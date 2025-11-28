Has it ever occurred to you that holiday party season always kicks off while the Sun is in Sagittarius? It checks out, considering Sag is the sign of maximizing fun, chasing freedom, and competitive party hopping with zero concern for whatever responsibilities loom ahead.

That’s the vibe of the first three weeks of December before we’re asked to be responsible by the energy of Capricorn season. And while Mercury retrograde wrapped at the end of last month, the first half of December still has us talking a lot (maybe too much), experiencing delays, and reviewing big themes in our lives. The strategy? Stay grounded. (And get stoned, obviously.)

The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 opposes the Sun and Venus in Sagittarius, sparking fast communication that can slip into chaotic territory. Then on Dec. 9, Mars in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces, creating a sensation that feels like having one foot on the gas pedal and the other simultaneously on the brake. Neptune goes direct on Dec. 10, offering a flash of clarity around something that’s felt foggy since around May. But Mercury opposing Uranus that same day can reveal shocking truths, unexpected or breaking news, or emotional breakthroughs.

Everything culminates with the new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20, squaring Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, pushing us to set a big, but realistic, vision for the future. The Winter Solstice on Dec. 21 ushers in Capricorn season’s steadier energy, and Venus entering Capricorn on Dec. 24 helps us appreciate stability and commitment. The final stretch of December calls in accountability, guiding us into the new year with both feet firmly planted.

Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Aries: First Class Funk

First Class Funk With Sagittarius season whipping up big feelings, radical truths, and even bigger appetites, you might find yourself craving a strain that helps you unwind without muting your spark. First Class Funk is that cosmic co-pilot. This indica-leaning hybrid, born from GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato, wraps you in a euphoric, giggly haze that softens the edges of stress without sending you into oblivion.

Aries, this month is pushing you to expand your beliefs, sharpen your ambitions, and get honest about what’s draining you behind the scenes. The first three weeks of the month are about grasping the bigger picture. You might find yourself traveling, studying, or realizing you’ve been playing too small. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 will drastically emphasize communication, so be mindful of what you blurt out. Mars in Sag squaring Saturn in Pisces on Dec. 9 hits the brakes on your big visions, forcing you to check your blind spots. Something behind the scenes, emotional or logistical, needs sorting before you take the next step.

Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Dec. 10, which may bring unexpected news about finances, boundaries, or shared resources. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 urges you to choose a belief, direction, or life path you can genuinely stand behind. And when Venus enters Capricorn at the end of the month, your career sector gets a grounded, confidence-boosting lift, leading you into the new year with this energy.

Sunrise Thanks to Sag season's overstimulation (and a chatty full moon in Gemini), your communications might spiral a bit, Taurus. Sunrise is your soft-focus buffer. Its grape-and-candy haze smooths out the edges when life feels like you're slamming the gas and the brakes at the same time. This indica-leaning unwind helps your nervous system stay mellow while the cosmos kicks up just enough chaos to test your patience.

Taurus, December lands like a cosmic audit of what you share, what you owe, and what you’ve been quietly carrying. This month is pushing you to face what you’ve avoided, refine long-term goals, and notice who actually supports you. The first three weeks of the month will center on intimacy, shared resources, and emotional cleanup. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 highlights your money zone, making conversations about spending, security, or self-worth hard to dodge.

Mars in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces on Dec. 9, potentially making for some difficult conversations around money with your friends. Remember to breathe through any perceived inconveniences! A few days later, on Dec. 10, Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, triggering an emotional breakthrough about who you are now versus who you’ve been trying to be for others.

The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 helps you reset boundaries around themes that surfaced at the beginning of the month, like intimacy and shared resources. When the Sun and Venus enter Capricorn on Dec. 21 and 24, respectively, you have a lot of room to dream BIG.

Amnesia Haze December's early astrology is fast, fiery, and mentally overstimulating thanks, of course, to the basic vibes of Sag season, but also because of the full moon in Gemini that has everyone talking over each other. Amnesia Haze is the bright, citrus-sparked lift that helps you ride that mental whirlwind without burning out. Its energizing, landrace-ancestry brings the type of clarity that can give you just enough optimism to strategically move forward when you feel like you've hit a roadblock.

Gemini, December hits you straight in the relationship zone. You’re being pushed to rethink partnerships, reset practical expectations, and acknowledge who’s actually in your corner. While the Sun is in Sag, the themes in your life will revolve around other people: partners, collaborators, open enemies, and situationships that refuse to stay casual. The full moon in your sign on Dec. 4 puts you front and center. With the Sun and Venus opposing it, your relationships mirror back the truth, revealing exactly which needs are honored and which are ignored.

On Dec. 9, Mars in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces, creating a tense “hurry up and wait” dynamic between your relationships and career responsibilities. Neptune goes direct on Dec. 10, bringing brief clarity professionally. The new moon in Sag on Dec. 20 encourages grounded, realistic expectations in partnership and career. The energy shifts on Dec. 21 when the Sun enters Capricorn, pulling you into deeper emotional or financial conversations. Venus joins on Dec. 24, smoothing over these difficult conversations. By December 28, you’ll know which connections feel reciprocal, solid, and worth your energy.

Mojito Mojito is perfect for cleaning up routines, setting boundaries, and actually honoring your limits. It is the soothing citrus balm your nervous system needs throughout December. Its slow-building, citrus-forward relaxation pairs perfectly with the full moon in Gemini, which pulls hidden stress and buried emotions to the surface. When your schedule feels chaotic, and your body is waving the white flag, Mojito's gentle, uplifting body high helps you stay chill, clear, and functional without ever feeling flattened.

Cancer, December calls you out on your routines, boundaries, and the habits quietly steering your life. This month, you’re being pushed to streamline your schedule, honor limits, and reconnect with what sustains you. The first three weeks of this month center on your workload, wellness, and how you overextend yourself. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 brings light to your blind spots, pulling buried stress or old emotions to the surface, especially the ones quietly messing with your schedule, sleep, or sanity.

On Dec. 9, Mars in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces. Your physical health, schedule, and beliefs are in a tug-of-war. You want to push forward, but life is forcing you to slow down and do things the right way. On Dec.10, Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, sparking sudden news regarding your friends, alliances, creative projects, or dating life. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 encourages intentions around balance and reclaiming your time. The energy shifts on Dec. 21, when the Sun enters Capricorn, highlighting the realm of close partnerships. Venus follows on Dec. 24, bringing pleasure to relationship dynamics. By Dec. 28, you’ll figure out how to balance your personal goals with your partnership’s needs.

Hawaiian Hawaiian is the tropical lifeline you need this December. It will help you stir up creativity, help you identify what you're craving, and put you in the mindset to enjoy life again, no matter how cold it gets. This strain's bright, happy, beach-day vibe gives you a lift that will help you feel radiant throughout your day.

Leo, December wants you inspired and glowing, but it also demands honesty about where your energy belongs. This month, you’ll be focused on creativity, discipline, and emotional recalibration. The first part of December will have you feeling alive. You want fun, and you want it ASAP. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 breathes awareness into your friendships and alliances, revealing who lifts you up and drains you… and who deflates your creative pursuits.

On Dec. 9, Mars in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces, forcing you to face the emotional or financial tensions that are attached to your sense of fun, your dating life, and creative pursuits. Neptune goes direct on Dec.10, bringing clarity to old fears regarding intimacy or daunting entanglements, while Mercury in Scorpio, opposing Uranus in Taurus, may bring news around your career or living situation. The new moon in Sag on Dec. 20 invites intentions around joy, dating, and creativity, and is asking you to be practical about the soul-level commitment required to level up in these areas of life. Once the sun enters Capricorn on December 21, work and wellness take center stage, guiding you toward nourishing habits as we enter 2026.

Dolato December pulls Virgo inward, urging rest, emotional clarity, and a reset of your foundations, and Dolato is the perfect strain to slow your nervous system. With its lavender-sweet, fruity earthiness and deeply calming body melt, Dolato will help you feel safe when you come upon chaotic or shocking situations or dynamics. This indica lets you unwind without overthinking every detail. Its sedating ease helps soften the pressure and keep you centered.

Virgo, December pulls you inward before helping you expand again. This month is guiding you to strengthen your emotional foundations, reconnect with pleasure, and clarify what you need from the people closest to you. The first three weeks of December will center home, familial patterns, and internal narratives you’re outgrowing. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 will reveal career shifts or changes to your public image that you’re ready to make.

On December 9, Mars in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces, sparking tensions between your home life and partnerships. Neptune goes direct on Dec. 10, bringing clarity to relationships, while Mercury opposing Uranus may deliver surprising news involving community, impromptu travel, or a shake-up in your belief systems. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 softens the home-and-relationship friction, but only if you anchor your intentions with practicality.

The Solstice on Dec. 21 brings the sun into Capricorn, activating your 5th House of creativity, romance, and joy. Venus follows on Dec. 24, adding warmth before these themes take on a more serious tone in the new year.

Mochi Mochi steps in as the perfect hybrid to smooth the month's chaotic edges while keeping your creative flame lit. With its Sunset Sherbet lineage, frosty purple-and-jade buds, and uplifting buzz, Mochi helps you ride the early-month Sag energy to hone in on creativity, romance, and joy. Its imaginative boost and propensities towards euphoric, uplifting moods will help soften any friction and help you create space instead of feeling overwhelmed.

Libra, December sends your mind spinning before pulling you back into your body. This month will have you rethinking how you communicate, stabilizing your home base, and refining your daily habits and routines. Expect early December to be crowded with conversations, planning, community connections, and mental overstimulation. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 brings up themes of travel, learning, or shifting beliefs, revealing where your worldview is changing.

On Dec. 9, Mars in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces, creating tension between your mental bandwidth and your daily obligations. Neptune turns direct on Dec. 10, bringing clarity to habits that are (and are not) nourishing you, while Mercury in Scorpio opposing Uranus in Taurus may spark a sudden, off-the-cuff discussion around shared money, intimacy, self-worth, and values. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 invites intentions around clearer communication, mental clarity, and reclaiming your voice in conversations where you’ve been shrinking.

The Solstice on Dec. 21 ushers the sun into Capricorn, activating your 4th house of home, family, and your internal world. Venus follows on Dec. 24, softening home life. By Dec. 28, relationships and home life will call for direct honesty.

Dante's Inferno Dante's Inferno is the perfect companion for embodying what makes you feel confident this Sag season. This hybrid, born from Oreoz and Devil Driver, has a sweet, decadent vibe that will help you feel, secure, loved, and safe, the vibes you hope to cultivate in 2026. When everything feels heightened around you, this strain's cookies-heavy genetics will help you soften the edges and unwind.

Scorpio, December zooms in on your money, confidence, and the stories you carry about what you deserve. This month, you’ll be pushed to stabilize your resources, refine communication, and reconnect with joy. The first part of December centers on finances, self-worth, and the foundations of your security. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 exposes imbalances in shared resources or emotional entanglements, showing you where boundaries need reinforcement.

On Dec. 9, Mars in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces, creating tension between your financial priorities and your desire for fun and creativity. Neptune goes direct on Dec. 10, renewing inspiration in how you express your creativity, while Mercury in Scorpio opposing Uranus in Taurus may trigger sudden news or blunt revelations from a partner or close collaborator. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 helps you rebuild your money and confidence from a place of truth rather than fear, clarifying what you truly value and what deserves your long-term devotion.

The vibe shifts on Dec. 21, when the Sun enters Capricorn and activates your house of communication. Venus follows on Dec. 24, ensuring relationships with your neighbors and community are smooth for the rest of the month.

Candyland Candyland is the perfect spark to brighten the edges of transformation. This sativa, the love child of Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies, delivers an uplifting, social, and creatively charged buzz that will help usher in a glow-up. It will help keep your mood buoyant, even if you have to sift through unpleasant situations and dynamics in your relationships.

Sagittarius, December is your cosmic reboot. This month is pushing you to reclaim your identity, stabilize your finances, and strengthen your emotional foundation. The first three weeks of the month are centered around you: your direction, your vitality, and your truth resurfacing after a chaotic year. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 highlights relationships, showing who truly supports your growth and who just adds noise.

On December 9, Mars in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces, pulling you between the life you’re trying to launch and emotional or domestic responsibilities that must be handled before you leap forward. Neptune is direct on Dec. 10, bringing clarity to a home or family situation, while Mercury in Scorpio opposing Uranus in Taurus may spark surprising news involving work, hidden stressors, health patterns, or daily routines. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 invites intentions around identity, confidence, and the life you’re ready to claim. Just be honest about the structure (like income) required for real change.

The sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, activating the financial and self-worth sector of your chart. Venus follows on Dec. 24, attracting finances, helping you pay off debts, and boosting your confidence as you head into the new year grounded and focused.

Banana Punch Banana Punch is the perfect strain to carry you through the gateway of who you were to who you are becoming. This balanced hybrid, born from Banana OG and Purple Punch, has that hazy berry-pineapple sweetness and creeping full-body effect perfect for reflecting, journaling, and meditating. Banana Punch helps you exhale the tension instead of white-knuckling through it. Expect to feel embodied and empowered as you navigate residual shadows and step into your light.

Capricorn, December feels like the slow inhale before a powerful exhale. The month is nudging you to rest, reset, and then rise. Sag season occupies the first three weeks of December, causing you to be introspective and maybe even a little foggy as you clear psychic clutter and release what no longer fits. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 will bring up themes around work, health, or routines, revealing habits that need recalibrating.

On December 9, Mars squares Saturn, revealing where unspoken tension or mental overwhelm is blocking clarity. Saturn pushes you to pause, organize your thoughts, and speak with intention. Neptune goes direct on Dec. 10, bringing insights to your mindset and modes of communication, while Mercury opposing Uranus may spark surprising news involving friends, audiences, creativity, and/or romance. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 invites intentions around healing, rest, and letting go.

On December 21, the sun enters Capricorn, recharging your sense of identity and reminding you who you are after weeks of introspection. Venus follows on Dec. 24, boosting confidence even more. By December 28, home and identity briefly clash, but only to help you anchor your power.

Durban Poison Durban Poison is an ideal match for the carnival ride energy of Sag season. This sativa traces back to South Africa, and creates an uplifting, clear, and clean mental buzz, making socializing feel like a holy activity. This strain keeps your mind sharp enough to actually follow the threads of what's calling you back to life and staying productive without collapsing under pressure.

Aquarius, December plugs you back into your people while nudging you to rethink your priorities. This month will bring up themes of community and rest, and give you a clearer sense of what stability really means. Sag will be social and busy for you! The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 4 highlights romance, creativity, or a passion you’ve sidelined, reminding you that joy deserves space.

On Dec. 9, Mars squares Saturn, exposing the tension between your desire to show up for your people and the financial limits or self-worth work you can’t ignore. Neptune going direct on Dec. 10 brings clarity to financial or confidence issues, while Mercury opposing Uranus may spark surprising conversations involving your career, home, or living situation. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 encourages fresh intentions around friendship and collaboration, but the Pisces squares insist those intentions honor your boundaries, your worth, and your bank account.

You’ll feel a pull to go inward at the end of December when the Sun goes into Capricorn on the 21st. Venus follows on Dec. 24, making solitude a safe, luxurious space as you walk into the new year.

Gogi OG Gogi OG will help you hold all the moving pieces of this month at once. This sativa-dominant hybrid, born from Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, comes with a wild, bright berry profile. Red goji, black cherry, strawberry, even Hawaiian Punch, perfectly mirror the colorful chaos of Sagittarius season. Its energetic, buzzing lift keeps your mind open enough to rediscover what actually excites you, without tipping into overwhelm.

Pisces, December pushes you into purpose and momentum, pulling you out of the background and into a more public, visible version of yourself. This month will be about career shifts, community support, and firming up your sense of identity. Sag season lights your career sector first, bringing an emphasis to your goals, ambitions, and how the world notices you. The full moon in Gemini on December 4 exposes home matters that need clarity before you move forward with any major decisions about home and work life, which are themes you will likely find are related to each other under this lunation.

On Dec. 9, Mars in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces, exposing the gap between what you’re trying to achieve and the structure, discipline, or self-confidence needed to hold it. Mercury opposing Uranus on Dec. 10 may deliver surprising news from your local environment; emails, texts, tech issues, or sibling dynamics may pop off unexpectedly. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 20 encourages intentions around career and leadership. The sun enters Capricorn on December 21, activating the sector of your chart involving friends and alliances. Venus follows on Dec 24, smoothing collaboration on that front.

