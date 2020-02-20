5 cannabis strains for people who love cherry

All aboard! The cherry train of cherry strains has arrived. When it comes to choosing the right cannabis strain, we all know how important flavor is. If you don’t like the taste, you won’t enjoy the experience.

No matter the genetics, it seems that if cherry’s in the mix, those terpenes are going to shine the brightest. So if you champion taste over all and your taste buds want a fruity adventure, then this list of cherry cannabis strains should make your next shopping trip a little easier.

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie is one of the first strains that overpowered me in my novice years of smokage. It sounds like a light treat, but this mix of Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison is a straight up heater with out-of-this-world potency. In addition to its long-lasting high, Cherry Pie’s smell and flavors are captivating with sweet and sour cherry terps. Looking for relaxation? Euphoria? This is the one.

Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda is such a delightful cannabis treat that you should definitely be smoking it right now, today. The flowers are so damn pretty with dark purple and reddish hues to them, complemented by the iiiiciest-looking trichomes.

With a name like “Black Cherry Soda” and deeply dark nugs, you’d expect this strain to be a couch-lock boi, but BCS’ high is pretty light on the body. If you want some cherry terps any time of day, grab some of this right here.

Pie Face OG

Pie Face OG is some super duper fire. It came from crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG and the result gives us some pretty flowers bursting with sweet cherry and earthy hash flavors. The high is potent and euphoric and pairs great with a social outing with friends because your body is left feeling mentally engaged. Just like Black Cherry Soda, Pie Face OG is great for any time of day.

Goji OG

Goji OG is a popular cannabis strain that you can find in most weed stores. It’s a sativa-dominant strain that was obviously named after goji berries for its sweet and fruity taste. This mix of Nepali OG and Snow Lotus has a variety of terpenes kicking out red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice flavors. High-wise, Goji OG will have you in chill mode, so kick your shoes off after consuming this one.

Cherry Cookies

GSC has touched every sector of the cannabis world, so it’s not surprising to see it in the cherry realm too. Cherry Cookies is a cross of Cookies (GSC) and Cherry Pie, so you already know it’s going to be potent, but that doesn’t lead to such a strong, relaxed feeling like other Cookies crosses. Instead, smoking this strain will hit you in the face and have you alert and engaged, so prepare your list of errands accordingly.