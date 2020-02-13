5 cannabis strains for people who love strawberries

Open a jar of fresh cannabis and your nose will get hit with an array of aromas. Of those, a prevalent strawberry note may stand out from the rest. Strawberry-flavored cannabis strains are delightful for multiple reasons: they smell and taste like a Farmer’s Market, and they usually provide uplifting, mood-enhancing effects.

If that sounds desirable, here are five strawberry strains to seek out immediately.

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough is one of the most popular strawberry cannabis strains out there. If you’ve never peeped it, it’s time to get familiar. Genetics of this popular strain remain a mystery, but the feelings have quite a reputation.

Love a mouthwatering strain that will hit you with an uplifting and energizing cerebral high? Strawberry Cough might be your next favorite.

Brian Berry Cough

Brian Berry Cough is a cross between Strawberry Cough and Space Queen, so you already know the effects are a cerebral rollercoaster. The flavors take the sweet, fruity flavors of Strawberry Cough and add an earthy undertone from Space Queen. It has been reported as a little racy in the head for some consumers, but mostly it’s energizing.

Got some errands to run? Need a lil’ daytime pick-me-up? Brian Berry Cough could be the answer to your prayers.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana, is another popular fruity strain loved for many reasons.

For one, that sweet, fruity flavor from its Bubble Gum parent will have you rushing to share with friends. For two, this is a resin-heavy strain that’s perfect for delicious dabs. For three, the effects lean toward happy and euphoric, so all in all, Strawberry Banana is a cannoisseur’s dream.

Strawberry Diesel

We couldn’t let this list live without a gassy strain in the mix. It’s just not right. Strawberry Diesel is, as you can probably guess by its name, a cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough.

It’s one of those strains that touch your nose and have you screaming “Oooooh weeee!” because that mix of fruity and gassy influences are so captivating. As for the feeling, it’s a really great anytime strain as the high tends to make you happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Strawberry Ice

Daniel Powter would never have had that bad day if he had some Strawberry Ice on deckington. This strain has been regarded as a mood booster with a whopping 72% of reviewers of the strain on Leafly saying they feel happy after consumption.

In addition to bringing about those good feels, this strain will satisfy your senses with a dominant aroma of fresh strawberries. If you’re looking for a little energy and a lot of flavor, Strawberry Ice should be on your grocery list.