The Roll-Up #151: NBA star Al Harrington turns cannabis entrepreneur

Episode 151: NBA star Al Harrington on cannabis, business, and Detroit

This week:

Al Harrington named his cannabis company after his grandmother, Viola, and he continues to honor his roots with the company’s flagship store and grow facility in Detroit. We talk with him about Viola’s location on the Detroit River, bringing in their first crop, and helping other Black entrepreneurs through his new business incubator.

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

