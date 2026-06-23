For the most recent entry in our Legendary Strains series, Lindsay MaHarry went to visit the creators of one of the highest THCV strains in the world, Pink Boost Goddess.

Modern cultivation techniques and spiritual practices collide at Emerald Spirit Botanicals, the setting of our next Legendary Strains episode.

We sent Leafly’s Lindsay MaHarry to check out how they work to grow their magical strain, Pink Boost Goddess.

Pink Boost Goddess Pink Boost Goddess is a well-liked strain that has recieved rave reviews for its high THCV content, sticky buds, impressive flavor, and utility as a medical strain. It is often used to relieve nerve pain, reduce appetite, and treat depressive symptoms. Leafly reviewers praise the strain’s uplifting high, and can’t get enough of the Goddess’s unique, sweet flavor. It’s a great strain for anything that requires energy and focus, like working out or doing something creative.

Meeting the goddess in Mendo

At the family-run Emerald Spirit Botanicals, science and spirit intertwine to produce award-winning flower, with rare cannabinoid combinations like THC, CBD, CBG, and THCV.

Their superstar strain, Pink Boost Goddess, boasts natural levels of THCV so high that both the scientific and medical communities are studying their esoteric approach to cultivation.

THCV is a buzzy minor cannabinoid said to boost energy, sharpen focus, reduce appetite, and help with depression. It’s also being studied for nerve pain and blood sugar regulation.

Years of intentional breeding and genetic preservation have resulted in Emerald Spirit’s current Boost lineup of Pink Boost Goddess, Four Directions, Trilogy, Blueberry Boost, and Crystal Berry Boost.

Science and spirit intertwine to produce award-winning flower.

As the plants move through a full life cycle of summer sun, rain, and stars, Emerald Spirit uses this magical machine to track how cannabinoid ratios evolve as the flower matures.

The result: unique varieties of spirit medicine that heal your body, lift your spirit, and make you feel happy, not just high.

Pink Boost Goddess is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two unidentified parent strains. Pink Boost Goddess is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Bred by Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Pink Boost Goddess features flavors like flowers, mint, and pepper. The award-winning cultivar has unique pink hairs and produces record amounts of the novel cannabinoid THCV.

The biggest winner in a packed trophy case

Emerald Spirit Botanicals began as a piece of land with no electricity or running water, and has grown to be one of the most impressive cannabis operations in the state of California. They aren’t driven by money; instead, they are primarily motivated by their connection to the physical world around them and a deep desire to share their natural wealth.

The process seems to be working for them: Emerald Spirit is no stranger to the winner’s circle. Their lineup of strains has been winning awards for years now, with Pink Boost Goddess starting it off with an Emerald Cup win back in 2021. Since then, they’ve won Leaf Bowls, California State Fairs, and Farmers Cups, in addition to heaps of other awards.

They’re committed to continuing their organic and regenerative farming techniques to ensure that their cannabis maintains the sacred natural connection that has brought them so much success. If you take care of the land, it will take care of you.

For strains like Pink Boost Goddess and other high THCV strains, click the link below!