Politics New York arrest video makes the case for cannabis legalization Ashley SchwellenbachMarch 5, 2020

Almost two years ago New York City legislators and law enforcement officials promised to cut back on arrests for marijuana possession.

In a state where the majority of adults support legalized recreational cannabis, it no longer made sense for a single city to arrest an estimated 17,500 people each year for the crime of possessing cannabis. Throw in the fact that Black New Yorkers are eight times more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white people despite similar usage levels, and the war on drugs becomes just a thinly veiled war on people of color.

The unfortunate relationship between cannabis criminalization, racism, and New York City has not improved as promised, judging by an arrest video that went earlier today. The video, taken on the evening of March 4 and shared by the New York Daily News, captures the violent arrest of Fitzroy Gayle, a 20-year-old Black man suspected of smoking marijuana.

Former NYPD cop and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams shared the video via Twitter, expressing his disgust at the cops’ conduct.