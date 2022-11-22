Leafly holiday gift guide 2022: Maryland

Enjoy the holiday season with these highly-recommended weed products in Maryland.

In 2022, voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing adult-use cannabis in Maryland. This means better access, more brands, and, hopefully, more equity in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

As we wait for the Old Line State to get its full-fledged program up and running, Leafly still thought it was important to shout out some products that already have us feeling merry and bright.

We curated some of the best greens, concentrates, and edibles in Maryland to help you end the year with a bang or at least a billow of smoke. Check out our list of products below to fill your holiday with cheer!

Maryland’s medical marijuana program isn’t as boisterous and varied as some other states. But if you’re a fan of craft cannabis (and who isn’t?), Grow West MD has paved its lane of pesticide-free, thoughtfully-grown cannabis with a library of zaza and classic strains.

Grow West MD has its own categorization system to help you choose the blend that best fits your needs and tastes.

These buds work just as beautifully as they look, and they have options that run the terp gamut, from sweet to sour to kush to fruit-blasted. You can go old school with crosses like Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk or stay on trend with Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry and Grape Pearls.

Patients in Maryland who like to take their cannabis on the go will appreciate matter.’s line of medical marijuana-derived, terpene-infused vapes.

matter.’s careful cultivation and extraction processes are a winning combination that makes for potent, flavorful pulls from these convenient 0.5 g cartridges.

Staff at Maryland’s Verilife dispensaries call out CBD-dominant Piña Colada as a special highlight, and we agree. The gentle mix of euphoria and relaxation can put you in a beachside state of mind no matter how frightful the weather is outside.

The cold weather can make smoking outside uncomfortable for long periods, especially when we could be bundled up inside with some hot cocoa. Luckily, these .35g “Mini-Dog” pre-rolls are good for sharing or smoking in a jiffy.

Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls come five to a pack for about 2.5g of flower total, and they hit, with some strains testing at up to 30% THC. The brand also carries “Big Dog” 0.75g joints for those who need a bigger breed of pre-roll.

If there was ever a hill to die on, advocating for solventless cannabis concentrates is mine.

In my experience as a budtender, consumer, and one-time Emerald Cup judge, rosin provides a smoother, more flavorful, and more interesting experience than a BHO-extracted product.

Evermore Cannabis Company has all major extraction forms on deck, but their cold cure rosin stands out. The price tag makes this concentrate a perfect treat-yourself gift for a holiday seshing on snowy evenings. Some choice strains from Evermore include Thai-Ger King, Peach Zeason, and East Coast Sour Diesel.

Concentrate cartridges still hold our top spot for convenience and for portability, especially for people who don’t want to deal with the scent of smoke or the long-lasting effects of an edible.

Maryland has a few good vape brands, but both fans and High Times judges (Leafly even named it a best brand of 2018) vouch for MPX’s portfolio of concentrates, especially their vaporizer cartridges.

There’s no distillate here, folks—everything in these 510 cartridges is fresh-frozen live resin. They come in a compelling selection of terpy strains you can’t find everywhere, like Grape Mixtape, Fruity Lemon Stomper, and Desert Rose.

This brand honoring a California legend has a long reach. Co-created by The Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia’s family, Garcia Hand Picked produces flower and pre-rolls based on the late psychedelic musician’s tastes.

Now that Maryland allows edibles, Garcia Hand Picked has released a pack of hybrid THC gummies shaped like guitar picks in blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry flavors.

Each one is just 5 mg of THC, the perfect size dose for an impromptu jam sesh or a walk around downtown Baltimore.

