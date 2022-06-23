Editor’s picks: Must-have weed gear for summer 2022

The first official day of summer is this week. And while school is still in session for kids, adults are ready to enjoy a sun-soaked sesh on the go.

What makes a weed accessory a must-have for summer? Consumers value convenience, portability, and functionality when it comes to puffing pot on their seasonal adventures.

Whether it’s in your own backyard, or out in the wild, these cannabis accessories elevate the smoker experience.

Here are some Leafly editorial picks for the best weed gear of summer:

The Monkey pipe

Features:

Made in the U.S.A.

Comes in 8 colours

Crafted with domestic and exotic hardwoods

Stainless steel nuts, bolts, and bowl

Two ventilation ports through the center of anodized aluminum

Easy to clean

“If beauty and functionality had a baby,” it would look a lot like the Monkey Pipe. When looking for an on-the-go pipe, aesthetics might not be top of mind but with this pipe, you don’t have to choose. The stunning craftsmanship uses choice hardwoods and stainless steel and is hand-finished for a compact device like no other.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at MonkeyPipe.com

The Puffco hot knife

Ceramic tip

Easy to clean

Approx. 50 uses per charge

Discreet and durable

30 min to fully charge

USBC Port / USBC charging cable included

If someone had told me I would be recommending a $50 dab tool, I honestly wouldn’t have believed them—until the Puffco Hot Knife. I got this accessory as a gift when it launched and I have used it every single day since.

Say goodbye to your sticky dab tools, ruined clothes (true story), and smeared concentrates. Simply scoop your extract, press the button, and watch it drip into your bowl. I wipe mine while it’s still warm and replace the cap so I don’t burn myself.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at Puffco.com

Cookies x SCS 2pc Santa Cruz Shredder

Biodegradable

Durable and lightweight

Natural hemp material

Fluffy and even grind, every time

Santa Cruz Shredders are great for the grind and the environment! The biodegradable, yet durable, natural hemp grinders are easy to use and clean. The 2 piece grinder is great for playing a little sesh-in-the-city without carting around a big, bulky grinder. It is ideal for travel, especially in airports as there are no metal parts to set off the detectors.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at SantaCruzShedder.com

Piper stash bag by Ryot

Locking zipper loops (lock included)

Weather-resistant antimicrobial microfiber

SmellSafe Carbon Integrated Technology

Platinum Cured Silicone

External accessory pocket

The Piper stash bag is secure, smell-proof, and stylish; perfect for trekking around your favourite weed gear. This accessory by Ryot is designed with smokers in mind, it’s made of high-grade materials and has removable charcoal divider pads. The sleek, unisex design doesn’t scream “stoner” which is great if you want to get high on the down-low.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at RYOT.com

Eco Four Twenty personal filter

Aircraft-grade aluminum casing and medical-grade activated carbon + HEPA filter

Easy to use (you just put your lips on it and blow)

Replaceable cartridges last 2-3 months

Money-back satisfaction guarantee

This one is for the conscientious smokers among us! Unlike some personal filters, which scrubs the smoke going into your lungs, this deodorizes your exhale – like a fancy sploof. The handheld device uses HEPA + carbon filters to reduce particulate matter and odour.

It’s easy to use and adds a little discretion to your tokes. When having a porch wake and bake, I enjoy how it offers a little privacy and consideration for the neighbours.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at EcoFourTwenty.com

Rolling kit by Blazy Susan

Features:

Vegan, non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

Discreet delivery packaging

All-in-one rolling tray, papers, and tips

There are few things I hate more in my stash bag than a bulky rolling tray. At home, I have all my favourite papers, trays, packing tools, different size papers etc. But on the go, all I really want is an all-in-one rolling kit like this one from Blazy Susan. If for some reason you aren’t a fan of hot pink, there is also an unbleached hemp version in classic beige.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at BlazySusan.com

AshLoud v.1 ashtray speaker

Features:

15+ hours of battery life

Good sound quality

LED light

Magnetic lid

Secret stash compartment

Meet my new patio staple for the summer! This item over $200 and isn’t what I would call a small ticket purchase but, if you are able to treat yo’ self, the AshLoud combines an ashtray and Bluetooth speaker in a sleek, portable device with decent battery life. You can enjoy a pre-roll while listening to your music and have a place to ash.

Don’t get me wrong, an old tin can filled with stubbed-out filters was my former roach hotel and it worked just fine. But there is something about the AshLoud that just makes my patio experience better. The rose gold ashtray elevates the aesthetic while the functional magnetic lid keeps the contents from blowing all over the place with every small gust of wind.

Find it locally via Leafly or online at AshLoud.com

