5 strains perfect for listening to house music (and a playlist, too)

Oontz, oontz, oontz, oontz.

Summer is in full swing, and there’s an electric feeling in the air. We’re looking forward to letting loose and enjoying a good beach party or sweaty night dancing with our favs (or by ourselves in the living room.)

Recently, we’ve noticed the resurgence of house music into the mainstream, and we couldn’t be happier to hear it. The energetic genre makes us want to smoke strains that help us lose ourselves to the music and connect with the artists that create those pulsating beats.

House music and weed go together

Born and bred in Chicago, House music was created and pioneered by the Black, gay community in the late 1970s through 1980s and beyond.

Seeing as all things 70s are currently back in style, it’s no wonder house music is having a moment in 2022. But the genre has always had a strong, faithful community, and has influenced other genres of music since its inception.

Frankie Knuckles pioneered Chicago house music as a DJ and producer.

Along with five sumptuous strains suggestions, we’ve created a playlist featuring tracks from legends of the house genre, like the “Godfather of House” himself, Frankie Knuckles. And of course, we had to add a few notable names who have dipped their toe into the genre, like Beyoncé with her new track, Break My Soul.

Whether you’re a long-time lover of house or just familiarizing yourself with it, here, you’ll find new tracks to love and play on repeat. So check out the suggested strains, head to the dispensary, and tune in for two hours of house jams.

Green Crack is a classic, well-loved strain that many people are already familiar with. Aptly named for its highly energizing effects, it’s also known to be great for focus, which will make it easy to tune in and get down on the dance floor.

It’s the perfect invigorating strain for a daytime vibe or an all-nighter with friends.

This is a hybrid strain known for its uplifting, euphoric, and energetic effects – the perfect combination for vibing with a good playlist full of high-energy tunes.

House music will give you energy, and paired with this strain you’ll feel ready to tackle anything from that pile of laundry to that three-day party.

Another popular strain with very good reason, Durban Poison is a sativa with energetic, uplifting effects. It pairs well with any creative endeavor from producing your own music to dancing. Either way, it’s just the right strain for expressing yourself with some good beats.

Another sativa-dominant strain, Golden Tangie isn’t quite as energetic as the others on this list, but is still known to be invigorating, and scores high for delivering euphoric feelings.



It’s perfect for people who want a moderate kick, but also enjoy getting into sounds and vibing on a more heady level that may not include all the movement off the dancefloor.

Mixing things up a little is the hybrid strain, Sundae Driver, known for its calming, happy effects.

Though house music is obviously great for parties, it’s also excellent for having on in the background as you tidy up your house or turn your mood around when the world bums you out.

Sundae Driver is a classic that can help you tap back into a higher vibration that matches house’s euphoric frequency.

