Lifestyle The best 4/20 events of North America 2020 David DownsMarch 23, 2020

Covid19 has postponed High Times' Cannabis Cup Central Valley. Above, a 2018 photo from the High Times 420 SoCal Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino, CA. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

This has got to be the weirdest 4/20 of all time.

It was supposed to be a month of 4/20! But a hyper-contagious, spiky lil’ boy called sars-cov-2 has scrambled the globe’s plans for the biggest annual stoner holiday of all time.

For example, San Francisco officials said they won’t permit the legendary 4/20 at Hippie Hill—the world’s biggest, most authentic 4/20 jam. That’s probably for the best. Tens of thousands of people penned in, coughing and sharing joints and bowls? We’d pass.

But adapt, we must—turning to online concerts on Instagram Live, Google Hangouts or Zoom-enabled parties with your social circle, you name it. Now is the time to pioneer new forms of community. Rise to the challenge!

Read on for a list of 4/20 events and non-events from sea to shining sea. We’ll scratch them off as they cancel.

And remember: 4/20 started as a secret gathering among close, trusted friends. Feel free to embrace that founding spirit of 4/20 this year.

Top 5 best free online concerts of 4/20

Artists are taking to Instagram, Facebook Live, and other social media platforms to perform live music. We’ll post some of our favorites right here. For now check out Vulture’s line-up of daily and upcoming online shows. The range is vast. Catch Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, or Diplo!

What is 4/20?

The term “420” began in San Rafael, CA, in the ’70s as a high school clique’s code for “let’s go smoke some weed at 4:20 p.m at the pre-designated location.”

The clique—known as The Waldos—spread ‘420’ locally. San Rafael’s Grateful Dead music scene spread the code phrase along to the Dead’s touring routes, seeing it internationally.

The rise of cannabis law reform in the ’90s—first with medical marijuana in 1996—brought the term “420” aboveground, where it became a rallying symbol in support for reform efforts. Over two decades, informal, non-sanctioned public observances of a day-long ‘cannabis holiday’ honoring 420 on April 20 (4/20) have morphed into licensed, permitted events—the biggest of which usually draw tens of thousands of people each year. Epidemiological modeling suggests otherwise for 2020. Many states may have severe restrictions on gatherings for the month of April.

Northern California’s best 4/20 Events

420 Hippie Hill will not receive a permit from the city of San Francisco, which is under a shelter-in-place order through April 7, at the least. Non-essential public gatherings are a misdemeanor, and can result in a fine, arrest, or jail. It’s cool, though. We’re voluntarily flattening the curve here.

Date: April 20

Where: San Francisco, CA

Tickets: Free

It doesn’t get more insane in the membrane than Cypress Hill in Oakland on 4/20. The event is not canceled as of press time. But no matter what happens with the Fox show, lead rapper B-Real will likely keep the party going online.

Date: April 20

April 20 Where: Oakland, CA

Oakland, CA Tickets: $42

High Times’ signature contest is postponed.

Date: April 18-19

April 18-19 Where: Sacramento

Sacramento Tickets: N/A

The human comedy version of stoner comfort food, Doug Benson is scheduled to countdown to 4/20 in the city by the Bay. We’ll see if it happens. Benson is net-savvy as heck, though, so watch for an online version.

Date: April 19

April 19 Where: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Tickets: $20

Southern California’s best 4/20 Events

Tommy Chong does, like, a super-fancy VIP shindig, man. In Los Angeles. But dude, Wikipedia says Tommy Chong is, like, 81. So I’m not sure he should be kicking it with any strangers. At least until the Surgeon General gives the all clear later this summer.

Date: April 17

April 17 Where: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Tickets: $194

Massachusetts’ best 4/20 Events

Wouldn’t it be nice to learn a new stoner skill this 4/20? Take a little ‘herb’ rolling class in Mass? Meet some new people? Yeahhh. Sounds nice. Maybe if everyone stays six feet apart and you do it at a park? … Aaaanyway, here’s a backup plan: Leafly How To videos!

Date: April 18

April 18 Where: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Tickets: $75

Touring his new “Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect” material, the 30 Rock star had some recent words of wisdom March 19. “I’m just living my life. I’m taking it one day at a time. Yesterday’s history, tomorrow’s a mystery. Today’s the present. I’m in the present. I don’t know what the deal is tomorrow.” Neither do we. Or if this show will happen.

Date: April 18

April 18 Where: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Tickets: $65

Illinois’ best 4/20 events

Best bet: Chicago 420 Fest

Location TBD, this plan for a mix of food trucks, art, and entertainment seems ripe for a one-year postponement. Illinois’ Gov JB Pritzker has banned gatherings to slow the ‘rona. So no mona’ 250 people may gather in one place through May 1. Maybe just get delivery deep dish pizza and chilllll.

Date: April 18

April 18 Where: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Tickets: Free to $10

The first-annual, week-long celebration of newly legal cannabis in Illinois is still selling tickets.

Date: April 19-25

April 19-25 Where: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Tickets: $99

More than 2,000 attendees over two days chatting commercial cannabis grow stuff? Yeah, no. Postponed at least until November in Palm Springs, CA.

Date: April 17-18

Where: Chicago, IL

Tickets: $69+

Should you frequent urban America’s underground “sesh” scene right now? How does a Wookie say, “Hell, no!” We expect the likes of Sesh Fest 2020 to cancel in the coming weeks.

Date: April 18

April 18 Where: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Tickets: $50

Florida’s best 4/20 events

Best bet: Liftoff

Damn, this two-day party headlined by one of the best rappers alive, Freddie Gibbs, would normally be banging. But the venue Basecamp Miami has cancelled all events. Freddie, give us an online concert! That Tiny Desk concert was the jam!

Date: April 18-19

Where: Miami, FL

Tickets: $45

Postponed due to covid19. See you next year, DJ Raw Miami! (Maybe at least cook it to Medium Miami next time.)

Date: April 20

Where: Davie, FL

Tickets: $10

Washington DC’s best 4/20 events

Best bet: National Cannabis Festival

The National Cannabis Festival has blown up into the East Coast party to beat on 4/20. Alas, Washington DC’s mayor prohibited mass gatherings March 16. Maybe NCF will do something else cool instead.

Date: April 18

Where: Washington DC

Tickets: $55

As of press time, The 420 Stoner Fest is still a go! Just with “several measures to protect everyone’s safety”. Not so sure about that, though.

Date: April 20

April 20 Where: Washington DC

Washington DC Tickets: $40

Colorado’s best 4/20 events

Best bet: Mile High 420 Festival

Lil Jon? Civic Center Park? About 10,000 people? Denver’s Mile High 420 Festival promoters have cancelled this event, as Colorado Public Health has banned gatherings of more than ten.

Date: April 20

Where: Denver, CO

Tickets: Free

Man, this Red Rocks party with Snoop would have been the joint. But you know Snoop is going to take 4/20 digital, though. Bet.

Date: April 16

Where: Morrison, CO

Tickets: $77

The venue for this event has announced it is closed until further notice.

Date: April 19

Where: Denver, CO

Tickets: $50

Red Rocks double dipped with not one, but two stoner rap nights around 4/20. They knew what’s good for them. This show added Ice Cube. Now the whole thing is on ice.

Date: April 20

Where: Morrison, CO

Tickets: $ 65+

Nevada’s best 4/20 events

Best bet: Reggae Rise Up Music Festival

This reggae blowout in Sin City is on the bubble, and the bubble’s about to pop. Nevada’s governor banned events through April 17, so promoters are essentially playing a game of chicken with a notorious new bat flu.

Date: April 18-19

April 18-19 Where: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Tickets: $55+

Hmm, a party bus? I guess if the group was tiny, and everyone wore N95 masks, and you only smoked your own stuff. Here’s to innovating!

Date: April 18

April 18 Where: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Tickets: $199

New York’s best 4/20 events

Best bet: 420 Reggae Fiesta on the River

I don’t know about getting on a crowded riverboat in New York right now. I think the Governor is trying to keep people from doing stuff like this. Probably likely to be banned. But one day it will be a cool idea.

Date: April 18

April 18 Where: New York, NY

New York, NY Tickets: $35

Eight comedians perform. Only one is high. The audience must decide! Fingers crossed we wrap this covid19 thing up in time for this third-annual sold-out gig.

Date: April 19

April 19 Where: New York, NY

New York, NY Tickets: $20

4/20 across America

Leafly freelancer Amelia Williams contributed to to this report.

