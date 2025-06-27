Recommendations on the best products for July 4th weekend are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

We’ve rounded up a sizzling lineup of strains & products to light up your July 4th weekend. Whether you’re sparking up before the fireworks show or just kicking back under the stars, these essentials will keep the vibes high and the celebrations higher.

From standout strains with heady, euphoric effects and party-ready edibles to gear that brings the glow, we’ve got everything you need to make this Independence Day one to remember. Shop our handpicked heat at a dispensary near you or grab something special that ships straight to your door. However you’re celebrating this 4th of July, let these picks help you fly the chill flag proudly.

Stock the cooler

Raspberry Lemonade THC Beverage THEY’RE BACK. Cycling Frog’s high-potency THC drinks might just be our favorite THC drink on the market today, but they’ve been in and out of stock for most of 2025 so far. They’re now fully restocked for the summer, and boy-oh-boy are we stoked. You get 50, yeah, you read that right, FIFTY mg THC in a single can. Expect full-body relaxation and a blissful head high. 50mg THC | 4 pack $29.99 at Cycling Frog →

Peach Iced Tea THC Seltzer This THC drink from Cornbread Hemp is all summer days and Southern charm. If your July 4th weekend includes porch-sitting or sunset-watching, do yourself a favor and pick up at least a 4-pack, or consider the 24-pack if hospitality is in your nature. Everyone is gonna want one of these peach & slow-brewed tea, Kentucky-made marvels, so we’d come to the party prepared. 5mg THC | 4, 8, or 24 pack starting from $23.99 at Cornbread Hemp →

Calm your pup

Pet CBD Oil Tincture 12mg, 25mg, or 50mg CBD Fireworks season is certainly not for everyone, and that may very well include your dog. BATCH’s Pet CBD Oil Tincture may be just the ticket to help encourage a sense of calm, easing anxiety so even your four-legged family members can enjoy the holiday weekend. BATCH’s formulas for humans and pets are crafted in-house from 100% organic, Wisconsin-grown hemp plants, and the care they put into their products is on full display here. Their oil comes in three potencies and flavors, so it’s easy to choose what’s right for your pet’s size and tastes. 30 mL | Bacon, Salmon, or Chicken starting from $28.00 at BATCH →

Grab your gear

Roller Wallet We’re big fans of RYOT smoking accessories—they always design from the perspective of real cannabis consumers, and it’s obvious in all the little practical details their products include. Case in point: the Roller Wallet. When it’s closed, it’s a simple, low-profile wallet—smell-proof thanks to their SmellSafe design. When you open it up, it becomes a nifty, patent-pending, easy-load tray and storage compartment for joint-rolling on the go. Obsessed! Seriously, hit the link and watch their video to see how it works. Then get one for yourself or your buddy who’s always rolling on, like, the crotch of his jeans or a borrowed paperback when you’re out. starting from $14.50 at RYOT →

Mini Tabletop Grinder This all-metal herb grinder from Edie Parker is stylish and efficient, with just a wink of Americana in its color-blocking. A picture-perfect accessory for your July 4th party, the Mini Tabletop Grinder is a four-piece grinder with a rubberized finish and sharp metal teeth, so rest assured, it’s not just a pretty face. It’s also available in six additional colorways if you like the design but want a different look. $30.00 at Edie Parker →

Flower for fireworks

Gelato Grab a scoop of this instant classic and sink into that lawn chair. shop Gelato

Hybrid | 4.6 (2,508) With its blissfully euphoric, deeply relaxing high, Gelato is our #1 strain pick for July 4th weekend. Effects tend to come on quickly, and it’s party-ready with average potency levels in the 21%+ range. The combination of highly euphoric, mentally stimulating effects with long-weekend levels of relaxation makes Gelato just right for sitting back and gazing at fireworks, bonfires, or a clear night sky. shop at a dispensary near you

See more fire strains for watching fireworks →

Purple Push Pop THCA Flower For folks in THCA-legal states, our favorite flower for the Fourth of July comes from Bay Smokes. Purple Push Pop hemp THCA flower is a balanced, slightly indica-leaning hybrid that pops with fruity, grape soda aromas and massive, frosty bag appeal. Euphoric, happy, and relaxing, Purple Push Pop’s effects are potent while still social and engaged. Versatile for day and night toking, it’s our top pick for fireworks watching and deep conversations around the fire pit. 23% THCA | 3.5g, 7g, 14g, or 28g starting from $35.00 at Bay Smokes →

Poolside pre-rolls

Watermelon ZKZ infused pre-rolls An end-of-day infused joint par excellence, Watermelon ZKZ from Jeeter is what you want to pass around the party this July 4th weekend. It’s powerful euphoria makes it perfect for celebrating the day away, just keep an eye on how heavy you’re puffing—these pre-rolls are rolled with live rosin and dusted in kief, so they’re not playing around in the potency department. Find them in a 2g XL glass-tip joint, a standard 1g joint, and a party 5-pack of Baby Jeeter .5g joints. Available in CA, AZ, MI, and MA shop at a dispensary near you

Mimosa 1g THCA Pre-Roll This smooth, citrusy banger from United Strains of America is tailor-made for wake’n’bake sessions, all-day parties, and squeezing every bit of juice out of your holiday weekend. It’s a serious mood-lifter with euphoric, social effects and a just-right energy boost to balance out its high potency. If you live in a state where hemp THCA flower is legal, grab a Mimosa—it’s our go-to pre-roll of the moment. 25.9% THCA | 1, 3, 5, or 10 1g pre-rolls starting from $14.99 at United Strains of America →

Backyard bites

1:1 Strawberry Lemonade Mega Pearl Our obsession with Grön’s Mega Pearls is honestly starting to border on hyper fixation. They’re so big! The circular ones are like baseballs! OMG! Anyways, sorry, the details: these Strawberry Lemonade Megas have a balanced ratio of THC and CBC for a big burst of mood-boosting energy. They make for a great daytime edible, and the pieces cleanly pull apart for easy choose-your-own adventure dosing. The tart lemonade and strawberry sweetness flavor sing of summertime. Perfection. Available in AZ, IL, MO, OH, OR, NJ, and NY shop at a dispensary near you

Strawberry Margarita Wana Hemp Gummies Folks in hemp legal states can celebrate that Wana has brought its signature quality to hemp-derived products with their new brand Wanderous. Now you can enjoy the brand’s fast-acting edibles shipped directly to your door, so you can receive them quickly and feel the effects quickly, too! We love these Strawberry Margarita gummies for their balanced THC, CBC, and CBG ratio at 5mg a piece, 5-15 min onset time, and citrusy, salty, just-right flavor. They’re a taste of the swim-up bar without the hangover or the pricetag. $30.00 at Wanderous →

The only clouds in the sky

Northern Lights Live Rosin with Diamonds Pod PAX ERA pods are a household name, and their new high-performance upgrade gives you x5 more vapor without being burnt or harsh on the inhale. Northern Lights is just about as classic as it comes, with legendary, relaxing effects and sweet-earth aromas. Break this out at the end of the night for a heavenly send-off to your holiday weekend. shop at a dispensary near you

Banana Meltshake THCA Live Rosin Carts Just when we think we couldn’t get more hyped on Lucky Elk, they release new strains that up the ante even further. These Banana Meltshake carts? Sheesh! Solventless live rosin from fresh-frozen hemp flower in industry-leading CCELL hardware—it doesn’t really get better than that. The true-to-strain flavor on display here is out-of-this-world, and the funky, banana-gas of Banana Meltshake is one you’ll be dreaming about once you run out. starting from $45.00 at Lucky Elk →

