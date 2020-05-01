LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: May 2020 horoscopes Maeva ConsidineMay 1, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Stargazers, welcome to May. Things outside have likely defrosted and you might even be noticing some action in your flower boxes. But, chances are, you are also watching this all go down from your window. Because it has been a month, am I right? You should feel proud that you’ve made it to this point. Take it easy on yourself—everyone is new to this. You might have to experience a different kind of spring this year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less rewarding.

It’s officially Taurus season this month! Take a cue from all of the Bulls in your life and treat yourself. Taurus season might as well be known as online shopping season or support-your-local-restaurant season because these May babies love the finer things in life.

On May 4, Taurus’ ruling planet, Venus, forms a square with Neptune, which will brew up some sexy energy for the beginning of the month. Prime those profile pics and prepare for a slew of online dating potentials to arrive in your inbox. On May 7, the full moon is in Scorpio, inviting passion and excitement for new things. Venus goes into retrograde on May 13, and the month rounds out with a new moon in Gemini on May 22 for some invigorating Twin vibes.

May Horoscope

Taurus

Happy Birthday, Bulls! You may be celebrating away from family and friends, but you’ve never let adversity stop you. When you know how to pamper yourself, you don’t necessarily need anyone else to do it for you (though it doesn’t hurt). No matter what your circumstances are at the moment, life wouldn’t be the same without you in it. Take a moment to acknowledge your contributions to this wacky planet! You’ve earned some time in the limelight.

On May 7, the full moon is in Scorpio. This event will present two options for moving forward in the coming weeks: let others’ opinions take hold of you or break away from what doesn’t serve you. Bulls are known to cling to things that no longer bring them any value. But you know what you need to do this month: scrub off any emotional barnacles clinging to your ship and set sail, even if in doing so you let go of a relationship that hasn’t fulfilled you.

On May 22, the new moon is in Gemini. Use these last few days of May to really dial up your fun side. Let people see you’re more than just dependable—you’re a blast to be around, too. There might even be a new friendship on the horizon around this time. Keep rolling with the punches and don’t let anyone dull your shine, Taurus.

May strain

It’s time for some cake—Birthday Cake Kush! Obviously, this strain pairs well with some actual cake, but this bud is a treat in and of itself. An indica-dominant strain, Birthday Cake Kush produces a body-heavy high, so you’ll likely be blowing out your candles from the couch.

The deeply relaxing effects are perfect for spending the night stargazing from the window or listening to some good tunes from the bath. This strain has hints of citrusy goodness that will make everything smell like spring, even when you’re stuck inside.

Gemini

Twins, everyone knows you’re the life of the party. You’re known for always being the friend with a smile to share or a goofy story to tell. But what do you do to recharge? Better yet, when do you actually take the time to recharge? If the answer is “infrequent to never” let the stars guide you toward some much needed you-time this month. That may seem like a given under the current circumstances, but you’re probably finding that maintaining a busy, virtual social calendar is more draining than you ever imagined.

Well, the celestial bodies are tell you to put your body out of motion for a hot second: On May 11, Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your sign. This motion should bring with it a sense of closure to a recent issue in your personal life that’s had you feeling down.

On May 7, the new moon enters Scorpio. This is the perfect time to do a little spring cleaning and make some room for all of the gifts you’ll be receiving, because, on May 20, Gemini season officially begins.

And the fun doesn’t stop there: The new moon is also in Gemini and you’ll be surprised to find that your friends will be filling in as MCs and party planners, your usual role in the friend group. Embrace this role reversal and reap the benefits of being the gregarious, wonderful friend you are!

May strain

You are like the gluten of friends: always keeping everyone together. So reward yourself by rolling up some Duct Tape. This citrus-heavy hybrid offers heavy potency and hits of chocolate aromas, so what’s not to love about this stress-reducing strain? Users report this bud is pungent, phenomenal, and pain-relieving. Spark up a bowl of this sticky delight and let the world pass you by. Celebrate you, Gemini!

Cancer

This is a month of self-exploration and autonomy for you Crabs! Your ruling planet, the moon, has some interesting movement during May. The full moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio on May 7, so you’re going to finally feel some balance in your work life around this time. Smooth waters don’t make for skilled sailors though, so be prepared for Venus to enter retrograde on May 13. Be careful how you spend your cash during this time. Sure, your online shopping cart is begging to be filled, but don’t go out and blow it all on a new latte maker just yet. Careful investments this month will pay off in dividends come summer.

On May 22, there is a new moon in Gemini. This period will bring renewed creative energy. Find some time to pull out a neglected canvas or piece of music you’ve been working on. Spark a joint and do some scrapbooking. Let whatever art calls to you be the outlet where you expend your nervous energy. Even if it comes out looking like a finger painting, you’ll have done something productive with your time.

Mercury enters your sign on May 28 to round out the month with some quality family time. Call your favorite aunt or chosen family member for some lighthearted conversation and a renewed sense of belonging.

May strain

You excel at making a lemon meringue pie out of lemons, so pack a bowl of fruity, Golden Lemon. This is a citrusy, tingly hybrid that packs a pungent smell with effects hit right between the eyes for a mixture of euphoria and relaxation.

Consumers report calming effects that wash over the whole body. 4/20 month may have come to pass on the calendar, but it’s always 4/20 in your heart. Smoke this sticky bud to get those creative juices flowing.

Leo

Even the fiercest cats have to groom their manes from time to time, Leo. Take a self-maintenance check early this month. Have you been brushing your teeth regularly? Changing from day sweatpants into night sweatpants? Releasing the tension in your jaw? If you’ve answered most of these questions with a “No,” that’s OK! This is your chance to focus on your self-care routine, Lions.

In May, your ruling planet is sitting pretty in Taurus most of the month. You know what the Bulls love? Taking care of themselves. Take a page from their book and use this time to establish healthy boundaries and a schedule.

On May 7, the full moon is in Scorpio. You’ll feel a pull to break away from the tedium of your professional life around this time. Use this energy to craft a better direction for yourself at work or in your creative endeavors. On May 20, the sun rolls into Gemini, bringing some good energy to your personal relationships. Then, the new moon also enters Gemini on May 22. Expect some sizzling messages to hit your inbox at the end of the month.

May strain

Get a little decadent this month, Lions. Your Taurine friends will be so proud of you! Roll up some 24k Gold to feel like an absolute god/goddess. 24k Gold is a hybrid strain with hints of pine that are ever so sweet and enticing.

When smoked, this bud produces a strong citrus aroma and taste for a little after-dinner treat that hits the body fast. Smokers report clearer heads and plenty of giggly energy. Try on some 24k Gold this month, Lions. You deserve it.

Virgo

It’s May, Maidens, and you’re finally going to see some dry land this month. Mercury, your ruling planet, enters Gemini on May 11 for a burst of excitement. Reach out to the quiet friends in your group and pass on your good energy. This generosity will be repaid toward the end of the month and into summer.

On May 13, Venus goes retrograde, so don’t make any rash decisions in your love life just yet. The new moon in Gemini on May 22 presents the perfect opportunity to recalibrate your routine. Make some new memories with friends and prioritize your innermost circle all month, and you’ll feel like your feet have met solid ground.

May strain

You’re going to be a sight for sore eyes this month to a few key people in your life. So why not indulge in a little Sunshine? Sunshine is a sativa with a mouth-watering, sweet aroma. This strain is known for its nausea-busting effects, so lay out some of your favorite snacks and spark a joint full of happy vibes. This month won’t be rocky if you lean on your favorite friends.

Libra

Scales, this month is a lucky one for you! Your ruler, Venus, goes into retrograde (for 6 weeks) on May 13. For other Zodiacs, this movement will probably herald in confusion in love and finances, but not so with you. You’ll be taking this period in stride thanks to your quick intellect and ability to see tough situations from different angles.

Saturn and Jupiter also go into retrograde around this time of the month, so take the time to look back and be introspective. Did you say something unintentionally hurtful or brisk to someone close to you? Write a letter. Yes, like an honest-to-god letter and send it to someone who could use some words of encouragement from you.

Bridge the divide between the old and the new this May, Libra. The new moon in Gemini on May 22 will have you feeling social. Organize a virtual game night with your pals. They’ll be grateful for the companionship!

May strain

You’re making minor tweaks this month, Libra. You’ve been building up a handy emotional tool kit, and during Taurus season you’re going to be using it, so why not pack a sweet, sticky bowl of Allen Wrench?

This popular sativa boasts a crisp, sour profile that invigorates and provides a long-lasting cerebral high. Consumers report high levels of energy and a thoughtful buzz. Put pen and joint in hand and get to work!

Scorpio

Make some room in your wallets this month, Scorpio. If you’re willing to get a little creative, your finances will flourish over the next few weeks. The full moon is in your sign on May 7. and this is the half point of your year. Take some time to consider if you’ve struck a good balance thus far. You have 6 months until your next birthday, so there is plenty of time to take things in a better direction.

On May 13, Venus goes into retrograde for 6 weeks. You’ll want to do some mental stretches to gear up for this period because, in love, you’re going to have some tough times ahead, but there will also be opportunities to make some money that will be useful in clearing up debts or starting up a nest egg.

The new moon is in Gemini on May 22, so the end of the month will feature a lot of time with friends (probably virtually). Enjoy these last few weeks of May and try not to think too deeply about any particular thing. Give yourself a mental break.

May strain

This month is looking green, Scorpios. To encourage the money gods to smile upon you, why not light up some Golden Ticket?

Golden Ticket is a fruity hybrid with some truly pedigree genetics. A combination of Golden Goat and Face Off OG, this bud features a tangy profile with skunky undertones. Smokers report it strikes a perfect balance with full-body relaxation and energetic properties. Make a nice meal, pack a generous bowl, and make a plan to squirrel away whatever windfall comes your way this month.

Sagittarius

Happy May, Archers! This spring has proven challenging in a number of ways. Your adventurous spirit has probably been feeling stunted, especially as of late. This month is looking up for you, Sag! May 7 brings a full moon in Scorpio. This is a great time to reflect on your plans for the year. Maybe you were being a little over optimistic in your planning, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find room for adventure!

This is a great time to sign up for a new online course or cultivate a new skill. This will prove especially fruitful when Venus goes into retrograde on May 13. Having something constant and positive to look forward to will help you make the most of a tumultuous middle of the month.

Your ruler, Jupiter, goes into retrograde on May 14. Jupiter is the planet of luck, and because Jupiter’s retrograde periods are relatively long, you will probably feel time slow down a bit during the second week of May. This is going to be your lucky break. Be on the lookout for little signs that things are headed in the right direction.

The new moon in Gemini on May 22 brings happy energy, especially in the area of friendship. Plan a special, virtual game night with your crew. Connect with the positive influences in your life for an emotional lift at the end of the month.

May strain

This is shaping up to be a lucky May for you, Archers. Tap into the natural world around you for an energetic buzz. Roll up some Green Queen for a euphoric high. Subtle, sweet aromas and a peppery finish make this the perfect companion to a good book and a long bath.

Consumers report chill and creative sensations along with some pain-busting effects. Make the most of Taurus season by treating yourself right.

Capricorn

Pragmatic Goats, your beautiful and centering energy has been a balm to all of the chaos. You constantly show up for others, offering guidance and sage wisdom. You’ve been working hard on taking care of yourself too, which is not an easy balance to strike.

On May 7, the full moon is in Scorpio. This planetary placement encourages bravery and introspection. Take a chance on something in the first week in May. The opportunity to do so may arise in love or a creative endeavor. Keep your eyes peeled! On May 11, your ruler, Saturn, goes into retrograde. Your schedule may fall out of balance during this period. Don’t let small problems get in the way of the bigger picture.

The new moon is in Gemini on May 22. Make time for friends and family at the end of the month. Use that Gemini, gregarious energy to touch base with your closest buds. Pack a bowl, reminisce, and laugh! It’s going to be an upbeat month for you, Capricorn.

May strain

Relax your body and mind with some Mendo Breath this month. Taking a beat for yourself this May will pay off handsomely in the summer. Mendo Breath is a frosty indica that is best reserved for afterwork use. This powerful bud is designed to hit tough, relentless pain and nausea, but it also provides a soothing high. Binge on a show, a few snacks, and some peaceful moments to yourself, Capricorn!

Aquarius

Waterbearers, you’ve been shouldering a lot of weight in your family, especially the past few months. Your assertive qualities have made you an easy leader, but you’d be lying if you said it was easy. Fortunately, this month is going to provide you with a chance to take a back seat and kick your feet up. Your ruler, Uranus, is in direct motion all month. This motion means the ride will be smooth (for the most part).

The full moon in Scorpio on May 7 will offer you a chance to be introspective and thoughtful. Do an audit of your schedule. It’s been unruly lately, right? Make some guidelines and set some timers on your phone. Give yourself a sense of normalcy when all else fails.

Venus goes into retrograde on May 13—don’t make any rash relationship decisions or financial decisions for the rest of the month, and save your money and guard your feelings. The new moon is in Gemini on May 22, bringing with it the chance to reconnect with friends, and to cultivate a new, special friendship that will last a long time. Do what a Taurus would do during Taurus season and treat yourself, Aquarius!

May strain

Get giggly this May with some Snoop’s Dream. Snoop’s Dream is an indica-dominant strain that will give you the celebrity treatment. Pack a generous bowl of this bud to experience strong head effects and to prevent yourself from getting any work done.

Relax, Aquarius. The world won’t fall apart if you take an evening to look out the window and eat a hearty meal. Do nothing and enjoy it with the help of this sweet blueberry-tasting bud.

Pisces

Pisces, your sign is known for its emotional qualities. You feel everything, and you feel it in a big way. It’s not exactly possible to turn that off, but you don’t have to be responsible for the feelings of every single person in your life. This month will be one of growth for you, dear Fish.

On May 7, the full moon is in Scorpio. This is a great time to look back on the last few months. What have you learned? What could you have done better in your professional life and in your friendships? Take a few moments to journal out your intentions for the coming months. Chart what you’ve learned and where you’re going.

Mars enters your sign on May 13, while Venus goes into retrograde. These might be a wild few weeks for your finances and a relationship, but hold steady to one fact: You don’t have to own the emotions of others. Let your inner circle work things out amongst themselves.

The temptation to take the wheel and help steer the people you love in the right direction will be strong starting in the middle of May all the way through to the end of the month, but if you hold off, you’ll experience some deep growth. The new moon in Gemini on May 22 will offer the perfect time to reconnect with your inner child. Do some finger painting, run through the sprinkler, get dirty! Have some fun, Pisces.

May strain

You’re training your emotional muscles this month, Fish. Smoke some Incredible Bulk to mellow out any hard edges you might find. Incredible Bulk is an indica strain with sedative properties that will have you snoozing in no time. The earthy profile is subtle and unassuming yet packs a powerful punch. Consumers report calming effects and a clear mind. Take some time for yourself this May, Pisces.

Aries

Rams, your season has come to a close, but the hits just keep on coming. On May 7, the full moon will be in Scorpio. This movement typically brings healing and feelings of deep peace. Maybe those aren’t realistic goals for anyone right now, but be on the lookout for opportunities to take a few moments to yourself, away from distractions. You don’t have to do or be anything. Stare blankly out the window with a joint in hand. Read the back of the shampoo bottle. It doesn’t matter what you do, just take a second to be present and unbothered by what others might be thinking or feeling about you.

On May 13, your ruling planet, Mars, enters impressionable Pisces. This is a time to speak your mind! Try taking a different approach to some of the more challenging personalities in your life and don’t let the negativity get you down.

On May 22, the new moon is in Gemini. This movement brings the kind of party vibe you’ve been missing as of late. Bake a cake, get baked, talk to your old guidance counselor on Zoom, adopt a houseplant—this is the perfect time to engage in some positive, wild energy. Have some fun this month, Aries.

May strain

Fire up some Cheese Quake for a goofy, tingly feeling that will break you out of that tense shell you’ve been hiding under. This cross between the Cheese and Querkle strains has a funky, sour aroma that gets those happy, creative juices flowing.

This hybrid has a peppery, hoppy, and invigorating profile perfect for a spring pick-me-up. Consumers report feelings of relaxation and pain relief, too. This strain really can do it all.