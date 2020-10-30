Podcasts The Roll-up #168: Is Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis a Black-owned business? Leafly Podcasts October 30, 2020 An 80-foot-long mural by artist Jeff Jacobson (aka Weirdo) graces the wall of Shawn Kemp's Cannabis. The former Sonics all-star is opening his first cannabis store in Seattle a few blocks from the Space Needle. (Mural photo courtesy Shawn Kemp's Cannabis)

At a time when consumers are looking for support Black-owned businesses, former NBA all-star Shawn Kemp is opening Seattle’s first Black-owned cannabis store.

He’s a co-owner and his name is literally the store’s name. But some have questioned whether his 10% ownership stake qualifies as “Black-owned.”

It’s a question that has real legal and financial ramifications. In this week’s show, Bruce and Alyssa discuss the wider implications of the question, and talk with Natalie Papillion, founder of The Equity Organization, about new ways to support cannabis companies truly doing the work.

