 Loading…
Delivery
new
 DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Politics

Washington DC lets tourists self-certify for medical cannabis   

Published on October 20, 2022

Want to participate in Washington, DC’s medical cannabis program, but not a resident of the District? No problem, for now, thanks to a new law that allows out-of-state patients to self-certify.

This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) signed a bill, the “Medical Marijuana Patient Access Extension Second Emergency Amendment Act of 2022,” further amending DC’s medical marijuana program to allow tourists and non-residents to self-certify for temporary medical recommendations. A quick online application, valid ID, and a $30 fee get visitors a 30-day digital recommendation to patronize licensed medical marijuana establishments. This includes reciprocity for out-of-state patients. 

Related
Washington DC just legalized weed for all adults—but it’s locals only

Adults and qualifying patients 21 and older from out of state can access an immediate medical recommendation application through the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. It echoes legislation Bowser passed in the summer that allowed DC residents 21 and up to self-certify, effectively removing bureaucratic barriers for adults to access medical cannabis in the nation’s capital.     

The emergency bill will sunset in 90 days, but a more long-term measure is currently under review, and Bowser has until Oct. 25 to pass it. The current bill also raises purchasing limits for patients to 8 ounces, allows for 2-year recommendations for patients and caregivers, and eases paperwork for patients to establish residency.      

This is the latest effort by local DC officials to cut down on the capital’s notorious cannabis gifting economy. The council rejected a bill to do so back in April. Gifting cannabis happens thanks to a legislative loophole passed in 2014, and most of these shops operate outside of DC medical marijuana regulations. But while councilmembers have admonished the practice, they’ve backpedaled on measures to investigate the shops and people that do it.

So they’ve opted for the next best thing: making medical cannabis as accessible as possible. With Biden’s recent promise to “look into” cannabis and its scheduled status, that could change. Considering he ran for president on the promise of doing so, it’s about time. In the meantime, a win is a win.

Related articles

Florida gas stations will sell legal weed in 2023 image
Strains & products
Florida gas stations will sell legal weed in 2023
October 19, 2022
Uber Eats in Toronto adds weed to its delivery offerings image
Strains & products
Uber Eats in Toronto adds weed to its delivery offerings
October 17, 2022
Oregon is voting on medical psilocybin, again image
Politics
Oregon is voting on medical psilocybin, again
October 18, 2022
DCdispensariesmedical marijuanapolicyWashington DC
Amelia Williams's Bio Image
Amelia Williams

New York-based freelance cannabis journalist Amelia Williams is a graduate of San Francisco State University's journalism program, and a former budtender. Williams has contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle's GreenState, MG Magazine, Culture Magazine, and Cannabis Now, Kirkus Reviews, and The Bold Italic.

View Amelia Williams's articles

The latest in Politics

Show all
How breathwork and cannabis work together image
Health
How breathwork and cannabis work together
Emma Stone
Advice from the best budtenders of the year image
Industry
Advice from the best budtenders of the year
Amelia Williams
Florida gas stations will sell legal weed in 2023 image
Strains & products
Florida gas stations will sell legal weed in 2023
Calvin Stovall
Oregon is voting on medical psilocybin, again image
Politics
Oregon is voting on medical psilocybin, again
Max Savage Levenson