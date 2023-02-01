Nearly 200 medical marijuana dispensaries are eligible to serve all adults starting on Feb. 6. (Illustration: Sasha Beck / Leafly)

On Monday, Feb. 6, dozens of legal adult-use cannabis stores are expected to open for the first time in Missouri.

How to find them? Leafly makes it easy.

Check the Leafly finder to discover all the stores open near you. One click maps the nearest locations, hours, and deals.

Want it handy on your smartphone? Download the Leafly app for at-a-glance convenience.

Want to order online, skip the line, and pick it up at the store? Leafly offers online pickup ordering at most Missouri stores.

Read on for more information about Missouri’s new weed stores.

Is it legal to possess marijuana right now in Missouri?

Yes. Possession became legal for all adults age 21 and older on Dec. 8, 2022.

How much can I legally possess?

Adults 21 or older may possess up to three ounces of cannabis flower, or its equivalent in other products.

How much can I buy at a legal store?

Once state-licensed stores open, consumers may purchase up to three ounces per day.

Where will the legal stores be located?

Missouri’s new marijuana law allows all existing medical marijuana dispensaries to convert their medical licenses into “comprehensive” (medical and adult-use) licenses.

There are currently 195 medical dispensaries approved to operate in Missouri. Nearly all are expected to open their sales floor to all customers 21 and older on Feb. 6.

Point me to some well-known stores

So you have zero experience with Missouri’s 195 medical dispensaries and don’t know where to start? We’re here for you. Here’s a short list of some of the state’s best-known stores. All are expected to start adult-use sales on Feb. 6.

Note: Links may be for one store only. Consult the Leafly finder for all locations near you.

SWADE Cannabis: 5 stores in the St. Louis region

Good Day Farm: 19 locations statewide. Grand opening celebrations on Monday, Feb. 6, at stores in Kansas City, Buffalo, and St. Louis’ Central West End. Free coffee and donuts, plus food trucks, doorbuster deals, and swag giveaways.

Luxury Leaf: Missouri’s first Black x woman-owned store, located in the South City neighborhood of The Grove

From the Earth: 5 locations statewide, 3 stores in Kansas City

Missouri Health and Wellness: 4 locations statewide

Cannabist: Premium store located in Hermann

Cookies St. Louis: The cannabis industry’s hottest brand is already in Missouri

3Fifteen Primo: 4 locations statewide

Greenlight: 11 locations across Missouri

Organic Remedies: 3 locations available

Sunrise: 5 stores statewide

Jane Dispensary: Store located in St. Louis

High Profile: 5 locations statewide

Can I smoke a joint in public?

No. Smoking cannabis in public will be penalized by a fine of up to $100, but not arrest.

Can I grow cannabis at home?

Yes, but you need a legal permit. Missouri will require home cannabis growers to obtain a $100 homegrow card, renewable annually. Applications for homegrow cards will be, by law, available no later than Jan. 8, 2023, and the state will start considering those applications no later than Feb. 8, 2023.

Who is regulating legal growers and sellers?

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will handle regulatory duties.

The amendment mandates a one-time fee of $7,000 for a cannabis retail license application. Applicants who are chosen must then pay a $10,000 annual fee per retail facility. The license must be renewed every three years, for a renewal fee of $3,000.

How many stores will ultimately be allowed?

Initially, in Feb. 2023, there could be as many as 195 recreational weed stores open in Missouri. (That’s the number of existing medical dispensaries, whose licenses will expand to include adult-use sales if the company so chooses.)

The new marijuana law contains no hard maximum limit on the number of cultivation, processing, and retail licenses issued by state regulators.

There is a minimum number of licenses, however: The state must issue at least as many full adult-use cannabis licenses as exist for medical marijuana growers/ processors/ retailers as are operating on Dec. 1, 2022.

What does that actually mean? As of July 2022 there were:

191 licensed medical marijuana dispensaries

70 licensed medical marijuana processors

49 licensed medical marijuana cultivators

The initiative allows state regulators to exercise their judgment regarding the number of total licenses, within this legal guideline: “The [state regulatory department] may lift or ease any limit on the number of licensees or certificate holders in order to meet the demand for marijuana in the state and to ensure a competitive market while preventing an over-concentration of marijuana facilities within the boundaries of any particular local government.”