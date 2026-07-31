It’s eclipse season, Stargazers! We’re basically in an eclipse vortex for all of August because the month is essentially bookended by a solar eclipse in Leo and a lunar eclipse in Pisces. So if things feel shifty or unusually fated and intense, understand that the sun and the moon are excavating and amplifying the energy in various parts of our lives right now! It’s probably (and by probably I mean most definitely) not the best time to start or launch anything — save it for when the energy is more stable and imbued with lasting, fruitful energy.

Before the solar eclipse, Venus moves into her luxurious home-sign of Libra on August 6. The sun in Leo also makes a trine to Saturn retrograde in Aries, creating an energy of discipline and confidence, making it a great day to take on a serious task. On August 10, Venus in Libra trines Pluto retrograde in Aquarius and opposes Neptune retrograde in Aries the same day, pairing magnetism with rose-colored, funhouse glasses. Your read on situations could be distorted and you might not realize it. On August 11, Mars leaves Gemini for Cancer, where it moves from swagger to frustration expressed through heightened emotions. That same day, Mercury in Leo opposes Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, which will trine Neptune retrograde in Aries, and Venus in Libra will trine Uranus in Gemini, so expect an argument about who controls a story or narrative, uncovering a beautifully constructed lie, and a surprise attraction (or meet cute, maybe?), possibly all before lunch.

Then on August 12, we hit the solar eclipse in Leo that’s sitting close to the South Node. South Node eclipses are — for lack of better phrasing — kind of like a cosmic toilet bowl. They tend to flush away whatever you’ve been clinging to that’s already dead weight. A South Node eclipse evokes a deep cleansing of a specific area in your life — like your relationships, identity, daily routines, or your career — often clearing out an old version of yourself you’ve outgrown. So wherever Leo sits in your chart, expect some kind of washing away regarding ego, recognition, and being seen in that area of your life.

On August 17, we have Mars in Cancer square Neptune retrograde in Aries, possibly draining energy and scattering your aim. Mercury in Leo trines Saturn that day, too, and Venus in Libra sextiles Jupiter in Leo. You can expect feeling a bit low on battery and like you’re paddling hard but drifting anyway. The best thing to do on the 17th is to talk, write, plan, and connect, since Mercury-Saturn hands you clear language and Venus-Jupiter makes people want to say yes. Just watch out for overexertion.

On August 22, the sun moves into Virgo, kicking off a train of planets following suit. On August 25, Mercury enters its exalted sign of Virgo. Then, on August 27, the Sun and Mercury meet in a Virgo cazimi directly opposite a lunar eclipse in Pisces. This combo is the energy of creating a detailed spreadsheet and bawling your eyes out at the same time. Your mind is like a sushi knife, but your body is determined to pour out every feeling you’ve been filing away. The move is to write things down while you can still see straight, because the Virgo clarity is real but the Pisces flood keeps rising. Get the facts on paper before tears blur all the ink on your page.

On August 28, the Sun and Mercury in Virgo square Uranus in Gemini, potentially scrambling your plans or bringing in breaking news you weren’t ready for. The month closes on August 31 with Jupiter in Leo trine Saturn retrograde in Aries. If you make the decision to evolve and grow, supportive structures will line the path for you. Whatever survived this eclipsey month gets a foundation.

*Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Your August horoscopes

Chemdawg Chemdawg is the strain for you this August, Aries, because the month lights a fire in your 5th house and it may ask your body to pay for it. This hybrid can ride both ends of that. Its euphoric, energizing head high matches the creative surge and the romantic risk of the Leo eclipse, while its heavy-bodied, stress-melting weight is exactly what you’ll want when Mars moves into your 4th house and your fuse gets short at home. shop Chemdawg

The August 12 solar eclipse lands in your 5th house of romance, creativity, pleasure, and children, Aries, and it sits with the South Node, so this may cause a subtraction from this area of your life. A creative project you’ve identified with, a romance that ran on chemistry alone, or a version of fun you’ve outgrown gets pulled off the table. It stings, and it’s also clearing space that you couldn’t clear yourself. Mars, your ruler, leaves Gemini on August 11 and enters Cancer in your 4th house of home and family, which means your drive moves indoors and pulls focus to one of the most intimate parts of your chart. You’ll want to fix the house, feed people, or defend your territory. You’ll also be more reactive at home than you realize, so watch the tone you take with the people who live with you.

Venus in Libra spends the month in your 7th house of partnership, glowing up your one-on-ones until she opposes Saturn retrograde in your 1st house on August 21. That day, a partner names a limit or you finally admit you can’t be everything for someone. On August 17, Mars squares Neptune retrograde in your 1st, and it might feel like your energy drops out from under you for no visible reason. Rest instead of pushing.

The August 27 lunar eclipse falls in your 12th house of the subconscious, opposite a razor-sharp Mercury cazimi in your 6th house of health and routine. Your body will tell you the truth about how your schedule is impacting you. Listen the first time and care for your health.

Clementine Clementine is the pick for you, Taurus, because the eclipse is pulling the floor out from under your home and family, and this bright sativa keeps you clear-headed and lifted instead of sunk when the change lands. Its focused, uplifting, mood-lifting effects are built for a month that asks the most change-averse sign in the zodiac to move anyway, and its citrus sweetness plays to your senses without dulling you. shop Clementine

The solar eclipse on August 12 detonates in your 4th house of home, family, and foundation, Taurus, and with the South Node there, something at the base of your life leaves. A living situation ends, a family role you’ve carried gets handed back, or a house you thought was permanent turns out to be a chapter. You are one of the most change-averse signs in the zodiac, and the shifts happening right now aren’t optional, so your only real choice is to go with dignity or with your heels dug in the Earth.

Venus, your ruler, enters Libra on August 6 and settles into your 6th house of work, health, and daily routine, which makes the ordinary parts of your life genuinely more pleasant for a few weeks. She trines Pluto retrograde in your 10th house on August 10, so a professional relationship deepens or a boss shows their support for you. When Venus opposes Saturn retrograde in your 12th house of mental health on August 21, exhaustion and old guilts surface together.

Mars enters Cancer in your 3rd house on August 11, which sharpens your speech and shortens your patience with siblings, neighbors, and group texts. The August 27 lunar eclipse peaks in your 11th house of friends and long-term hopes, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 5th house of joy. A friendship or a group reaches some type of endpoint so that what you actually love can have your time. Choose the things and people who make you happy, not the things and people you give energy to for clout.

Dosidos Dosidos, Leafly’s 2021 Strain of the Year, is the pick for you this August, Gemini, because your month is loud with endings and you need something that quiets the mind after the last word is said. This calming hybrid leans sedative, and its relaxed, sleepy, tingly effects are exactly the counterweight to an eclipse tearing through your 3rd house of nonstop talk and thought. shop Dosidos

The August 12 solar eclipse lands in your 3rd house of speech, thinking, siblings, and short trips, Gemini, so the eclipse hits your native territory. A conversation ends. A writing project, a platform, or a running dialogue with someone close comes to an end. With the South Node there, the medicine is in a subtraction: You have been talking around something for months and the sky is taking the option away.

Mars leaves your 1st house on August 11 and enters Cancer in your 2nd house of money and self-worth, so your fight moves to your finances. You’ll push for a raise, chase a payment, or spend impulsively on something that feels like security. Venus in Libra warms your 5th house of romance and creativity from August 6, and her trine to Uranus on August 11 could hand you a spark you didn’t plan for.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 culminates in your 10th house of career, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 4th house of home. Your public life and your private one demand the same hours. Something has to give, and this month it won’t be your family. Then, Uranus, which has been sitting in your 1st house all year, rewiring your identity, gets squared by the Sun and Mercury on August 28. A plan scrambles, or news arrives that makes you pivot on the spot. End the month lighter than you started it.

Tiger’s Blood Tiger’s Blood is your strain for August, Cancer, because Mars is going to be intensely impacting your body for six weeks and lighting off your temper. This calming indica is built to take the edge off the burn. Its relaxing, floaty, tension-melting effects are exactly what you need when Mars in your 1st house has you feeling restless, hot, and quick to snap. shop Tiger’s Blood

Mars enters Cancer on August 11, which puts the planet of anger, aggression, and appetite directly in your 1st house of body and identity, Cancer. Mars is uncomfortable here, and so are you. You’ll feel restless, quick to snap, and physically hot, and the frustration might come out sideways because that’s what Mars does in your sign. Use this energy deliberately. Train, build things, clean, confront the thing you’ve been too scared to on purpose. Mars squares Neptune retrograde in your 10th house of career on August 17, which is a day to skip the big professional gamble and take a nap instead. It’s a day rife with the possibility for mistakes because situations won’t be clear. You may also exert more energy than you need to (or should), and become exhausted.

The August 12 solar eclipse falls in your 2nd house of income, possessions, and self-worth, near the South Node. An income stream, a client, or an old idea about what you’re worth ends. This is uncomfortable and it is also the beginning of you charging for your talents and gifts correctly.

Venus enters Libra on August 6 and lands in your 4th house of home, softening your domestic life and making you want to fix up the place. Her opposition to Saturn retrograde on August 21 brings a blunt conversation about family or money for the house.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 peaks in your 9th house, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 3rd. A belief you’ve been quoting for years falls apart under one precise question. And you should just let it go.

Lemon Haze Lemon Haze is the best August strain for you, Leo, because the eclipse is landing heavily on your body and your name, and this bright, sociable sativa keeps you glowing while your identity gets rebuilt in public. Its giggly, talkative, happy effects match a month when people can feel you walking into a room, and its reputation as a mood reset is what you’ll want on the days the old self falls away and the new one hasn’t arrived yet. shop Lemon Haze

The August 12 solar eclipse happens in your 1st house, Leo, which means your identity, body, and the lens through which you see the world will be illuminated and impacted. This, honestly, is the big one. With the South Node conjunct this eclipse, the sky is asking you to release a version of yourself that you’ve relied on for years but is no longer fitting you the way it once did. It could be your style, a role you play, or a way of entering a room that changes. People might notice you’re different before you can explain it. Jupiter is also in your 1st house, expanding everything about your presence, so you’re growing and shedding at the same time — kind of like how a plant grows and then you must prune its leaves — which can feel a little disorienting, but it is integral to the process of blossoming.

On August 22, the Sun slides next to the South Node in your sign for a final release, then moves into your 2nd house of money. Mercury in Leo opposes Pluto retrograde in your 7th house on August 11, and a partner, rival, or business partner says something that should remain quiet out loud. Don’t take the bait.

Mars enters Cancer in your 12th house on August 11, which drains you. Your energy goes into things nobody sees, and you’ll be more tired than the calendar justifies. So lay low and chill. Take care of your mental health and, if possible, spend time meditating.

The August 27 lunar eclipse peaks in your 8th house of shared money, debt, and intimacy, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 2nd. What you own and what you owe finally get accounted for. On August 31, Jupiter in your 1st house trines Saturn retrograde in your 9th, and the new version of you finally gets something solid to stand on. Enroll in the thing, book the trip, start the book. The self you shed all month wants a bigger frame to grow into.

Zoap Zoap is the correct strain for you, Virgo, because your month opens in the quiet and asks you to rest before your season begins, and this calming hybrid eases you into retreat instead of fighting it. Its giggly, relaxed, mood-lifting effects are made for the 12th house eclipse pulling you inward, and its reputation for softening anxiety is what you’ll want on the strangely tired days when you can’t name what’s draining you. shop Zoap

The solar eclipse on August 12 lands in your 12th house of the subconscious, solitude, and everything you’ve hidden, Virgo, so your eclipse happens backstage. A private arrangement ends, a secret gets set down, or a pattern of self-erasure (or self-sabotage) runs out of road. You may spend the first half of the month strangely tired and unable to name why. That’s the point. This is a season of retreat before your birthday, and pushing through it will cost you more than resting does.

Mars enters Cancer in your 11th house on August 11, which puts heat in your friendships and your networks. You’ll fight for a group or leave one — all of which might come out as passive-aggressive bickering. Venus in Libra sits in your 2nd house of money and self-worth from August 6, sextiling Jupiter in Leo in the 12th house on August 17. It’s a soft, lucky day for your finances, and a good one to ask for what you’re worth when the request can happen quietly rather than in a showdown.

Then the Sun enters Virgo on August 22, Mercury follows suit on August 25, and on August 27 they meet in a cazimi in your 1st house. Your thinking will be clearer than it has been in a year. That same day, the lunar eclipse peaks in your 7th house of partnership, and someone close reaches a breaking or a turning point. You will see the situation with terrible accuracy. Just remember to say your piece kindly.

Pink Runtz Pink Runtz is the pick for you, Libra, because Venus comes home to your sign this month and turns up your charm, and this sweet, uplifting hybrid matches the glow. Its giggly, tingly, talkative effects fit a season when your ability to walk into a room and get a yes is at its peak, and its long-lasting euphoria carries you through the introductions and sparks Venus keeps throwing your way. shop Pink Runtz

Venus enters Libra on August 6 and comes home to your 1st house, which is the best news in your chart all season, Libra! Your appearance, charm, and ability to get a yes all get a boost. So take advantage of this fortuitous energy. Venus trines Pluto retrograde in Aquarius in your 5th house on August 10, which deepens a romance or a creative obsession, and opposes Neptune retrograde in your 7th house the same day, which means you’re also prone to gilding a person who hasn’t earned it. On August 11, Venus trines Uranus in your 9th and a stranger or a trip rearranges your plans.

The August 12 solar eclipse falls in your 11th house of friends, networks, and future hopes. A friendship, a scene, or a long-held ambition ends here. Some of the people you built your calendar around are finished, and pretending otherwise costs you more than the goodbye.

Mars enters Cancer in your 10th house on August 11, firing up your career for six weeks. You’ll push hard, and you’ll take professional slights personally. On August 21, Venus in your 1st house opposes Saturn retrograde in your 7th house of partnership, and a relationship reality check arrives. Pay attention to the data it provides.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 peaks in your 6th house of work and health, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 12th. Your routine breaks so you can build one that doesn’t require you to disappear.

Pluto Pluto is your strain for August, Scorpio, and not just for the name your co-ruler shares with it. This calming indica meets the month’s demolition with the deep, grounding rest you rarely allow yourself. Its relaxed, sleepy, body-heavy effects are exactly what you need while the eclipse strips down your career and public standing and leaves you exposed. shop Pluto

The August 12 solar eclipse hits your 10th house of career, reputation, and public standing, Scorpio, and it’s a South Node eclipse, so something goes. A job, a title, a professional identity, or the ambition itself. This is the loudest possible spot for an eclipse and you will not be able to spin it. What’s leaving has been leaving for a while. Your job is to stop propping it up because the foundation is about to flush down the drain.

Mars enters Cancer in your 9th house on August 11, which sends your drive toward travel, study, publishing, and argument. You’ll want to go somewhere or say something big. When Mars squares Neptune retrograde in Aries in your 6th on August 17, your body flags the cost of the pace it’s been running at for months.

Venus in Libra spends the month in your 12th house, which is a quieter placement than you’d like. Old feelings surface, and a private connection or an ending you never processed comes up for air. Her opposition to Saturn retrograde on August 21 makes that loneliness specific rather than vague.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 culminates in your 5th house of pleasure, romance, and creativity, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 11th house of community. A creative project or a romance reaches its peak or its end, and the clarity comes from the people around you. On August 31, Jupiter trine Saturn retrograde rebuilds the professional ground. Let the collapse finish first.

Pina Colada Pina Colada is an ideal strain for you, Sag, because your month asks you to loosen your grip on a belief you’ve clung to, and this CBD-forward sativa softens you without shutting down your restless mind. Running about a 3-to-1 CBD-to-THC ratio, it delivers uplifting euphoria and easy conversation, then settles into a gentle body calm, which is what you want while the eclipse retires a philosophy you’ve built your personality on. shop Pina Colada

The August 12 solar eclipse lands in your 9th house of belief, travel, higher study, and publishing, Sagittarius, which is your favorite house and the one you least want disturbed. With the South Node there, a philosophy you’ve built your personality on gets retired. A trip falls through, a program ends, or a teacher steps off the pedestal you built for them. You’ve outgrown the framework and you’ve been defending it out of habit.

Mars enters Cancer in your 8th house on August 11, putting real heat into shared money, debt, and intimacy. A financial entanglement demands action, or a conversation about power in a close relationship stops being avoidable. Mars is not graceful here, so be deliberate and intentional rather than reactive.

Venus in Libra warms your 11th house of friends and alliances from August 6, and her sextile to Jupiter in Leo on August 17 makes it a genuinely good day to ask your network for something. Her opposition to Saturn retrograde in your 5th on August 21 puts a chill on a romance or a creative ask. This transit is trying to teach you something about boundaries.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 peaks in your 4th house of home and family, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 10th. Your private foundation and your public climb reach the same crossroads, and for once the answer is at home. Book the flight later. The thing that needs you is under your own roof.

Garlic Garlic is the month’s strain for you, Capricorn, because you might experience the deep themes of debt, dependency, and the things buried in your shared finances. This heavy Afghani indica meets that weight without dressing it up. Its relaxed, sleepy, grounding effects crush stress and pain the way you’d want on the nights an 8th house eclipse hands you a phone call you didn’t ask for, and its cerebral edge keeps you clear enough to find the precise words the month demands. shop Garlic

The August 12 solar eclipse falls in your 8th house of shared resources, debt, inheritance, and intimacy, Capricorn, and the South Node is right there clearing out this area of your life. Something in your financial entanglements ends. A support you’ve been receiving stops, a debt closes, or a level of dependency you’d normalized comes off the books. Eclipses in the 8th tend to arrive as a phone call you weren’t expecting.

Underneath that, the pressure at home holds steady. Saturn, your ruler, is retrograde in Aries in your 4th house all month, keeping family and foundation on your mind. Mars enters Cancer in your 7th house of partnership on August 11, so the people closest to you get louder and faster for six weeks. Expect friction with a spouse or a business partner, and expect that some of it is overdue. Those two pressures collide on August 21, when Venus in Libra opposes Saturn from your 10th house of career, and the standoff between what your work demands and what your household needs stops being theoretical.

The August 27 lunar eclipse peaks in your 3rd house of speech and daily communication, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 9th. You’ll find precise language for something enormous. Use it once, clearly, with the person who needs to hear it, then stop explaining yourself. On August 31, Jupiter in Leo trines Saturn retrograde and offers the first real structural relief you’ve had in months.

Guava Guava is the pick for you, Pisces, because the eclipse lands on your body at month’s end and you need something that lifts you without washing you out. A sativa-leaning Gelato phenotype, its talkative, focused, energetic effects keep you present when the lunar eclipse in your 1st house has your feelings arriving all at once. Its fruity, tropical sweetness is an easy daytime yes, and reviewers note it stays productive before it eases into the body, which suits a month that asks you to stay clear while something surfaces to be felt. shop Guava

The August 12 solar eclipse hits your 7th house of partnership, both romantic and professional, Aquarius, and it sits with the South Node. A relationship concludes, a contract expires, or a dynamic where you’ve been the accommodating one runs out. Pluto and the North Node are both in Aquarius in your 1st house, so the entire sky is pointing at you and asking who you are without the person or people you’ve been defining yourself against. That’s the assignment, and it’s a long one.

Venus in Libra sits in your 9th house from August 6 and trines Pluto in your 1st on August 10, which can bring a magnetic connection from a distance, a different city, or an unfamiliar world. Venus’ opposition to Neptune retrograde in Aries in your 3rd house that same day means you may be filling in details the person hasn’t given you.

Mars enters Cancer in your 6th house on August 11, which puts pressure on your health and your workload. You’ll overwork, then your body will make the point for you. The square to Neptune on August 17 is the day that catches up with you. The lunar eclipse on August 27 culminates in your 2nd house of income and self-worth, opposite the Virgo cazimi in your 8th. What you earn on your own gets measured against what you’ve been leaning on. Build the independent version. Then on August 31, Jupiter in your 7th house trines Saturn retrograde in your 3rd, and the partnership question that cracked open this month finds its first solid footing. A conversation lands, or a commitment gets real terms.

Trainwreck Trainwreck is the pick for you, Pisces, because the eclipse lands on your body at month’s end and you need something that lifts you without dissolving you. This potent sativa comes on fast with a surge of euphoria and creativity, then settles into a clear-headed cerebral buzz, which is exactly the counterweight to a lunar eclipse in your 1st house sending every feeling to the surface at once. Reviewers reach for it to calm anxiety and stay grounded, and its lemon-and-pine sharpness keeps you awake to what’s happening rather than drifting off into it. shop Trainwreck

The August 12 solar eclipse falls in your 6th house of work, health, and daily routine, Pisces, near the South Node. A job, a schedule, or a health pattern you’ve been enduring ends. If your days have been organized around a grind that quietly costs you your creative life, this is where the structure breaks.

Mars enters Cancer in your 5th house on August 11, which is one of the better transits in your chart this month. Your desire comes back online. You’ll want to make something, chase someone, or play hard. Follow it. When it squares Neptune retrograde in your 2nd on August 17, don’t spend money you haven’t counted.

The real event is at the end of the month. The August 27 lunar eclipse peaks in your 1st house, directly on your body and identity, opposite a Sun and Mercury cazimi in your 7th house of partnership. Someone across from you will describe you with unnerving accuracy at the exact moment you’re feeling everything at once. Two days earlier, Mercury entered Virgo in your 7th, so the words will be precise. Take what’s true and leave what isn’t. A lunar eclipse on your rising sign is a shedding, and you are better at surrender than any sign in the zodiac. Let this one carry something off.

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