The Roll-Up #151: NBA star Al Harrington turns cannabis entrepreneur

July 10, 2020
Former NBA star Al Harrington's cannabis brand Viola is expanding into many legal states, but the company's heart remains in Detroit. (AdobeStock)

Episode 151: NBA star Al Harrington on cannabis, business, and Detroit

This week:

Al Harrington named his cannabis company after his grandmother, Viola, and he continues to honor his roots with the company’s flagship store and grow facility in Detroit. We talk with him about Viola’s location on the Detroit River, bringing in their first crop, and helping other Black entrepreneurs through his new business incubator.

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

Al HarringtonDetroitMichiganpodcaststhe roll-upViola
Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

View Leafly Podcasts's articles
