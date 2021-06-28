 Loading…

Podcasts

The Roll-up bonus episode: ‘Seeds of Change’ author Janessa Bailey

June 28, 2021

Bruce talks with Leafly Culture Editor Janessa Bailey about Seeds of Change: Strategies to create an equitable cannabis industry, a new report that takes a multifaceted look at the the cannabis industry and social justice. The report introduces the Leafly Equity Score, which assesses the progress of individual states in implementing the policies that create a truly equitable industry.

Check out our sponsor, OCB Rolling Papers

OCB is one of the world’s largest rolling paper brands. They’ve been “One With Nature,” crafted naturally since 1918, so you can be confident you’ll have a perfect session time after time.

Special limited-time offer: OCB offers a full line of papers and cones in popular sizes and fibers including Organic Hemp, Bamboo and Virgin. We are pleased to offer Roll-Up listeners a limited time bundle of 4 OCB Booklets and a small rolling tray for only $4.99, a $20 value. Visit ocbusa.com, must be 21+ to purchase.  

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

