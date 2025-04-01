Welcome to April, Stargazers! This month brings us into Aries season: a time when the spark of new beginnings surges through us with fresh energy, and maybe a little impulsiveness. Aries, the rams, likes to move fast—but not everything in the sky needs to feel like a rush. This month, something big is happening slowly: Neptune is transitioning from Pisces to Aries. It’s a shift that won’t happen all at once, but we’re starting to feel it now.

Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011, helping us tap into imagination, dreams, and desires to escape limiting circumstances. It’s been a time of spiritual curiosity, blurred boundaries, and plenty of introspection. If you’ve spent the past decade swimming in waters that sometimes pull you deeper than what’s comfortable, or struggled trying to make sense of feelings or the universe, that was Neptune’s vibe.

But finally, Neptune’s tides give way to fiery Aries, a bold sign that acts first and figures things out later. The full shift won’t settle in until early 2026, (where it will stay until 2039!) but we’re getting our first tastes this month.

A planet in Aries territory means we may start to sense a change in how we dream and what we believe in. There’s more urgency, but also more courage. The fantasy isn’t just in our heads; it wants action. Maybe we’ll be more direct about what inspires us. Maybe our spiritual or creative paths will become bolder. There’s potential here for fresh visions and brave new ideas.

This is a slow process, and it won’t be neat. Neptune can still bring fog, even as Aries blazes new trails for us to follow. But it’s worth paying attention to how your energy changes this month, since Neptune will be shifting and evolving this part of your life over the next 14 years. Trust the shift, even if it doesn’t all make sense yet!

Light up something that helps you stay present, and just notice what your inner fire is telling you.

Your April horoscope

Aries

(Leafly)

Happy birthday, Aries! With the Sun shining in your sign, you may feel more awake, motivated, and ready to take initiative. This is a natural time to focus on yourself, your goals, and how you want to move forward. Whether you’re starting something new or just getting clearer on what matters to you, the energy supports bold steps. Just be mindful not to burn out—pacing yourself will keep your fire steady.

Neptune moves into your sign this month, which is a big deal, even for you of daily big deals. This is the start of a slow, long-term shift that blends your direct, action-focused energy with Neptune’s dreamy and spiritual qualities. Over the next year or so, you might notice a new layer of sensitivity or imagination coming into your sense of self. It’s not about losing your edge, not at all. Rather, think about tuning into those murmurs of inspiration and trusting more of your inner vision. The fog may roll in at times, but it’s guiding you somewhere meaningful. Stay curious.

April strain: A big year calls for a big strain. As you’re buzzing with fresh energy and tackling goals head-on, let our 2024 Strain of the Year, Super Boof be your perfect sidekick. Its euphoric and creative vibes will keep you focused and uplifted, matching your unstoppable drive. Just remember to take a breather and recharge when needed—Super Boof’s relaxing touch and uniquely tropical citrus terps have got you covered. ​



Taurus

April might feel a little quieter for you, Taurus, as Aries season takes the spotlight and your birthday season waits just around the corner. This is a good month to recharge and reflect before stepping into your own personal new year. Take time to rest, process what the last year has brought, and take inventory of what’s been stirring behind the scenes. It’s okay to move slow—this is your time to regroup.

Neptune’s move into Aries will manifest for you in subtle ways. This transition is just beginning and will take a while to fully settle in, but it opens a new chapter for your inner world. You might feel more drawn to dream, retreat, or explore spiritual or creative practices privately. Things that once felt clear may become more fluid, but that’s not a bad thing. Let yourself soften a bit around the edges and trust that clarity can come even when you’re not pushing for it.

April strain: April’s calling for a little self-care and grounding, Taurus, and you’ll need a sweet treat for what the stars have in store for you. To put your best foot forward this spring, Dunkin Dandy is here to deliver. This strain’s mellow, cheerful vibes and mix of petrol and cookie flavors are just what you need to chill out without losing your steady, determined edge.

Gemini

April brings a refreshing shift in social energy, Gemini. With the Sun in Aries, your friendships and networks may feel more active, and you might find yourself drawn to group projects, shared causes, or reconnecting with people who inspire you. It’s a good time to bounce around ideas, lean into collaboration, and enjoy some lighthearted connection. You don’t have to figure everything out right now—just follow the energy where it flows.

Neptune starting its move into Aries adds a new layer to this social focus. Over the next year, you may start noticing a shift in how you relate to your community, hopes, and dreams. It could bring more imagination or even idealism to your future plans. You might feel more inspired by collective movements or drawn to friendships that have a creative or spiritual spark. Stay grounded, but let some of that dreamlike energy fuel your vision for what’s next and how to stay afloat big plans.

April strain: You need depth in all aspects of your life, Gemini. The tang and tingle of Strawneapple is the perfect blend for your dual vibes. This hybrid’s fruity punch keeps you chill and chatty, so you can handle mood swings like a sweet-talking pro.

Cancer

April puts some focus on your public life, Cancer. The Sun in Aries puts the spotlight on career matters, responsibilities, or leadership roles that may take up more of your attention than usual. The urge to step up, take charge, or make your presence known swells, but it doesn’t have to be dramatic. Just trust that showing up with steady effort goes a long way. Let your actions speak for you, even if you’re not always in the mood for the spotlight.

Neptune’s slow shift into Aries adds a long-term influence to your goals and reputation. Over time, you may feel more called to align your ambitions with something meaningful or spiritual, not just success for its own sake. This could blur the lines between work and purpose, or bring some uncertainty about your direction. That’s okay. Let this be a time to explore what truly resonates with you, even if the path ahead isn’t fully defined. Your intuition will be a helpful guide.

April strain: April’s got your emotions coiled up, Cancer, so it’s time to slither into some calm. We know crabs don’t slither, but you can embody the sleek mindset of a snake with a few puffs of Bananaconda. Don’t worry—no hissy fits here, just mellow thanks to its OG parent vibes and banana-flavored bliss. This strain from Maine will help you remain sane.

Leo

April brings a boost of fire energy that feels pretty natural for you, Leo. Your fellow fire sign Aries will steer the sun onto you, so you might feel more adventurous, curious, or open to trying something new. This is a great time to explore any way you can, be it taking a trip, learning something different, or just shifting your mindset. You don’t have to go far; even a change in the perspective of your daily life can spark some needed inspiration.

As Neptune begins its slow transition into Aries, it stirs something deeper in how you view the world. Over time, you might feel more drawn to spiritual learning, creative philosophy, or causes that stretch your heart and mind. This influence can help you connect with meaning in a way that feels more alive and less abstract. Don’t worry if you don’t have all the answers now. This is more about the journey than the destination. Let your curiosity guide you.

April strain: it’s gonna be a bright one, Leo. April’s all about embracing change and breaking free from the usual routine—something you have no problem with. Let Neon Sunshine make it even easier as your month’s go-to; its uplifting cerebral buzz sparks creativity and focus, perfectly aligning with your adventurous spirit.

Virgo

April invites you to go a little deeper, Virgo. Your focused attention may turn to shared resources, emotional bonds, or anything that requires trust and transformation as Aries takes over the Sun. It’s a good month to check in on what you’re holding onto: financially, emotionally, or energetically. Take stock of what’s worth keeping and what’s ready to shift. You don’t have to figure it all out at once, but some quiet, pointed reflection can go a long way.

Neptune’s move into Aries begins to influence this same area of your life in subtle ways. Over the next year or so, you may feel your boundaries blending in new ways, especially in close relationships or shared commitments. This can be a powerful time for healing and creativity, but it’s also important to stay grounded in clarity. If things feel murky, take your time and trust your instincts. You don’t need to rush decisions; this is a slow transition with space to grow.

April strain: April’s got you craving some extra TLC, Virgo, and maybe the shifts in the air sets you a bit on edge. Let yourself indulge with Swiss Watch, a balanced hybrid that blends the best of strain pinch hitters Gary Payton and Runtz. You get mental clarity served on a scrumptious, loud cookie note with creamy, berry, fuel flavors.



Libra

April brings attention to your relationships, Libra, as Aries season lights up your partnership zone. This can be a time of renewed connection, or simply noticing where your energy is going in one-on-one dynamics. Whether you’re working through conflict or growing closer with someone, the key is staying honest without losing your balance. If you’re single, this energy might show up through collaborations or moments that reflect something back to you.

Neptune beginning its shift into Aries adds a dreamy and occasionally foggy influence to your relationships over the long haul. You may find yourself craving deeper meaning or a more soulful kind of connection. While this can open your heart, it may also blur boundaries at times. It’s important to keep checking in with what’s real and what’s just wishful thinking. Take your time! Neptune moves slowly, and this is a season of learning how to trust both your vision and your clarity.

April strain: You’re an air sign Libra, and air signs have a knack for floating above distraction. All cosmic signs point to some serious glowing up this April so why not fuel that vibe with a little Plasma Gas? Lauded breeder Exotic Genetix made this strain with their beloved Falcon 9 strain, and it’s the perfect accoutremont for some spring soaring.

Scorpio

April showers mean it’s time to get organized, Scorpio. With the Sun in Aries, your daily routines, health habits, and work responsibilities lose their soft edges. You might feel a push to clean things up, whether it’s your schedule, your space, or your to-do list. It doesn’t have to be a complete overhaul, but small, steady improvements can help you feel more grounded and productive. Keep things simple and workable.

As Neptune begins its slow move into Aries, it starts to influence how you approach your everyday life. Over time, you may notice your routines becoming more intuitive or creative. You might feel less drawn to rigid structure and more in tune with flow. This can be great for finding more meaning in the little things, but it can also bring some distraction if you’re not mindful. Learning to blend discipline with inspiration will serve you well.

April strain: Rise and shine, Scorpio! Blue Wafflesis a strain built on chill vibes and smooth blueberry-maple flavor. When the going gets tough, Clout King’s cross of Guava Runtz x Moonbow will have your mood flipping from stormy to sunny. It’s time to stack your peace and syrup with some self-love.

Sagittarius

April lights up your creative side, Sagittarius, in a month that already looks bright. With the Sun in Aries, your playfulness gets a magnetic boost, so embrace self-expression and following your passions. This is a good time to reconnect with things that bring you joy. Whether that’s a hobby, romance, or simply allowing yourself to have a little more fun. Let inspiration guide you, and don’t worry too much about the outcome. Enjoying the moment is enough.

Neptune’s shift into Aries begins to stir this part of your chart in a deeper way. Over the coming months and years, you may feel more drawn to creative or spiritual self-expression. Your imagination could open in new directions, and your idea of love or fun may take on a more dreamy or meaningful tone. Just be mindful not to lose yourself in unrealistic expectations. It’s okay to dream big, as long as you stay connected to what’s real.

April strain: Don’t worry Sag, you can have this cake and smoke it, too. Sherb Cake is a balanced hybrid that delivers a relaxing body high and a euphoric mental boost. It’s the perfect way to chill and recharge for your next adventure.

Capricorn

April brings focus to your home life, Capricorn. With the Sun moving through Aries, you might be spending more time thinking about your living space, family connections, or emotional roots. This is a good time to reset your foundation. Whether that means tending to things at home, creating more comfort, or just checking in your own sense of security. A little quiet time will go a long way this month.

Neptune’s shift into Aries slowly changes the tone of your inner world. Over time, you may find yourself more tuned in to the emotional undercurrents in your home and family life. This can bring softness and healing, but also moments of confusion or blurred boundaries. You might feel a deeper pull toward finding a sense of spiritual or emotional grounding. Let this be a gradual process- you don’t need to have all the answers right away.

April strain: All that grind can lead to burnout if you don’t take time to chill, Capricorn! But we know even on your rest days, you need something electric. Recharge with Zip Zap, a potent hybrid cross of Red Runtz and Falcon-9, boasting high THC levels and a flavor profile that spans sweet, pungent, and savory.

Aquarius

April brings a boost to your mental energy, Aquarius. The Sun’s movement in Aries means communication picks up across all cylinders. You might find yourself having more conversations, handling errands, or reconnecting with your local surroundings. It’s a good time to share ideas, write things down, or reach out to people you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Keep your mind open, but try not to take on too much at once.

As Neptune starts its slow shift into Aries, your thoughts and communication style may begin to take on a more imaginative or intuitive tone. Over time, you might notice a stronger connection to your inner voice or a desire to speak about more meaningful things. This can inspire creativity and compassion, but it may also make it harder to stay focused. Be patient with yourself if things feel a little scattered; you’re learning to balance clarity with a new kind of insight.

April strain: You thrive with a little discipline, Aquarius, but that doesn’t mean indulgence is off the table.Spark up some Sherb Cream Pie, this April when you want to unwind or top off a long day of getting things done. This is an a la mode kind of strain, perfect for savoring your well-earned success.

Pisces

April brings your attention to what you value, Pisces. With the Sun in Aries, this is a good time to check in on your finances, daily needs, and sense of stability. You may feel more motivated to take practical steps toward building security, whether that’s organizing money matters or simply grounding yourself through daily routines. It’s okay to keep things simple — consistency is more helpful than big moves right now.

A big shift is beginning this month as Neptune, your ruling planet, starts moving out of Pisces and into Aries. This marks the end of a long, personal cycle and the beginning of a new chapter. Neptune in Aries will slowly begin to influence how you relate to self-worth, resources, and confidence. You might notice a change in how you dream about your future or how you approach earning and giving. Be gentle with yourself as you adjust — this shift is gradual, and you’re allowed to move at your own pace.

April strain: You need a strain that matches your effervescent personality, Pisces.When you’re ready to unlock that next level of inspiration, let The Fizz spark your imagination and fuel your thirst for knowledge.​ This hybrid has a little bit of everything, for a balanced experience bubbling with fruity, cakey, and acrid terps.

