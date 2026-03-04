Hope you’re hungry, Leafly Nation! Hash Burger is Leafly Strain of the Year 2025.

It’s hot, it’s tasty, it’s garlicky, you better believe that it’s stanky, and just like the best burgers, it’s maybe even a little bit gross.

While our other nominees are well-deserving of their acclaim, no strain captured the zeitgeist of 2025 quite like the saucy indica-leaning hybrid that dumps hash and proudly stinks to high heaven.

Hash Burger stole the heart of the public with unapologetic funk and no small amount of style, earning top honors and showing that love for a good burger will never, ever die.

Hash Burger rocketed to the top of our strain database, achieving an average of around 9000 strain page views per month last year. We saw a dizzying acceleration in the folks looking up and buying Hash Burger throughout the year, with no signs of slowing down.

It’s a strain built for the modern cannabis market, but only because it so firmly and thoroughly breaks with the prevailing trends. Hash Burger has made its own moment.

Hash Burger is a strain a lifetime in the making that was born out of love, sustained by passion, and proven in the market. It pleased producers, consumers, and the cannabis commentariat alike, and we are overjoyed to cement its legacy by crowning Hash Burger as Leafly Strain of the Year 2025.

The experience of Hash Burger

Cracking the seal on a jar of Hash Burger alerts everyone within a three-block radius that true funk has arrived. Covert smokers beware, this strain knows no subtlety.

Hash Burger is simultaneously a throwback and a revolution; a true revival of skunky, dare we say offensive terpenes, that picks up the myrcene-forward torch and carries it into a dazzling future.

While nobody would describe Hash Burger as understated, the strain’s bombastic aroma is the lede for a complex, layered, and even elegant experience. The flavor is a heaping helping of umami: garlic, onion, cheese, and pepper atop a skunky, ammonia-tinted base.

The body relaxes, tension melts. Hash Burger’s high begins like taking off a pair of too-tight shoes after a marathon. Aches and pains evaporate, leaving behind a whole body buzzing that doesn’t leave you couch-locked in a stupor, but in harmony with your body.

Meanwhile, your mind begins to wander, your mood elevates, and your outlook on the world is three shades brighter. You’ll giggle at the slightest cause throughout an evening alone or with a small, close group of friends before gently fading into bed, Hash Burger guiding you all along the way.

Leafly reviewers turn to Hash Burger when they want to feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric, and they rate Hash Burger 4.7 out of 5 stars. Hash Burger isn’t a strain built for newbies, and those with low tolerances should exercise caution when consuming the strain. It breaks the scale with up to an average of around 33% THC, and some cuts go even higher.

Hash Burger is reported to help ease anxiety and stress, and some reviewers even turn to it to help ease depression.

Hash Burger reviews

Hash Burger is a highly potent and sought-after strain, with many users praising its strong, relaxing effects and unique flavor profile, which is often described as earthy, cheesy, and similar to a burger. The strain is reported to provide a fast-acting and long-lasting high, with both head and body effects, making it suitable for managing pain, anxiety, and insomnia, as well as for recreational use. Overall, users rave about Hash Burger’s exceptional quality, potency, and flavor, with many considering it one of their favorite strains. – AI summary of Leafly reviews

Cooking up Hash Burger

Hash Burger is a cross between Double Burger (Donny Burger x GMO) and Han Solo Hash Plant (Han Solo Burger x Black Triangle Kush) that was bred by California Seed Bank’s Respect and Mrs. Respect, while in a now-defunct partnership with Skunk House Genetics’ Skunk Master Flex.

It’s ultimately one of Chemdawg’s many children, though the strain it will bear the most resemblance to in the popular imagination is Skunk Master Flex’s GMO, Hash Burger’s grandfather, and one of the more popular indicas on the market.

However, comparing the two is a little bit like standing up an iPod next to a smartphone. You can see how we got here, but the latter is clearly in a league of its own.

Related A look back at the Leafly Strain of the Year hall of fame

The Respects and Skunk Master Flex are no longer working together, and both claim to be the primary breeder behind Hash Burger. The parties no longer speak, and when we reached out to talk about the strain, both downplayed the influence of the other.

When we dug into the situation, however, it became clear that this wasn’t the standard Lennon/McCartney clash of egos that is so common in the breeding world. After reviewing evidence and interviewing sources familiar with the situation, Leafly has found that The Respects are very likely primarily responsible for breeding Hash Burger and shepherding the strain into the stratosphere.

While Skunk Master Flex certainly had a huge hand in curating the stock genetics of the Burger family (none of this happens without GMO), the Hash Burger breeding process primarily took place in California during the waning days of the Skunk House partnership, when the two camps were largely acting independently of one another.

The Respects bred Hash Burger, and their company, California Seed Bank, is the current and rightful custodian of the genetics.

Main ingredient: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

It’s all a labor of love for Respect and Mrs. Respect. Cannabis runs on passion, but even amongst the dedicated and the driven, The Respects’ enthusiasm and artisan pride are exceptional. Their incredible passion for each other, the craft of cannabis breeding, and the plant’s transformative power to change lives served as Hash Burger’s crucible.

Their cannabis journey began from a medicinal perspective; Mrs. Respect struggles with severe chronic illness and has consumed cannabis for years to help relieve the associated pain, and the duo breeds strains that prioritize the needs of Mrs. Respect and all medicinal cannabis consumers. “I always want to make strains for her,” said Respect.

The Respects’ enthusiasm and artisan pride are exceptional.

The Repects make an impression. As you can imagine from their gracious name, they’re pretty nice folks. The distinctive name derives from Respect’s tendency to be incredibly courteous as a young man.

Don’t sleep on them, though; Hash Burger is way more than a nice pair getting lucky and hitting it big. Respect and Mrs. Respect are a verifiable power couple of cannabis breeding who know the plant inside and out.

Their drive, knowledge, and zeal for cannabis breeding are immediately apparent, and in a weed world that has moved from a craft to an industry, their mom-and-pop stylings and personal charm hit like a ray of sunshine through the fog.

The Respects aren’t moguls, they aren’t a private equity company wearing people suits, and they are reshaping cannabis culture nonetheless. David needed four stones and a sharp eye to topple his giant; The Respects have done it with a seed.

The secret sauce

Hash Burger is Respect and Mrs. Respect’s masterpiece. It’s built on base genetics that Respect has been tending to for his entire life, going back decades to when The Respects were just a couple of beach bums.

“It’s a creation on top of a creation on top of a creation,” said Respect. “It’s a decade of library on top of our own work.”

The Respects received the cultivar of Han Solo Hash Plant from World’s Last Hope, who combined The Respect’s own cut of Han Solo Burger with Black Triangle Kush. The Respects then pollinated that strain with Double Burger, which The Respects claim was essentially a BX3 of GMO.

“We set out to create one of the gassiest strains ever”

“I was trying to pick a male that didn’t present so strongly with those GMO flavor profiles so much and would be able to pick up all the receivers. And it really worked!” said Respect.

The Respects and their crew started popping seeds for the strain that would become Hash Burger in 2019, and they knew they had something great on their hands right away.

“It’s got this awesome, hashy, silvery sheen,” said Respect. “It came out just right… We set out to create one of the gassiest strains ever, and I think we did.”

The rise of Hash Burger

Hash Burger found near immediate success with the growing community. It’s precision-targeted for the modern cannabis market, arriving at just the right time to answer the industry’s needs: It can yield up to three pounds per light, grows quickly with an incredibly stable structure, and Hash Burger can even yield over 7% hash. Yowzers!

“It’s not some spindly little thing, where growers are like, ‘We do it for the terps!’” Respect said, laughing. “No, the patients need three pounds a light! We do it for them.”

If the cannabis industry runs on the sorts of incredibly tight margins that we see today, and it will, then hash will continue to be one of the most profitable forms of cannabis that growers can produce. In addition to being an all-time hash dumper, Hash Burger’s gassy terps translate perfectly to concentrates. The same can’t be said for a lot of strains.

Even more impressive is that Respect called the shot a decade ago, showing both an incredible amount of market foresight and total independence from the constantly shifting winds of cannabis culture.

Said Respect: “I’ve been trying to make hash strains from the very beginning. So when everyone else was trying to make other strains, I was trying to make hash strains with very terpy profiles in the 2015, 2016 era. I’ve been on this trajectory since then.”

In addition to being an all-time hash dumper, Hash Burger’s gassy terps translate perfectly to concentrates.

The story of Hash Burger, and the story of The Respects generally, is on the value of sticking to your guns. We’ve seen, by my estimation, three distinct eras in cannabis culture while The Respects have been grinding, refusing to chase the latest trend in the vain hope of becoming America’s favorite knock-off of whatever’s hot right now. While those waves rose and fell, Respect and Mrs. Respects were humbly and diligently developing their craft.

The success of Hash Burger proves that, despite marketing, influencers, regulators, massive growing operations, buyouts, mergers, music tie-ins, gimmick products, and an ocean of snake oil, one fact remains true: the market knows quality when they smoke it.

Shaking up the menu

The domination of candy-gas is cracking up, and dankness is back in a big way. Hash Burger came to the cannabis-consuming public like a long-lost lover, reminding people of what we all liked about smoking weed in the first place.

Between Hash Burger’s Leafly Strain of the Year 2025 win this year and the long reign of the citrus-supreme, Tangie-descended Super Boof before it, we can say with relative certainty that the candy-gas terpenes that have been everywhere since Runtz landed have seen the high-water mark.

“I smoke this newer stuff, and I don’t feel stoned. I don’t feel happy. People aren’t as happy smoking weed now! And that’s because the terps aren’t there,” said Respect.

Is Hash Burger the sort of weed that you smoked in high school? No. Smoking Hash Burger is what smoking weed felt like through the rosy glass of hazy recollection, enhanced and tinged by nostalgia, but still nonetheless in your hands and in your grinder. The glory days have come again.

While conventional industry wisdom may have decided that skunk is a naughty word, cannabis consumers are absolutely flocking to rediscover the terps that The Respects have expertly reintroduced into the zeitgeist.

Hash Burger has huge penetration throughout California and the rest of the West Coast, and it has become a staple strain of the East Coast market as well. If Hash Burger hasn’t made it to your area yet, relax. With Hash Burger’s rapid expansion, you’ll be floating on gas soon enough.



Said Respect: “Where it used to be, go to a dispensary to try a bunch of stuff, but always get some OG. Now it’s go to a dispensary, try a bunch of new stuff, but always get Hash Burger.”

Strains like Hash Burger:

Burgers yet to come

What’s next for Hash Burger besides a stint on the Strain of the Year throne? The Respects are playing it close to the vest for now, but they did fill us in on some new crosses of both Hash Burger and Papa Burger that are on the horizon.

The Respects will also be appearing more often in the competitive circuit, which they had previously avoided. They aren’t much for trophies; California Seed Bank is a small, family-first operation, and all their cannabis work ties directly to supporting themselves and other medical patients first.

However, Hash Burger is bigger than The Respects now, and the strain is already taken on a life of its own. Industry interest in the strain has taken off, and home growers and amateur breeders are cooking up burgers you’ve never even dreamed of in basements and greenhouses nationwide.

Related How we decide Leafly Strain of the Year

What Hash Burger’s win means for the coming year is that, once again, there’s a changing of the eras in cannabis culture. It’s all in flux, even more so than usual. Candy-gas isn’t dead, but it is no longer the undisputed dominant force.

Consumers are getting ready for something new. It’s possible that Hash Burger’s brand of gas and garlic becomes the new profile that we can’t escape, and in five years, all the cannabis critics will be complaining that every dispensary smells like a greasy spoon diner. All bets are off!

The fact is that Hash Burger has overturned the industry’s card table, and there’s no telling where the chips are going to come down when things settle back into a stasis once again.

Hash Burger across America