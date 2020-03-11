5 cannabis strains for people who love spicy flavors

Cannabis can produce a bunch of flavors that may be surprising to your nose and mouth. Spicy flavors and terpenes are one of those. By “spicy” I mean weed strains that have a complex mix of herbal notes with a black pepper kick. A little bite, if you will.

A lot of spicy weed strains have Jack influences, giving them uplifting and energizing qualities. So if you’re looking to get your day started on the right track, these strains could help.

Jack Herer

You can’t write about spicy cannabis strains without talking about Jack Herer. It’s the grandfather of all spicy strains. Jack is a sativa-dominant cultivar created by crossing a Haze hybrid with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Normally, it gives consumers a boost of cerebral stimulation, resulting in a clear-headed and blissful experience.

There are plenty of Jack Herer phenotypes across the world, each with its own attributes, terpene profiles, and effects, however, Jack most commonly expresses itself as terpinolene-dominant with fresh pine and peppery spice aromas and flavors.

Platinum GSC

Platinum GSC is an award-winning hybrid that’ll fill your nose and lungs with a fruity spiciness. Bred by crossing OG Kush, Durban Poison, and an unknown cultivar, this super potent strain is often sought out by those seeking pain and stress relief.

If you’re looking for a mood-changer with some fruit and spice, Platinum GSC might need to be your next purchase.

Super Jack

A mix of Super Silver Haze and the aforementioned spicy Jack Herer, Super Jack is a flavor anomaly. The result is a complex terpene profile featuring sweet and spicy herbal notes.

Super Jack may punch you in the head with an uplifted spark of creativity and energy, propelling you throughout the day. If you love Jack Herer but wish it had a little more oomph, give Super Jack a try.

Holy Grail Kush



Holy Grail Kush is cross of OG #18 and Kosher Kush, so there’s no surprise that it kicks out those strong, pungent herbal and spicy flavors; we’ve all had an OG-influenced plant that had a little bite to it. A potent strain with an abundance of limonene, Holy Grail Kush is said to leave consumers relaxed and happy.

If you want something that will get you stoned but not too sleepy, on top of having a unique flavor, grab some Holy Grail Kush.

Pennywise

Pennywise is well-known in the CBD streets for being tasty and feel-good. It’s a cross of Harlequin and Jack the Ripper with complex flavors of coffee and pepper and an herbal and floral kickback. You can especially taste its herbal flavors when consuming it in vape form.

Pennywise is a balanced 1:1 THC:CBD strain that will get you a little bit high, but be a lot lighter than the strains above. Choose this one if you want herbal flavors and uplifting effects without a potent high.