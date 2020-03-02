LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: March 2020 horoscopes Maeva ConsidineMarch 2, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

How about that winter, Stargazers? While there are still some long, cold nights ahead of us, the worst of it is in the rearview mirror. Mercury is still in retrograde until March 10, so, until then, don’t let that former frenemy who still owes you $100 slither back into your life. Remind yourself: it’s just the retrograde. They’ll slip back under a rock once the middle of the month rolls around.

Start saying your goodbyes to that light-therapy lamp because the spring equinox arrives on March 19. Take this time to reacquaint yourself with the sun. Hike, read in the backyard, take a bike ride, whatever gets you moving and shakes the icicles off. March features a lot of exciting, astrological action that you’ll want to be primed for.

Your March horoscope

Pisces

Happy birthday, Pisces! As a birthday gift to yourself, make a gratitude list on March 9 when there’s a full moon in earth sign Virgo. Ground yourself in light and give thanks for all of the good this past year has brought you. If it’s been a rough cycle around the sun, make a list of things you’re looking forward to during your next year of living.

The spring equinox on March 19 kisses long winter nights goodbye and ushers in the light your amiable spirit runs on. Let others show their appreciation for you and shower you in praise on March 24 when the new moon is in Aries. Also, be prepared to be pursued by a very kind soul in March. Whether or not you reciprocate is up to you, but when Mars enters Aquarius on March 30, you’ll have a chance to follow your true feelings.

March strain

The sun is shining on you this month. Don’t waste the opportunity to defrost your love life in March. Embrace the butterflies and pack a bowl of Venom OG. This hybrid has an herbal profile with the slightest peppery undertones to give your romantic life a spring jump-start.

Aries

Spring is here, Aries, and in March you’re going to absolutely rage (as you should) in the best possible way. There’s a full moon in Virgo on March 9, which can be a straight-up aggressive time if you’re not vigilant. If you’ve been fence-sitting when it comes to dating, this will be a good time to refresh your profile pics and come up with a few cute pick-up lines to deploy at the right moment. But don’t go overboard. Your forceful personality can be intimidating to some, and you don’t want to turn off the wrong person this month because there will be some seriously good prospects on the horizon.

The end of March is all you, Aries. Happy birthday! The equinox on March 19 will be an instant mood-booster, and when ram season starts on March 21 you’re going to be bowled over with new opportunities and connections. Use this period to start up that side hustle you’ve been thinking about for years. Just do it and don’t look back. Keep your eyes peeled for a thrilling trip you can take with your friends later in the year.

The new moon is in your sign on March 24, and you’d be smart to consider a brief hibernation. Get a massage, pet a furry friend, do some tarot, and get ready for some exciting surprises.

March strain

Celebrate the beginning of ram season with a relaxing strain like Birthday Cake Kush. This bud features strong body effects and a sweet flavor, ideal for sharing with friends over a celebratory dinner at home. Kick back, sweet Aries. This is your moment.

Taurus

What a beautiful month it will be for you, dear Taurus. Your ruling planet, Venus, enters your sign on March 5. There will be romantic rejuvenation, should you choose to embrace it, or you might find your love life moving in a whole new direction. Someone who has been operating on the fringes of your awareness deserves more of your attention.

Your sign is known for flirtation and material desires, but there is a deeper well inside of you, sweet bull! On your next date, ask more probing questions, or, if you’re in a long-term relationship, try to learn something new about your partner. This intimacy will bring all-around joy to you both.

The full moon is in Virgo on March 9, giving you the energy you’ve been searching for to tie up some loose ends on the personal side of things. If you’ve been lagging on some administrative tasks, use this time to get your oil changed, pay the bills, and answer all of those text messages you left unread during the retrograde last month. Your contacts will be happy to hear from you, and you’ll head into the spring equinox on March 19 without needing a major spring cleaning.

March strain

Enjoy a bowl of Chocolate Thai for a happy, relaxing vibe as you float into spring 2020. This strain is known for its potency, making it a great couch companion. Spark up with someone you’ve been involved with and watch your romantic kindling turn into a full-blown bonfire.

Gemini

This month may feel like mandatory extra credit after a grueling final exam, but if anyone can get through it, it’s you, Gemini. Your ruling planet is still in retrograde until March 10, and you’re probably pretty emotionally spent at this point. Fortunately, your sign is known for being adaptable and wise—two things you’ll need to push through the next 31 days. The March 14 sun sextile Pluto will bring some constructive energy you can use to restructure priorities. You’ll be feeling properly juiced just in time for the spring equinox on March 19. After that, your month will be less hectic, with a predicable cast of characters entering your atmosphere.

Use the new moon in Aries on March 24 to set some good boundaries with people who have been putting their toes over the line. There’s no use in sugarcoating anything this month, but don’t let your mouth get you into trouble. Write out a list of people who have taken more than they have given, and make a list of people who have given to you more than they have taken. Do something nice for a few people on the latter list. Fostering those meaningful friendships will nourish you in unanticipated ways.

March strain

You’ve taken on more than your share of responsibilities this month, Gemini. Don’t be afraid to sneak away and roll up some LA Confidential while you deliver affirmations to yourself in the mirror. Let the deep, skunky aroma carry you away for a moment while your mother-in-law is downstairs making passive-aggressive comments about your interior design. The piney flavor will cleanse your palate and keep you motivated to break through that negativity and rediscover your groove.

Cancer

Sweet, receptive Cancer. You were particularly susceptible to the whims of Mercury’s retrograde, which began last month and ends on March 10. This month can either build on that chaos, or you can take the next 31 days to get quiet and do some introspection.

Venus enters Taurus on March 4, which can really throw your senses over a burner. Everything during this period will feel a little raw and a little personal. Your sign is known for intense sensitivity, so if someone in your friend group speaks out of turn, practice patience and forgiveness. Don’t blow up long-term relationships over misunderstandings this month.

The spring equinox on March 19 is a great time to clear out the clutter from your home. Make some room for new hobbies and passions too. Your ruler, the moon, will be new again in Aries on March 24, which will offer time for bravery in business. Be willing to take on new challenges at the office and see where they lead. These opportunities will synergize when Mars is in Capricorn on March 30. Showcase your leadership skills and keen intuition wherever you can, as this month can bring major money opportunities.

March strain

Since this is a month that will likely require you to hold your tongue at difficult moments and to step out of your usual routine to pursue bigger opportunities, pack a bowl of a creative strain like Headband. This hybrid comes from the marriage of two powerhouses: OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Its profile is rich and peppery, and the effects are reported to come on slow and last long.

Leo

Success is the name of the game, lions! You’ve got a busy, but lucrative March ahead of you.

Work has been stagnate lately, admit it. But if you’ve been waiting for a sign from the universe, this is it. The full moon in Virgo on March 9 signals it’s time to devote yourself to bigger and better ideas. While it may be tempting to join your friends in a carefree month of drinking and relaxing, you won’t have time for pub trivia while you’re out there hustling. Your ruler, the sun, will be in Aries on March 24, and with this shift comes the opportunity to build on bold ideas and passions for your business endeavors.

Shortly after, on March 28, the Venus trine Jupiter strikes. This is known as one of the best events in astrology—it’s a period for fostering loyalty, which, in your case, could mean showing off your dedication to the right people in power. The month rounds out with Mars in Capricorn on March 30, bringing even more positive career implications. By April, you’ll have cartoon dollar signs in your eyes.

March strain

You’ve earned cash this month, so buy yourself something nice like Platinum GSC to foster your entrepreneurial spirit. This sugary strain has a touch of spice to keep things interesting. It’s relaxing without being overly sedating, which is perfect when you’ve got business to attend to and money to be make.

Virgo

Maidens, this March is the ideal time to loosen up and give relaxation a chance. When the full moon is in your sign on March 9, you’ll be feeling pulled to do some major reorganization of your priorities. Take some time to consider what is necessary work and what is busy work.

When Saturn enters Aquarius on March 22, you get the benefit of harmony in your personal relationships, which you’ve likely been craving since your ruling planet’s retrograde began last month. Prioritize wellness and health on March 24 when the new moon is in Aries. Fresh starts are easy to find this month, if you know where to look—the key is knowing what to chase and what to let come to you. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Despite what you might think, your friends see it as a sign of trust when you lean on them for emotional assistance.

March strain

Make the most of your energy reserves over the next 31 days with a zesty, talkative strain like Lemon Tree. You have a tendency to be hard on yourself when you aren’t giving everything 100% effort. March is going to test your resolve, making it an ideal time to light up a balanced strain that combines stress-melting effects with an uplifting, opening high.

Libra

After a long, draining winter, things are starting to heat up in your world, fair Libra. When Venus enters strong earth sign Taurus on March 5, you’ll be attracting romantic opportunities left and right. If romance really isn’t your thing, this is a great time to get reacquainted with your body and breath. The new moon in Aries on March 24 will leave you looking for opportunities to refresh your look and attitude. You’re fly, and you know it this month.

Mars in Capricorn at the end of the March invites harmony and self-control. This spring isn’t just an opportunity for a refresh, it’s a great time for firmly planting your feet in the world. Trust your gut, but don’t be afraid to get a little wild, Libra.

March strain

You’ll be feeling yourself this March and it’s a stellar time to treat yourself right. You’re a refined soul with a discerning palate, so why not celebrate the spring equinox with some flower that will keep your mood upbeat and positive? Green Crack is a sharp and invigorating strain that’s got an herbal, fruity flavor. Pack a bowl of this and check off all the boxes on your self-care list.

Scorpio

What a month this will be for you, you beautiful water babe! You can expect ups and downs and everything in between while Mercury is in retrograde until March 10. Buckle down and settle into a good book while the world continues to contend with this tumultuous period. Your intense nature makes you more susceptible than most to Mercury’s whims. Spend too much time in public and you’ll find yourself fending off more than a few annoyances.

Saturn enters fellow water sign Aquarius on March 22, meaning you’ll feel a pull toward unconventional opportunities. While it’s usually sound advice for most Scorpios to steer clear of impulsivity, take some calculated risks during this period and they will pay off in big ways toward the end of the month when your ruling sign, Mars, takes its turn in Aquarius and brings big financial wins.

March strain

March is going to require you to be flexible and patient, and Scorpios aren’t known to suffer foolishness well. If you need help staying open-minded so you can make a few promising connections with some truly unusual sources, roll up some divine intervention in the form of God’s Gift. This strain has tasty hints of grape and citrus for a tropical feel that will pull you away from chaotic change this month.

Sagittarius

Expect a full social calendar this month, Sagittarius! Your gregarious and charming nature will draw in friends seeking shelter from the barrage of emotions that typically come with Mercury’s retrograde, which will last until March 10.

Be careful not to get too distracted, though. The spring equinox in the middle of the month will provide a natural turning point between dark and light. Seek out a Ram friend for advice on or around March 20 when the sun enters Aries. This person will offer you an honest appraisal of your shortcomings without tearing you down. Take their advice to heart. Don’t be scared to venture deeper into yourself when the new moon is in Aries on March 24. This emotional tune-up will bring positive results to every aspect of your life.

March strain

If you’re willing to look into some of the darker corners of your soul this month, you’ll find that most of your skeletons aren’t as spooky as you’ve made them out to be. Spark up a sweet strain like Durban Poison to lighten the mood a little. This thick bud is known for its sugary aroma and mellow taste. It’s a great choice for busy days that require concentration and a little imagination.

Capricorn

A full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo on March 9 shines a spotlight on your hardworking nature for everyone to see. You’ve always placed the highest expectations on yourself, but lately it’s felt like everyone else is expecting you to come to the rescue when they fall short. So, it will be nice to experience some well-earned praise from unlikely sources at the beginning of the month. Let people spoil you a little.

Pay attention to your gut around March 22 when your ruler, Saturn, enters Aquarius for the first time since 1994. This special visit will bring unprecedented levels of intuition and wisdom to your career. Take stock of your position and be bold when considering new opportunities this month.

March strain

Whew, what a start to the new season, Capricorn. But don’t go too deep into your head, lest you want to wind up lost in the weeds. Speaking of weed, this month is the perfect time to explore some heavy-hitting bud that will keep you from getting too serious. Leave the spring cleaning for another day and pack a bowl of Slurricane. This relaxing strain has a fruity profile and its effects will help you get well acquainted with your couch, something you can use this month.

Aquarius

A few planets are set to flirt with your sign this month, making for an exciting, unpredictable jump-start to spring. Mercury is direct in Aquarius at the beginning of March. People will be looking to you for reassurance that change is normal, so be a warm shoulder to lean on during this period. Cultivate a group of close confidants who can rely on you, and whom you can rely on in return.

Saturn stomps into your sign on March 22 for the first time in 26 years, bringing with it some interesting developments on the career front. You’ve also been working hard to solve some nagging problems in your personal sphere and this day will usher in some much-needed answers to your most burning questions.

Mars joins the party in your sign on March 30, and you’ll be wondering what you did to earn all this good fortune. The answer to that particular query is: You deserve it, Aquarius! Embrace good things and good people this spring.

March strain

While you’re working on letting your guard down a little this month, try firing up some inviting, euphoric White Widow. This strain is known for its talkative effects, so pack a bowl with some friends and watch yourself bloom this spring.

