Leafly holiday gift guide 2022: Arizona

Here are the greenest gifts from the Grand Canyon state.

Arizona’s two-year-old recreational cannabis market has really grown up. The state flipped the switch from medical to adult use in January 2021 and now has more than 120 stores serving customers and patients.

Giving the gift of weed can be a great adult stocking stuffer, a last-minute treat for the host at a dinner party, or a delightful reward for teacher friends after that first semester back. It’s also a great opportunity to rack up brownie points with the father-in-law.

Take a look at these cannabis award-winners and best-selling brands of flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles to finish out your shopping list or put a few gifts under your own tree.

Arizona smokers get most of the big-name brands as any major state, including Cookies, which sells its Georgia Pie in Phoenix and beyond. It makes for the perfect treat for GSC lovers who want to add a little more stone fruit and berry to their dessert strain palate.

Smoke some with your cousins before the big dinner to pre-game the appetite. Or hit the Pie after to find room for dessert. Showing up with Georgia Pie shows you care, and its Gelatti and Kush Mints lineage is evidence of Cookies’ contemporary flavors branching out from California across the US and beyond.

A sponsored suggestion

While others might add orange slices to their cider, we suggest adding Vital’s Blood Orange gummies to your cart. Sweet and floral with a subtly tart finish, these gummies are better than any box of candy you’ll receive throughout the season.

Plus, the hybrid 1:1 CBD to THC ratio makes it a great option for relaxing during the holidays. Treat yourself to chill vibes while gathering with friends and family.

Find these gummies at Zen Leaf dispensaries on sale for just $11 (all flavors, regular price: $16-18) through December 25th, 2022.

Top rapper Wiz Khalifa re-launched his namesake strain— Khalifa Kush, a premium OG Kush phenotype—for the adult-use markets in 2022, and Arizona is one of the states you can find KK on tap for the holidays. It’s grown by Tryke Companies in Arizona and has that classic OG Kush piney, gassy lemon taste.

This versatile hybrid effect works for weekend wake and bakes all the way through the evening. Stuff stockings with Khalifa Kush pre-rolled hemp blunts, or seek out the brand’s diamond batter rolls.

Arizona vape cart brand Dime Industries swept the 2022 Errl Cup in vape pens, and Wedding Cake is pretty much the most popular strain in America right now. So, the Dime disposable Wedding Cake hybrid vape cart is a good bet for your boo over the Thanksgiving break and into Christmas.

Disposable vaporizers don’t get simpler to use than this one. You just unwrap them and sip from the mouthpiece to pull cool, potent sweet vanilla-tinged vapor. Wedding Cake is a versatile hybrid that’ll buoy your mood and help unwind tension.

This disposable also is rechargeable, in case you forget about it in your glove compartment for a few months.

Where my dabbers at? After the kids and grandparents go to bed, unpack the Puffco Peak and treat yourself this holiday. Arizona’s Item 9 Labs keeps taking trophies for their on-trend extracts.

We’d start with the Z3, a child of the leading Zkittlez strain. Z3 should emit thick waves of tropical fruity terps and pack a deep, body-buzzing wallop of THC. Item 9 has won 30 awards in the past five years, and that’s most likely because these crumble-type extracts are super versatile.

You can dab them, sprinkle them in a joint, or put them atop a flower bowl in a pipe, bong, or bubbler.

Got a fun uncle? He’ll love that one of the world’s hottest cannabis brands brings its unique gummies to Arizona this Thanksgiving. Alien Labs Galactic Gummies have a cool, alien-shaped mold and little sugary rocky “flavor asteroids” embedded in them. Each gummy has 10 mg of THC with 10 pieces in a bag.

Start with half an alien head and wait 90 minutes before going further. They come in Cosmic Cherry, Bluto, Melonade, and Atomic Apple.

Alien Labs gummies also use marijuana extract from ice water filtration (aka hash) as opposed to solvent extraction (distillate). The result is a less synthetic, more nuanced edible high.

Show your brother you care with the gift of snacks. Sublime has suckers, caramel chews, and southwest pretzels, yes—but let’s get weird (and savory) with the chili límon popcorn. It’s air-popped corn with chili lime and Sublime’s primo “Champagne” distillate.

You won’t notice any weedy taste, especially amid the fuerte flavors of chili and lime. Each bag contains 100mg of THC, so sprinkle a few nuts into a regular bowl to avoid overdoing it.

