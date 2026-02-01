In all transparency, February is going to be a clown show. And not the charmingly Big Top, slapstick kind. We’re talking about the unsettling variety, where the performers look more like the Joker than clowns, the props malfunction, and everyone insists the act is under control right before the tent starts to droop. Thank the cosmos for cannabis because it will be needed this month.

The month opens with Uranus stationing direct in Taurus on Feb. 3, making its final standstill in a sign it’s been actively disrupting society’s pillars of stability since 2018. The past seven years of Uranus in Taurus have marked an era characterized by economic whiplash, supply-chain failures, labor unrest, climate volatility, and a slow, collective reckoning with how fragile the material world actually is. As planets move through Aquarius throughout February, they will trigger Uranus in Taurus like a pressure point, turning background stress into visible disruptions. What’s been held together with duct tape and denial finally starts to show its cracks. So what does that mean for us humanoids along for the ride? It’s a good time to chill all the way out and get extremely stoned, especially if you have Taurus and Aquarius placements.

On Feb. 13, Saturn enters Aries, ending its long passage through Pisces’ dreamy ambiguity, and ushers in a new cycle of action, conflict, and accountability. Saturn in Aries doesn’t tolerate drift or nebulousness. It forces decisions, spotlights leadership failures, and demands that someone — anyone — take responsibility, even if the timing is terrible and the plan isn’t ready.

That pressure peaks on Feb. 17 with the year’s first eclipse: a solar eclipse in Aquarius, squared by Uranus in Taurus. This is headline astrology. Think sudden announcements, abrupt endings, technological or political curveballs, or moments where the future barges into the zeitgeist without warning. Eclipses don’t necessarily create chaos from scratch; they accelerate what’s already unstable.

Thankfully, we get a brief reprieve on Feb. 22, when sweet Venus forms a trine to nurturing Jupiter, opening a much-needed window for warmth and generosity. Expect pleasure to expand and connection to flow. (This is another excellent day to get stoned and bliss out.)

February isn’t for tidy narratives or planning for certainty. February will reward flexibility, discernment, and a sense of humor sturdy enough to survive the circus.

* Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Your February horoscopes

Jet Fuel Jet Fuel is the February strain for Aries because it supports momentum without tipping the scales into burnout. Its initial diesel-forward lift mirrors Aries’ instinct to act and initiate, offering clarity and energy at a moment when Saturn demands focus and follow-through in your First House. It keeps you moving forward while teaching you how to pace yourself, exactly the balance February requires. shop Jet Fuel

February is personal in a way that you won’t be able to ignore. Saturn enters your First House on Feb. 13, beginning a two-and-a-half-year chapter of self-definition, responsibility, and visible maturation. This is about your body, your identity, your limits, and the roles you can no longer avoid playing. The sooner you learn to accept these lessons from Saturn, the sooner you will be able to take action and ride the train of evolution into your next iteration.

Early in the month, Uranus stations direct in your Second House of money, resources, and self-worth, reactivating long-running instability around income or values. As Aquarius transits light up your Eleventh House, friends, networks, and collective goals put direct pressure on your finances. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius makes this unmistakable: shifts in community or long-term plans collide with material reality. Something has to give. The way things have been cannot continue.

Then, on Feb. 20, Saturn conjuncts Neptune in your First House, forcing you to confront the gap between who you’ve imagined yourself to be and the person you actually have the capacity to sustain. An old identity is dissolving; not because it was false, but because it was incomplete. If you feel unmoored, just know it is part of the recalibration. We suggest journaling your way through the beautiful changes coming your way.

White Truffle February will probably do a number on your nervous system, Taurus, meaning you’ll need grounding, not more stimulation. White Truffle’s quick mental clarity cuts through worry without yanking you out of yourself, while its slow, full-body calm helps you release tension you didn’t realize you were carrying. shop White Truffle

For Taurus rising, February stomps on the fault line between your sense of self and the version of you that’s being recognized (or demanded) by the outside world, while your professional expectations are intensifying. Uranus stations direct in your First House of self on Feb. 3, delivering a final jolt in a seven-year-long process of personal reinvention. You’ve already changed more than you may fully recognize, and this station makes it harder to pretend otherwise.

As Aquarius transits activate your Tenth House, career demands, visibility, and authority figures apply pressure directly on your sense of self and identity. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius activates your Tenth House of career, public standing, authority, and visibility, ushering in great endings and great beginnings in this realm of your life.

Events that occur during this time of the month might entail a role change, a title being redefined, increased public exposure, a boss or institution exiting the picture altogether, or a sudden realization that the career path you’re on no longer aligns with where you’re headed. What the world is asking of you professionally may feel abrupt, impersonal, or disruptive to your sense of safety, especially given Uranus making its final rounds in your First House, which has already done a number on reshaping your identity.

All of this is to say that the public-facing version of your life is changing faster than you’d like, and resisting it outright will likely create more stress than necessary. So, what’s the best way to proceed? Let go. (And don’t be afraid to get stoned.)

Saturn then enters Aries on Feb. 13, and will sit directly on top of Neptune on Feb. 20, both in your Twelfth House of rest, retreat, hidden enemies, and the psychological patterns you can no longer afford to ignore. This marks the beginning of a long cleansing phase: burnout, grief, old fears, and unconscious habits surface so they can be addressed, not ignored. Rest becomes non-negotiable.

Thankfully, some relief arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, softening the chaos of the month by offering support from friends, affirming conversations, and emotional validation that reminds you you’re not carrying everything alone. Finally, on Feb. 27, Mercury will be retrograde in Pisces (so expect communications with friends and in your social world to feel a bit slippery), and Mars in Aquarius will square Uranus in Taurus, meaning it might feel natural to make impulsive decisions. Do. Not. Give. In. It could undo progress you’ve spent years building regarding your body, finances, or public image.

Sour Apple Gemini, everything happening in the sky is asking you to slow down and soothe your nervous system without knocking you out completely. Sour Apple’s calming, slightly giggly body high takes the edge off anxiety and mental spirals, while still leaving room for a sense of personality, conversation, and perspective. shop Sour Apple

February initiates the long game rather than the day-to-day, so take this as a time to sew meaningful seeds that grow over months or years. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Twelfth House, causing buried stress, exhaustion, and patterns you thought you’d already metabolized to resurface. Old anxieties resurface and sleep might get weird, so your nervous system asks for more care than usual — don’t make it beg!

As a cluster of planets moves through Aquarius in your Ninth House, big-picture themes dominate: political beliefs, educational paths, travel plans, publishing goals, and long-term visions demand reassessment. You’re forced to confront which ideas genuinely expand your world, and which ones exhaust you. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius makes this energy unavoidable, triggering sudden shifts in perspective or direction that may feel disorienting before they feel clarifying.

Saturn finally enters Aries on Feb. 13, beginning a new cycle in your Eleventh House of friends, networks, audiences, alliances, and long-term goals, followed by Neptune, who slides into Aries on Feb. 20. Dreams about community and collaboration collide with reality, exposing who’s aligned with you long-term and who’s merely passing through. Confusion around loyalty or reciprocity is part of the sorting process. Pay attention and fight the urge to make any impulsive decisions or jump to conclusions. The truth will materialize.

Relief arrives briefly on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, offering supportive conversations, creative momentum, and moments of genuine connection. But don’t overextend yourself! Mercury retrograde in Pisces may throw a wrench into your career and public image sector, reopening old conversations, miscommunications, or uncertainties around visibility and direction.

But Venus remains in Pisces, softening the blow and offering grace, allies, and quiet reassurance where things feel unclear. At the end of the month, Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your mental and physical health axis. You can expect stress responses and nervous tension, making it especially important to tend to both your body and mind. Rest is not optional right now; it’s protective. And so is getting a little high.

Tahoe OG Tahoe OG is an ideal pairing for Cancers this month, because your system needs deep rest, not stimulation. With Eighth and Tenth House pressures building and late-month nervous tension peaking, this strain’s heavy, grounding body high helps you power down and actually recover. It’s nighttime, vibey weed for a month that asks you to sleep, eat, and let your defenses soften, without needing answers right away. shop Tahoe OG

February places emphasis on shared territory for you, Cancer. What does that entail? Your emotional, financial, and psychological terrain, which consequently don’t belong to you alone and can’t be fully managed on your own terms. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Eleventh House, shaking up friendships, group affiliations, and long-term plans you once assumed were stable.

As Aquarius transits activate your Eighth House, conversations around money, debt, shared resources, intimacy, and power dynamics come to the surface. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius makes something unavoidable here: A financial arrangement, emotional entanglement, or dependency structure reaches a turning point, forcing you to renegotiate boundaries that may have been left too vague for too long.

Then, Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, followed by Neptune’s entry into Aries on Feb. 20, both moving into your Tenth House of career, visibility, and public standing. Rather than solidifying anything outright, this combination dissolves old structures and assumptions about where you’re headed professionally and how you’re meant to be seen. Ambitions blur, titles feel interim rather than fixed, and what once seemed aspirational may suddenly feel hollow or misaligned. You’re being asked to stay present with the uncertainty. Not to remain confused, but rather to explore what’s real and what seems real, and to let illusions fall away without rushing to replace them with a new narrative before it’s ready.

Relief arrives briefly on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Ninth House of higher education, philosophy, travel, and spirituality, with your first house of self and identity. This lush configuration will likely be most felt through reframing and perspective shifts around conversations with mentors, teachers, or trusted voices who help you see the bigger picture and feel more grounded in your own skin.

Still, late February demands care. Mars in Aqua squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your Eighth and Eleventh Houses, stirring tensions between shared resources, emotional entanglements, and group dynamics. Sudden stress may surface through money, obligations to others, or conflicts within friendships or networks, making it essential to slow down rather than react. Not everything requires an immediate response, especially when volatility is coming from outside your control.

Harlequin Harlequin is an ideal match for Leo rising this month because the astrology asks for presence, not intensity. With relationship dynamics in flux, professional pressure escalating, and long-held beliefs dissolving under Saturn and Neptune in your ninth house, overstimulation is the last thing you need. Harlequin’s high CBD content helps regulate anxiety and soften emotional reactivity without dulling your focus or sense of self. shop Harlequin

For Leo rising, February reshapes how you relate to authority, partnership, and meaning. And you might feel it all at once. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Tenth House, bringing a final surge of instability or awakening around career, reputation, and long-term ambitions. What’s felt unsustainable in your professional life becomes harder to ignore. As planets in Aquaris move through your Seventh House, relationships take on greater consequence, especially where contracts, commitments, or power dynamics intersect with your public image and direction. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius marks a turning point (or a beginning and an ending, if you will) in a key partnership, one that directly affects your trajectory or visibility.

Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13; then Neptune slides into Aries on Feb. 20, both activating your Ninth House of beliefs, higher education, politics, publishing, and guiding philosophies. This isn’t about locking in a new worldview; it’s about watching old certainties dissolve. Long-held goals, ideological frameworks, or “big plans” lose clarity, asking you to sit with ambiguity rather than rush toward meaning. Teaching, learning, or traveling may feel directionless. But don’t worry, that’s fully a part of this reset.

Some relief arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Eighth house of emotional depth and shared vulnerability with your Twelfth house of rest and retreat. Support comes through shared compassion, intentional privacy, and leaning into the things that make you feel held. Pay attention to the people around you who know what you need to feel supported without having to ask for it or explain anything.

Late February, however, brings friction. Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your Seventh and Tenth Houses. Tension flares between partners and professional demands, increasing the risk of reactive, public-facing decisions. Pause before you act. Take a nap or get a night’s rest before making any life-altering decisions, despite feeling the draw to make moves instantaneously.

Dulce De Uva Dulce De Uva takes the edge off self-criticism without dulling your awareness, Virgo. As February pushes you to reassess routines, obligations, and long-term plans, stress has a way of settling into your body, and this strain helps release it gently rather than forcefully. Its relaxing, lightly euphoric effects make space for softness after long days of mental and emotional labor, without pulling you into avoidance or fog. shop Dulce De Uva

February focuses on what you owe, what you share, and what drains you, Virgo. Uranus kicks off the month by stationing direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Ninth House, jolting your belief systems, academic or publishing plans, legal matters, or long-term travel decisions that once felt settled but now demand revision.

As a swell of Aquarius planets move through your Sixth House, work routines, health habits, and daily obligations come under scrutiny. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius forces changes in how you structure your time, especially where burnout has been normalized. Take extra care of your mental and physical health during the solar eclipse. Whether you like going to the gym, yoga, or getting your steps in, follow it up with journaling or an intentional therapy session.

Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13 and Neptune follows suit on Feb. 20, both activating your Eighth house. This dissolves clarity around shared finances, emotional entanglements, or unspoken dependencies. Something vague becomes unavoidable, not necessarily catastrophic, but impossible to ignore. Do not suppress it or shove it under the rug. This is something you must deal with head-on; otherwise, the difficulty will increase in the future.

Much-needed relief arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, sweetly linking your Seventh House of close, intimate relationships with your Eleventh house of friends, allies, and long-term support networks. Reassurance comes through other people showing up: partners offering empathy, friends widening your perspective, or conversations that remind you you’re not carrying everything alone.

Still, Mars in Aquarius will square Uranus in Taurus at the end of the month, activating your Sixth and Ninth houses, increasing the tension between daily obligations and routines and your bigger commitments or plans. When stress spikes, it shows up physically for you — as in, fatigue, inflammation, or nervous tension — especially if you push past your limits. Pace yourself and listen to your body. Its the early warning system.

Triangle Kush Triangle Kush takes the edge off emotional intensity without flattening your experience, Libra. As February asks you to sit with vulnerability, especially around intimacy, creativity, and shared resources, this strain’s calming body effects help regulate your nervous system so feelings don’t spill over all at once. shop Triangle Kush

February centers on intimacy, creativity, and what you’re willing to risk emotionally, Libra. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Eighth House, reactivating long-standing instability around shared finances, taxes, trust, wills, or emotional vulnerability. As a handful of planets move through Aquarius, your Fifth House of pleasure, romance, and creative expression will demand more of your attention, but not without friction. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius forces a reset around what projects, including your dating life, to invest your energy in, making it harder to keep things casual or undefined.

Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, then Neptune follows suit on Feb. 20, both activating your Seventh House of committed partnerships, one-on-one dynamics, open enemies, and business partners. Commitments soften, expectations blur, and you may realize that certain partnerships have been built more on projection than reality.

This isn’t about endings; however, it’s about seeing clearly what can’t stay vague and undefined. It may be hard to see or understand how a relationship, or your role within a dynamic, should be defined, but give it some time, even if you become disillusioned. Don’t believe everything you see right now, including what you think the options are. Don’t make any rash decisions.

You’ll experience some relief on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Sixth House of daily routines, health, and schedules with your Tenth House of career, public visibility, and direction. You will feel supported through feeling valued for the work you do, or through reassurance that your efforts are being seen. Late February intensifies again, though, as Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your Fifth and Eighth houses. Tension flares between desire and consequence, making impulsive emotional disclosures or financial risks is a lot more likely to backfire right now. So take it easy and just get stoned instead.

Ghost Train Haze Ghost Train Haze works well for Scorpio this month when used intentionally and in low doses. Its cerebral clarity supports focus and creative processing when emotional and relational pressure runs high. Consumed thoughtfully, it helps you stay conscious while the tides of intensity slam against you, rather than getting swept away. shop Ghost Train Haze

February highlights relationships and labor: how much you give, and what it costs you to keep the peace. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Seventh House of committed partnerships, business partners, open enemies, and one-on-one dynamics, triggering final, unavoidable changes in partnerships that have been shifting like plate tectonics since 2018.

As Aquarius planets move through your Fourth House of home, ancestry, and family, you can expect familial dynamics, issues tied to family history, living arrangements, emotional security, or long-standing patterns from childhood to start surfacing. These aren’t abstract feelings; they show up as conversations, tensions, decisions, or realizations about where you live, who you live with, or what “home” actually provides you right now.

At the same time, because this activity is directly linked to your Seventh House of one-to-one commitments, these private matters can spill into your relationships. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius marks a domestic or emotional turning point that forces a renegotiation of how much support you give versus how much you actually receive.

Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, followed by Neptune on Feb. 20, both moving into your Sixth House of work, health, and daily maintenance. Tasks that once felt manageable begin to blur or fall apart—deadlines slip, expectations shift, and productivity becomes harder to measure. Physical fatigue and stress signals get louder, especially if you’ve been relying on adrenaline or obligation to get through the day. This isn’t about working harder; it’s about realizing that the systems you’ve been using to hold everything together are no longer sustainable, and learning to build routines that don’t depend on burnout to function.

Relief arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Fifth House of pleasure, creativity, and joy with your Ninth House of perspective and meaning. Supportive vibes will come from inspiration: creative flow, emotional reassurance, or a reminder of your why.

The astrology of late February is intense, as Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your Fourth and Seventh houses. Sudden tension between home and partnership can provoke reactive moves; pause before escalating and do. not. power. trip. Remember that not everything is as it appears right now, and clarity will reveal itself soon.

Strawberry Shortcake Strawberry Shortcake will help quiet mental noise without demanding engagement. Its euphoric calm encourages rest and emotional softness after overstimulating days. This is the perfect evening weed for stepping out of constant motion and back into your body. Let it help you unplug without guilt. shop Strawberry Shortcake

February stresses work–life balance in ways that will be hard to ignore, Sagittarius. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Sixth House, delivering final disruptions to routines, health habits, and work structures that have been undergoing transformation for the past seven years.

As a cluster of planets in Aquarius move through your Third House of communication, neighbors, short-distance travel, and community, you can expect conversations, emails, decisions, and mental output to accelerate, while the Feb. 17 solar eclipse forces a reset around how you communicate, process information, or manage daily mental loads.

The tone shifts for you, Sagittarius, when Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, and then again on Feb. 20 when Neptune enters Aries, supercharging your Fifth House of romance, creativity, pleasure, and fun. Creative goals, romantic pursuits, or sources of pleasure are losing their old form. You realize your standards and benchmarks for joy and pleasure, and the stuff that makes you feel good have changed. What once felt inspiring may now feel demanding, unclear, or misaligned, forcing you to reflect on a more honest relationship with desire.

Relief from this heaviness arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Fourth house of rest, home, and emotional safety with your Eighth house of intimacy and shared resources. You’ll find comfort in slowing down, nesting, or feeling held by someone you trust.

But the heat kicks back up at the end of February when Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, stirring up your Third and Sixth Houses. Mental overload spills into the body. You might feel fatigue, tension, or nervous stress, making it essential to pace yourself rather than push through, which we know is the Centaur’s natural inclination. Take walks, go to the gym, talk with your friends, meditate — do what you need to do to detach from the overwhelm. Smoking weed will also help your nervous system chill the f out. So keep it handy.

Animal Face Animal Face is well-suited for the confusion and anxiety this month is likely to kick up, because it helps you settle into your body when emotional and financial pressures collide. Its strong, grounding effects help release tension accumulated through responsibility and restraint, without tipping you into emotional numbness. shop Animal Face

February is going to pull your attention toward home, creative energy, and downtime, Capricorn, asking you to confront which environments and outlets genuinely restore and revitalize you and which ones drain you. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Fifth House, shaking up pleasure, romance, creative output, or dynamics around children, especially where spontaneity has been constrained, or joy and pleasure have felt transactional.

A grip of Aquarius planets will move through your Second House of income, spending, self-worth, and personal values, bringing financial realities — and the beliefs tied to them — more acutely into focus, while the Feb. 17 solar eclipse forces a clear-eyed reassessment of what you’re willing to invest time, money, and energy in. The questions you should be asking yourself are: Does this make me feel good? Does it make me feel empowered? Does this make me feel safe? Ask these questions about anything you want to invest your time in.

Mid-month shifts the energy inward. Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, followed by Neptune on Feb. 20, activating your Fourth House, the part of the chart that governs home, family systems, ancestry, emotional safety, and the private structures you rely on when no one is watching. As Saturn and Neptune move through this deep terrain, old assumptions about where you belong, what feels secure, and who you’re responsible for begin to dissolve.

Family roles blur, emotional habits lose their grip, and long-standing narratives about “home” no longer feel solid enough to stand on. Feeling unmoored here isn’t a failure; it’s a necessary clearing. When familiar foundations loosen, you’re given the rare opportunity to rebuild your inner life on terms that actually reflect who you are now, not who you had to be to survive while growing up or while a younger version of you was in charge.

A sense of much-needed relief arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Third House of communication and daily exchange with your Seventh House of intimate partnerships: both romantic, business, and platonic. You’ll feel he most supported through honest dialogue: reassuring conversations with partners, collaborators, or trusted confidants who help you feel less alone when you’re faced with making decisions.

Late February intensifies again, as Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your Second and Fifth Houses. Impulsive spending, emotional reactions around validation, or risky creative gambles are more likely when insecurity spikes. The strategy here is to pause before making any major, life-altering decisions. Take a beat. Breathe. Talk it out with a friend. Sleep on it. The extra time will help you decipher what’s real and what’s not during this confusing time.

Afghani Afghani is a strong match for Aquarius this month because it brings you back into your body when identity and home life feel unsettled. Its deeply calming effects help regulate nervous tension stirred up by rapid personal change. This is a strain for slowing down and feeling supported from the inside out, rather than trying to think your way through uncertainty. shop Afghani

February is putting all of the energy on your sense of self, Aquarius, making it difficult to detach or intellectualize the changes that are unfolding in real time. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Fourth House, putting its final round of stress tests on the foundations tied to home, family dynamics, and your sense of emotional safety.

As a grip of Aquarius planets move through your First House, your visibility increases and identity becomes a fast and active site of change, rather than something you can manage and dictate on your own time. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius marks a significant reset around how you see yourself, how you show up in the world, and how others see you in the day-to-day. You’ll notice that some of the self-concepts you’ve been holding onto for years no longer fit.

Then, by mid-month, the focus quickly shifts your attention to the mind. Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, and then Neptune follows suit on Feb. 20, activating your Third House of communications, community, neighbors, and short-distance travel. Mental certainty softens as familiar ways of explaining situations stop making sense, especially in conversations with siblings, collaborators, or your own inner dialogue. The task isn’t resolution; it’s listening for what’s falling apart and figuring out why and what has shifted. If you can’t pinpoint that, halt there and reflect on why.

Some ease from the confusion arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your Second House of money, values, and self-worth with your Sixth House of daily work and maintenance. You’ll feel most supported by practical reassurance. You’ll be yearning for feeling more resourced, steadier in your body, or validated through the work you do — anyone who helps you feel that way will hold a special place in your life at this time.

Things intensify by late February, again, as Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, stirring up your First and Fourth Houses. Sudden restlessness or frustration may spark reactive moves around home or identity; pause and take a beat before making any changes that you can’t easily undo!

Super Silver Haze Super Silver Haze works well for Pisces when used intentionally and in moderation. Its uplifting clarity helps cut through mental fog without pulling you deeper into dissociation. This strain supports gentle forward movement—creative thought, light activity, or emotional release—when stagnation sets in. shop Super Silver Haze

February will heighten your mental load and emotional sensitivity in ways that are even uncomfortable to you, sweet Pisces. Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Feb. 3 in your Third house, making its last rounds of disruptions regarding communication patterns, daily logistics, and the mental scripts you rely on to get through the day.

You’ve basically been in a seven-year, hyperactive mercury retrograde, Pisces. You can still expect misfires, information overload, or conversations that resurface unfinished business for the next two months. As a grip of Aquarius planets move through your Twelfth House, your focus turns inward, pulling energy away from visibility and toward rest, withdrawal, and subconscious processing. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse in Aquarius makes this unavoidable, forcing a pause so you can recover from cumulative exhaustion rather than push through it. So what does this mean? If you don’t slow down, the universe will force you to, which never goes well. Beat the cosmos to the punch: roll a fatty and slow down yourself.

Then Saturn enters Aries on Feb. 13, followed by Neptune on Feb. 20, activating your Second House of income, spending, and self-worth. Pay structures, budgets, or financial expectations you’ve been relying on begin to blur, revealing where security has been based on assumption rather than reality. This transit asks you to separate what you genuinely need to feel safe from what you’ve been maintaining out of anxiety or habit.

Some relief from this anxious energy arrives on Feb. 22, when Venus in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, linking your First House of self, body, and emotional expression with your Fifth House of creativity, pleasure, and joy. You’ll start feeling a little less confused and more like yourself around this time. You might feel creatively open, inspired, emotionally validated, and embodied again.

But the energy gets hectic in late February again, as Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, activating your Twelfth and Third Houses, heightening nervous tension, mental restlessness, and sleep disruption. Protect your nervous system and avoid doom scrolling. Get stoned and go outside instead.

