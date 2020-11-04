Politics Oregon just legalized medical psilocybin. Here’s what happens next Bruce Barcott November 3, 2020 Oregon just voted to legalize the medical use of psilocybin. What exactly does that mean? (Joshua Titus for Leafly)

Oregon just made history by becoming the first state to legalize the regulated medical use of psilocybin.

Measure 109 passed with 56% of the vote.

What exactly does that mean? And what happens next?

We have answers.

What is psilocybin?

Psilocybin is the main ingredient found in several types of psychoactive mushrooms, making it perhaps the best-known naturally-occurring psychedelic drug.

Leafly has one of the best medical explainers covering psilocybin and other psychedelics. It’s a great place to start.

Is psilocybin legal right now?

No.

Measure 109 sets out a cautious process for eventual medical use.

The measure requires a two-year development period for the Oregon Health Authority to lay out regulations for the program. So it’s likely that the legal medical use of psilocybin won’t start until late 2023 or 2024.

Who will be eligible for psilocybin use?

Measure 109 directs the Oregon Health Authority to create a program and screening process for providing psilocybin to individuals 21 years of age or older.

Consumption would be supervised by licensed “facilitators,” and the program would exist under the purview of the Oregon Health Authority, as well as an advisory board of 14-16 individuals appointed by the governor.

Will psilocybin sales be allowed and/or licensed?

Yes.

The Oregon Psilocybin Services Program will license and regulate producers, processors, delivery services, and possession of psilocybin “exclusively for the administration of psilocybin services by licensed facilitators to qualified clients.’”

Will it be taxed?

Yes. Medical psilocybin will be subject to a 15% excise tax.

5 things to know about medical psilocybin legalization in Oregon

Health insurers will not be required to cover the cost of psilocybin.

The Oregon Health Authority must begin accepting applications for manufacturing, service centers, and facilitator and testing licenses by Jan 2, 2023.

An individual applying for a license can be denied if they are found to be “not of good repute and moral character.”

An individual is prohibited from having a financial interest in more than one psilocybin product manufacturer or more than five psilocybin service center operators.

To become a licensed “facilitator,” an applicant must pass an examination offered by the Oregon Health Authority at least twice a year.

