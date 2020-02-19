Politics Medical cannabis bill clears Alabama Senate committee The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint Alabama is making strides toward legalizing medical marijuana. (allard1/AdobeStock)

A bill to legalize medical cannabis cleared its first hurdle Thursday in the Alabama Legislature, giving hope to advocates after years of setbacks.

Audience members applauded as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8-1 for the bill, putting it in line for a Senate floor vote later this session.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 conditions including cancer, anxiety, and chronic pain, and to purchase cannabis products at a licensed dispensary. The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, gelatinous cubes, oils, skin patches, gels, and creams but not products consumed by smoking or vaping.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

'This bill is not about getting high. This bill is about getting well.' Dr. Alan Shackelford

Advocates crowded into a public hearing at the Alabama Statehouse to watch the debate and tell lawmakers their stories.

“This bill is not about getting high. This bill is about getting well,” said Dr. Alan Shackelford, a Colorado doctor who described the success of using medical marijuana in people with seizures and cancer.

Christi Cain said her son Hardy’s debilitating seizures have been helped by CBD oil, now legal, in Alabama, but said the higher doses that could help him more aren’t legal in the state.

“An area code shouldn’t affect one health’s care. If Hardy didn’t live in Alabama, he could be seizure-free. We shouldn’t have to be and don’t want to be medical refugees,” Cain said.

The bill drew opposition from some law enforcement and conservative groups. They expressed concern about dosing, safety, and the potential for abuse.

“Just because we put the word medical in front of marijuana does not make it medicine,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Capt. Clay Hammac said.

Pastor Rick Hagans described addicts he buried. He said while they obviously didn’t overdose on marijuana, they started their drug use with pot.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent lawmakers a letter expressing his opposition, and noting that marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Medical marijuana advocates have for years made little headway in Montgomery.

A medical marijuana bill in 2013 won the so-called “Shroud Award” for the “deadest” bill that year in the House of Representatives. A bill cleared the Alabama Senate last year, but the idea faces continued skepticism in the House of Representatives.