Five don’t-miss Doja cultivars

Doja’s BC soul showcases why the west is still separate from the rest.

There’s plenty to love about British Columbia: the scenery, the people, and of course, those green, green, trees. The cannabis Mecca produces incredible cultivars that are famed worldwide. Many of the province’s most exciting producers, like BC-born Doja, trace their lineage back to the verdant, legacy-market landscape of Canada’s wild west, and that spirit is evident in each and every inhale.

In recent years, Doja has expanded to become a national brand, with immense pride in their heritage. They now seek to share with the world what BC quality is all about and use the processes and techniques honed in BC across their national catalogue.

Doja has its roots in BC’s Okanagan Valley, a little slice of cannabis heaven located not too far east of Vancouver. What makes the area so special is a combination of a unique microclimate and a culture of freethinkers. This potent pairing has led to the creation of forward-looking, creative strains that are grounded and developed in the magic of BC soil.

The fertile earth and clear water of BC made the region the ideal home for a cadre of ex-pat American growers seeking to flee the political turmoil of the 1960s. This rebellious spirit and the growing practices refined by these innovators have made BC famous for its legendary bud, a legacy that continues to this day.

Doja is taking this history & tradition and applying its learnings to create some truly exciting flower for today’s consumers. The west coast outfit understands that growing and enjoying cannabis are practices rooted in the land and seeks to honour the Okanagan Valley they hail from with their offerings.

Doja’s flower is always hang-dried and given a hand-finished trim using techniques honed in BC. This ensures each bud maintains its maximum flavour and potency potential and that Doja’s dried flower is always free of sugar leaves and crow’s feet. With these craft processes in place along with the brand’s rigorous quality-control standards, it’s easy to see how Doja has become a brand to watch.

Want to see for yourself what sets this bud apart? Read on to get the scoop on some standout cultivars to get excited about from Doja’s selection of top-notch flower.

Doja 91K

Courtesy of Doja

A high-THC indica strain bred from two legendary parents, 91K is a showstopper only available from Doja that you’re not going to want to miss. The strain, descended from Chemdawg 91 and the infamous Captain Krypt OG, delivers a dank aroma and a deep, relaxing high perfect for winding down at the end of the day or a Friday night in with some good friends. Remember, though 91K is generally a relaxing strain, cannabis can affect everyone differently. Its terpene profile features myrcene, linalool, and limonene, resulting in a classic, musky aroma with distinct floral undertones. In 2021, 91K even took home the prestigious Best “Funk” Strain award from CannaReps Cannabis Sommelier, in addition to numerous other awards in the US and Canada. To top it off, 91k boasts a THC potency between 23% and 29%, meaning this cultivar delivers for consumers looking for a powerful high.

Doja Legendary Larry

Courtesy of Doja

What makes Larry just so legendary? You’ll have to find out for yourself with this Doja cross of Larry OG and Legend OG. The indica-dominant strain lives up to the big expectations set by its parents, with each dense, mossy-green bud coated in an icy layer of trichomes. You can expect a tart, floral aroma and lovely pine flavour, enhanced by Doja’s artisan, BC-born techniques. A beautiful suite of terpenes, including caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene, and a THC content of 21-27%, will make this cultivar a new go-to in your rotation.

Doja OG Deluxe

Courtesy of Doja

A strain that puts Doja’s creative impulses on prime display, OG Deluxe claims a unique pedigree. OGKB x Triangle Kush is crossed with Triangle Kush crossed with Josh D OG to get this high-THC hybrid. The special cultivar can reach an awe-inspiring THC potency of 24-30%. Highlighted by dominant terpenes terpinolene and caryophyllene, you can look forward to a fruity, gassy, spicy flavour profile with a hearty dose of OG’s classic dank aroma.

Doja C99

Courtesy of Doja

If you’re looking for a strain that’s all business, no bull, C99 is for you. The sativa-dominant strain is a heavy hitter, with an abundance of THC and minimal CBD content. Coming in at 20-26% THC, this cross between the venerable Shiva Skunk and Jack Herer cultivars is a great fit for freeing your mind for creative pursuits. C99’s dense buds provide an appealing aroma of pine and citrus thanks to terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene. The strain is sure to start flying off shelves when the word gets out, so make sure to stock up now and get ahead of the curve.

Doja Sour Kush

Courtesy of Doja

Something special happens when two legends link up, and Doja’s Sour Kush, a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel, is no exception. An indica-dominant strain that packs a punch with 20-26% THC content, Sour Kush boasts dark green buds and a unique aroma that’s equal parts spicy and fruity with myrcene, linalool, and limonene as its dominant terpenes.

Ready to see what craft practices developed in BC can do with Doja? Hit the link below to shop these don’t-miss cultivars and more. With these standout strains and others available at an accessible price point from the brand, now is a great time to start living the Doja life.

