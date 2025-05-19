Cannabis consumers have discovered a new favorite: mini joints, also known as micro joints or dogwalkers. These smaller, precisely dosed pre-rolls are taking dispensaries by storm, offering convenience, control, and just the right amount of cannabis for any occasion. Whether you’re a first-timer, a casual consumer, or an experienced cannabis enthusiast looking for moderation, mini joints are becoming the go-to choice for quick, satisfying sessions.

What exactly are mini joints?

Mini joints, sometimes called micro joints or dogwalkers, are compact cannabis pre-rolls typically containing between 0.25 and 0.5 grams of flower, significantly less than the standard one-gram joint. Their size makes them ideal for single-session use, ensuring consumers can enjoy their entire joint without the need to relight or waste any leftover cannabis.

Many dispensaries offer these convenient pre-rolls in multipacks of five to ten, packaged in portable cases perfect for slipping into your pocket or bag.

Why everyone loves mini joints

(Adobe Stock)

Precise dosing and portion control

One of the biggest draws of mini joints is their controlled dosage. They’re perfect for consumers mindful of their THC tolerance, providing just enough for an enjoyable experience without overwhelming effects. Mini joints eliminate guesswork, allowing you to confidently enjoy your session from start to finish.

Convenience and discretion

Their size makes them ideal for single-session use, ensuring consumers can enjoy their entire joint without the need to relight or waste any leftover cannabis.

Mini joints burn faster and produce less odor than their full-sized counterparts, making them an excellent choice for on-the-go use. Whether heading out for a walk, attending a concert, or enjoying a quick break at home, dogwalkers offer a portable cannabis solution that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles.

Personal use, hygienic sharing

Gone are the days of passing a larger joint around a group. Mini joints allow everyone to have their own, a particularly appealing option in a post-pandemic world where hygiene and personal comfort are top priorities. They ensure each consumer can smoke at their own pace without pressure to match others.

Sampling made easy

Curious about a new strain but hesitant to commit to larger quantities? Mini joints let you explore different cannabis strains affordably and conveniently. Brands often use mini joints to introduce seasonal strains, limited editions, or unique collaborations, giving consumers an accessible way to experiment.

Related Leafly’s top 6 hemp pre-rolls of 2025

Who’s embracing mini joints?

(AdobeStock)

Leafly insights suggest mini joints are particularly appealing to several consumer groups:

New users : Those easing into cannabis consumption without committing to a large joint or high doses.

: Those easing into cannabis consumption without committing to a large joint or high doses. Wellness-focused consumers : Individuals looking for balanced, mild effects rather than intense highs.

: Individuals looking for balanced, mild effects rather than intense highs. Women shoppers : Data indicates women often prefer smaller, microdose-friendly formats.

: Data indicates women often prefer smaller, microdose-friendly formats. Older adults: Many mature cannabis consumers appreciate smaller doses that match their lower THC tolerance.

Related What is the best quantity for a dose of cannabis?

But it’s not just beginners and occasional consumers. Seasoned cannabis enthusiasts also appreciate the convenience of mini joints, enjoying quick hits throughout their day without interrupting their routine.

Popular brands

Several cannabis brands have capitalized on this growing trend, creating product lines specifically designed around mini joints.

Dogwalkers : Named for their convenient use during short strolls, Dogwalkers consistently deliver compact, high-quality joints.

: Named for their convenient use during short strolls, Dogwalkers consistently deliver compact, high-quality joints. Lowell Herb Co. minis: Renowned for organic practices and elegant packaging, Lowell’s multi-pack minis offer a variety of strains.

Renowned for organic practices and elegant packaging, Lowell’s multi-pack minis offer a variety of strains. Island minis: California-based brand Island provides sun-grown, strain-specific mini joints that appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

THCA Premium Pre-Roll Tins This 5-pack of 0.5g mini joints from The Hemp Doctor offers a little bit of “me time” in a slick black tin. Pick your favorite from a selection of six rare strains, and get hemp THCA relaxation shipped straight to your door. $27.95 at The Hemp Doctor → If you buy through the link above, we may earn a small commission. Availability subject to law.

Dispensaries nationwide are increasingly dedicating shelf space to these smaller pre-roll options as demand continues to rise.

Tips for shopping for mini joints

(AdobeStock)

Interested in trying mini joints? Here are quick tips:

Check THC potency : Mini joints can still be potent, especially infused versions. Always review THC levels before purchase.

: Mini joints can still be potent, especially infused versions. Always review THC levels before purchase. Explore strains carefully: Different strains offer varied effects—choose accordingly based on your desired outcome (relaxation, energy, sleep).

Different strains offer varied effects—choose accordingly based on your desired outcome (relaxation, energy, sleep). Verify freshness: Smaller joints can dry quickly, so purchase from reputable dispensaries and store appropriately.

Smaller joints can dry quickly, so purchase from reputable dispensaries and store appropriately. Select your preferred format: Single or multi-pack? Infused or flower-only? There are plenty of options to tailor your experience.

Final thoughts

Mini joints—dogwalkers, micro joints, or whatever you prefer to call them—are here to stay. Offering convenience, discretion, controlled dosing, and a flexible cannabis experience, it’s easy to see why they’ve become a consumer favorite. Next time you’re at your dispensary, consider picking up some mini joints for a perfectly portioned cannabis experience.