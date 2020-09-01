LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: September 2020 horoscopes Maeva Considine September 1, 2020 Share Twitter Facebook Share Print (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy September, Star Gazers! The long, warm days of summer are coming to a close. Soon, the shadows will grow a little longer, and the days will get a little shorter — but the night sky will remain as active as ever in the month of September.

Mars goes retrograde on September 9 and won’t return to direct motion until November. Just because Mars won’t be direct, doesn’t mean you should dance around what you need. A Mars retrograde is the perfect time to assert your value and needs.

Saturn and Chiron form a quintile on September 25 for a boost of innovation and creative thinking. And, most importantly, September 22 is the Autumnal Equinox. Celebrate all the spooky and mysterious things in this life, Star Gazers! Raise a well-packed bowl in fond farewell to this memorable summer.

Go straight to my sign Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Your September Horoscope

Virgo

The wisest among us know that sometimes words just aren’t necessary. As one of the sagest signs in the Zodiac, you usually communicate with great care. It’s not always easy to sit idly by while someone you love is struggling. But, that’s your challenge this month, Virgo: be a listener. On September 5 Mercury enters Libra for a dose of diplomacy and clever intuition. Small risks in your personal life should pay off in dividends around this time.

The Fall Equinox is on September 22. This is the time to strategically shed old attachments and ways of being. Be whatever you want to be this month, Virgo, but make room for some quiet reflection.

September strain: Take in as much of the sweet stuff as you can this month. Fruit Punch is a great sativa strain for a boost in social energy and creative wit. Users report the effects don’t interfere with their day to day activities at home and that it has a great taste. The new season will be here soon, and with it will come new challenges. But, for now, carve out some peace where you can.

Find Fruit Punch nearby

Libra

Have you been feeling like the universe has left you on read lately, Scales? You’ve been working hard, but the recognition just isn’t there. Don’t worry; you’ll be leaving that behind this September. Your ruler, Venus is in direct motion this month, so you can expect to enjoy stability in your love life and papering, particularly at the beginning of the month on September 6, when bold Leo marches into Venus. Around this time, Mercury enters into your sign, too. There should be some luck for you towards the middle of the months where money is concerned.

The beginning of Libra season and the Fall Equinox are on September 22. Happy Birthday, Libra! Use this month to lavish yourself in attention and recognition for all of your hard work.

September strain: Celebrate the glorious occasion of Libra season with some Birthday Cake. Of course, this is the version you smoke, but that doesn’t make it any less delicious. Birthday Cake is a hybrid strain with sweet flavors and strong body effects. Users report it’s got great pain relief and subtle cerebral effects.

Find Birthday Cake nearby

Scorpio

Fall is nearly here, Scorpio. You made it through some parts of summer on a wing and prayer, so this is a positive development. However, your ruler Mars does go retrograde this month on September 9. This motion doesn’t have to control your whole month though, Scorp. Especially since Mercury will make its grand appearance into your sign on September 27, this should bring luck where money is concerned. Be on the lookout for cool or unusual opportunities to make some cash, especially if these opportunities allow you to use your creative talents.

The new moon will be in Virgo on September 17. So, towards the middle of the month, focus on tying up any loose ends in your romantic entanglements. Don’t be fooled by false promises of change. Go with your gut this month, and things should remain positive!

September strain: September is a chance to add a little spice into your life, Scorpio. It’s been a summer of mixed emotions, and there has been some stagnation in the personal growth department as of late. Try some ACDC for a lively smoke session. This high-CBD strain is great for pain relief and staying active while you indulge. Users report his solid bud tastes great and leaves behind lasting, mellow vibes.

Find ACDC nearby

Related Which cannabis strains are high in CBD?

Sagittarius

This is shaping up to be a bright, crisp autumn for you, Archer. After a sweltering summer, you’ve been prepared to really buckle down and work on some personal projects around the house and some creative projects you left on the back burner. Good news! This is the time to do it. Your ruler, Jupiter is in retrograde until September 13, so you’ll want to avoid people who bring conflict (even if you love them) until the middle of the month. Spend your time getting back into your artist pursuits!

The new moon is in Virgo on September 17. Spruce up your living space around this time. Revisit items in your dwelling that don’t get much attention. This could spark some important, creative energy. Paint, draw, write — just get it out of you and out into the world!

September strain: This month is the pot of gold at the end of the stoner rainbow, Sag. So, spark up some Rainbow for some great pain relief and feelings of creativity. This hybrid strain is great for mellowing out on the sofa and binging on bad reality TV shows. Focus on getting in as many moments of relaxation as you can this month. You’ve been grinding, and this is the reward for investing in yourself.

Find Rainbow nearby

Capricorn

Sea-Goat is sort of a unique combination for a Zodiac sign, is it not? Well, this month is your chance to show everyone just how special and resilient you are, Capricorn. Your ruler, Saturn is in retrograde this September. Don’t panic just yet! Saturn in retrograde is typically a good thing. In fact, channel any stress you have into taking good care of any plants in the home, since Saturn is the god of Agriculture in Roman mythology.

The full moon in Pisces on September 2 should bring on a burst of creative inspiration. Be generous with your art and your hobbies. Don’t be afraid to share your excitement with friends and family. On September 27 Mercury is in Scorpio. This means the end of the month is the perfect time to tell someone special to you how you really feel. Overall, fall is shaping up to be a fine season for you, Cap.

September strain: You have always been good at creative problem solving, Sea-Goat. Why not celebrate your ingenuity with a little Duct Tape? Duct Tape is a zesty hybrid strain with ample calming effects. Users report a stellar taste and great pain relief. Don’t hold onto anything that can’t serve you, Capricorn. You’ve got a lot to offer the world. Take some time to appreciate your worth!

Find Duct Tape nearby

Aquarius

Your zest for life is a wonderful thing, Aquarius. But, you’re not always super discerning about who to give your precious energy to. This September, focus on the emotional desert forming inside of you. You’re overworked and ready for a break.

The full moon in Pisces on September 2 will be a great time to wrap up any unfinished business you have before going into hibernation. Send that email, text, tweet, and then chuck your phone in a dark corner and bust out the scented candles.

Saturn, your ruler, is in retrograde this month. Contrary to popular belief, this isn’t a reason to run for the hills. Saturn in retrograde offers a great period of reflection and honesty. Don’t miss this opportunity to do some quality control on your emotions. The Fall Equinox is on September 22, and while that does mean shorter days, this will be a long season of self-care for you, Water-Bearer.

September strain: Aquarius, the word of the month is “chill the hell out.” Okay, that’s not one word, but if you get the idea. The truth is that your empathy well will run dry if you don’t take some time for yourself. Lavender is an indica strain for deep relaxation and sleepy vibes. Users report it works fast and is great for nausea, too. Don’t be afraid to tap into your inner bear and hibernate for a while.

Find Lavender nearby

Related The best cannabis strains for sleep and insomnia

Pisces

Pisces, anxiety is high everywhere you look. Rightfully so. But, burnout is a real thing, too. Maybe you’ve been missing the subtle signs that you’re reaching your threshold. There is a full moon in your sign on September 2. There is no better time to set intentions and recalibrate expectations than a full moon in your sign.

Jupiter, your ruler, is in retrograde until September 13, so you’ll want to go into true, battery-saving mode until the middle of the month. Don’t take on any extra work or big projects that you don’t have to. Prioritize mental health and positive friendships. The Fall Equinox on September 22 will usher in a new season and new opportunities to ditch that which doesn’t serve you. Lay really low, Pisces. You’ll feel a morale boost coming real soon.

September strain: The intentions are good, but the energy is low this month. Don’t worry, it’s common at the change of any season, Pisces. You are just a little more susceptible than most to the changes in the light and weather.

Spark up some Power Plant to recharge. This is what users call a “daytime sativa” that allows the smoker to enjoy the potent effects without being totally relegated to the bed or the sofa. It’s also well known for its pain-relieving properties. Don’t worry, the drag won’t last forever!

Find Power Plant nearby

Aries

Oh, you dazzling, defiant Rams! What a summer, right? As the leaders of the Zodiac you were born to take charge and go boldly where others haven’t gone before. Remember this as you enter the month of September. Your ruler, Mars, goes into retrograde on September 9 and stays in this motion for quite some time.

Mars represents passion and determination. With this backward spinning you’re probably going to feel a little raw to outside criticism. Most of what is coming in is harmless, and during any other period you’d take it on the chin and move on, but you’ll be a little extra sensitive this month.

Don’t be afraid to take chances and stand your ground. The Autumnal Equinox is on September 22. Fall is great season for reflection and letting go of what doesn’t serve you. What’s holding you back, Rams?

September strain: This month, treat yourself to some Candyland. This award-winning cannabis hits with strong body sensations first and leaves users in a reportedly happy, relaxed headspace.

Roll a joint and observe the aches and pains melt away. Fruity and beautiful, Candyland is great sativa to smoke when you’re looking to shake off bad vibes.

Find Candyland nearby

Taurus

Bulls, your love life is looking spicy this month. No surprise there, given your ruler is Venus — the planet of sensuality and love. Speaking of Venus, she enters into Leo on September 6. The bold, Leo vibes will make you especially attuned to subtle, flirtatious behavior happening around you.

Don’t compromise, Taurus! You’re loyal to the bone. That’s a rare trait. The right kind of attention will come your way soon enough. There’s a new moon in Virgo on September 17, so really follow your instincts during this period. The Fall Equinox on September 22 will usher in a new season and new chances to be brave and align your values. Take that opportunity, Taurus.

September strain: Look no further this month — you’ve found the shoe that fits. Actually, you’ve found the bud that should hit just right. Treat yourself to some Cinderella 99 for a dreamy high. This hybrid strain is well-known for its cerebral effects on users, and most smokers report it’s one of the best hybrids on the market.

Find Cinderella 99 nearby

Related Find the perfect cannabis strain for you with Leafly’s Virtual Budtender

Gemini

Have you made room in your emotional baggage this month, Gemini? Because you are going to be packing in a lot of feelings during the month of September. Mars goes into retrograde on September 9. This is a big event that will be marked by feelings of moodiness, uncertainty, and — on the flipside — urges to revisit old projects and wounds that haven’t quite healed. Mars in retrograde also offers up an opportunity to try again where you haven’t yet succeeded. It’s up to you how you want this month to add up, Gemini.

While big questions will follow you around this month, the September 22 Fall Equinox will usher in a chance to reconnect with old spirits. Be the kind of friend you need when things get dark. Often the answers we are looking for are hiding in plain sight.

September strain: You’re the life of the party, and most people in your circle can’t imagine doing life without you. Roll up some God’s Gift to reward yourself for being the kind of friend others look to in the hard times and the good times.

God’s Gift is an indica that offers potent body highs and euphoric feelings. Users report they drift into other dimensions when they light up God’s Gift. Get in on that heavy, peaceful relaxation, Gemini! BFFs like you deserve it.

Find God’s Gift nearby

Cancer

Sweet, sensitive crabs. Much like the creatures you are named after, you tend to fair better in soft seas and wide-open spaces that haven’t exactly been abundant as of late. You are ruled by the moon and her tides, which, while typically predictable, can still create some turbulent waters.

This month the full moon is in Pisces on September 2. This means the month should kick off with a powerful dose of intuition for you. Something has been off in your inner circle for a while now. Follow what your gut is telling you, even if it’s the more difficult decision.

The new moon in Virgo on September 17 will bring some harmony to your home environment. Rearrange the plants to give them more sun, dust some long-forgotten corner — do something small to honor your living space. The Fall Equinox on September 22 will be like the crescendo to a loud, difficult summer. Regard and rewind to see where you could have better protected your energy. Let go of what doesn’t serve you, and don’t lose any sleep over it. Enjoy the crisp, new air, Crab!

September strain: As the name implies, Paradise Waits is a strain that can take you to new and exciting places. This hybrid is often described as creamy with earthy undertones. Experienced smokers report this strain has them orbiting Earth’s atmosphere. Toke away, Crab. Your ticket to paradise is waiting.

Find Paradise Waits nearby

Leo Lions, like all cats, love boxes. Or, rather, they like to put things into boxes (namely themselves). Have you been boxing yourself into a corner lately, Leo? It’s okay; it happens to the best of us. This month is serving up some big opportunities and a few pitfalls you’ll need to avoid, namely in love and finances. Venus enters your sign on September 6, which means it’s the perfect time to deploy that grand gesture you’ve been mulling over. Financially speaking, you’ll want to have a cautious, investor’s attitude this month. The Fall Equinox on September 22 is fair, conscientious Libra. Consider ushering the season of less sun by being a bright light in your community. Give your time generously this month, Leo. Find a way to step outside of yourself and really shine. September strain: You will be running in high gear this month, Lion. Pack a bowl of Motorbreath for a mellow high with euphoric and uplifting effects. Users report this strain has an earthy profile, but novices should be warned that it can make even the most experienced user melt into the sofa. Set a timer — give yourself an hour or 15 minutes, it doesn’t matter. The point is setting aside some time to roll a J and be by yourself to recharge.

Find Motorbreath nearby

Check out last month’s horoscopes.

Share Twitter Facebook Share Print

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles