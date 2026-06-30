Happy summertime, Stargazers! We wish the forecast for July were bestowing us with peaceful, breezy island weather. Alas, we’re in for more life-changing, historic energy that pretty much every knowledgeable astrologer agrees is going to bring about major shifts both societally and personally. On July 3, Mars in Gemini meets Uranus in Gemini in an exact conjunction, meaning the planet of action collides with the planet of shock, chaos, and disruption. It perfects late on July 3 and into the first hours of July 4 across the US, which means it lands squarely on the United States’ 250th birthday.

This cosmic signature is a doozy! The fact that it lines up with the US’s birthday is tectonic. We can’t make this sh!t up. Renowned astrologer Chris Brennan and astrological researcher Nick Dagan Best recently noted that the US was founded under a Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini, and that this alignment in Gemini has coincided with major turning points in the past for America, including the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and World War II. It’s the first of four (4) Mars-Uranus conjunctions in Gemini taking place between 2026 and 2032. While the sands beneath the empire continue to shift, we can expect things to move at an electric pace and potentially become abrasive on a personal level.

Thankfully, the nuclear energy of July 4 gets a useful channel on July 5, when Mars in Gemini trines Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. This is raw, creative, and revolutionary energy. If you’ve been afraid to put something out into the world or say what is on your mind or stand up for your community, today is a powerful day to believe in yourself and your ideas, and communicate them. July 6 brings a reality check as the Sun in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries, possibly leaving you feeling blocked, tired, or like you’re up against a wall. An impasse doesn’t mean NO, however. Step back and assess a re-route.

Venus enters Virgo on July 9 and sits conjunct the South Node on July 10, giving even the sweet things in life a bittersweet quality of letting go. Something familiar in love, money, or self-worth may be on its way out, and that’s okay — don’t fight it. On July 12, the Sun in Cancer connects with Mercury retrograde in a cazimi. You can expect a moment of unusual clarity or forward motion amidst the confusion.

On July 20, Jupiter in Leo opposes Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, signaling a standoff between expansion and control, truth and power. Astrology queen Chani Nicholas flags that it could signify fights over information and who controls the narrative, though other astrologers say it could be a personal boon for financial gains. The Sun enters Leo on July 22, and Mercury stations direct in Cancer on July 23, finally allowing stuck conversations to move forward.

Then, on July 26, it reorganizes the whole sky. Saturn stations retrograde in Aries, the North Node enters Aquarius, the South Node enters Leo, and the Sun in Leo opposes Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. Our collective compass swings toward community, the future, and shared power, ultimately moving away from ego, celebrity, and the spotlight. It all culminates on July 29 with a Full Moon in Aquarius, conjunct Pluto retrograde and the North Node, opposite the Sun in Leo, which sits in a cazimi with Jupiter in Leo, both of which are conjunct the South Node. This is a powerful opposition in the sky, making us face a reckoning between what you’ve been clinging to and what you’re being called toward.

* Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Your July Horoscope

Blue Raspberry Blue Raspberry is the strain for you in July, Aries, because it can help you stay relaxed and focused. The Mars-Uranus conjunction in your 3rd house has your mind sprinting and your mouth racing to keep up, and Blue Razz’s calming effects on the body, paired with its clear, focused mental energy, is exactly the counterweight you need to slow the buzz without dulling the spark of that jammed idea finally about to break loose. shop Blue Raspberry

Okay, Aries. The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini lands in your 3rd house, which rules over your thinking, speech, commutes, siblings, and every digital device you touch. Mars lights the match, and Uranus is the live wire, so your mind moves faster than your mouth can keep up with, and faster than the road before you can hold. You blurt the thing you’ve been sitting on, a sibling or neighbor drops mind-bending news out of nowhere, or your car or phone fails at the worst possible moment. The upside is that a jammed idea finally breaks loose. On July 6, the Sun in Cancer in your 4th house of home squares Saturn in Aries in your 1st house of identity. The weight of being the one who keeps the family standing presses straight onto your body. With Saturn and Neptune in Aries, both stationing retrograde in the 1st house, you’re being asked to review and be honest about who you are when you stop performing strength. Who else can you rely on?

Jupiter, which is freshly in Leo, spends the month expanding your 5th house of romance, creativity, and pleasure, so what you make and who you want both feel bigger. But the July 29 Full Moon in Aquarius in your 11th house of friends and alliances sits opposite Jupiter and the Sun in Leo in your 5th house, splitting you between creating for your own glory and creating for your people. With the North Node now in the house governing community and long-term aspirations and the South Node in your 5th, the medicine is aiming your fire at something past your own spotlight. The applause was never the point.

Cream Cream is the ideal strain for you, sweet Taurus, because the month is yanking the axis of your money, home, and career in fast, destabilizing directions, and Cream is the rare hybrid that keeps you uplifted and level without spinning you out. At a gentle 14% THC, it relaxes the body and lifts the mood without the paranoia, which matters when the Mars-Uranus conjunction is detonating surprises in your 2nd house of worth and finances. shop Cream

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini sets off explosives in your 2nd house of money, possessions, and self-worth, Taurus. This is the house that holds your sense of what you’re worth in dollars and in dignity. A sudden expense, a lost or gained income stream, or all of a sudden passionately refusing to keep underselling yourself arrives fast and unannounced. Don’t lock in a financial responsibility you can’t reverse, because the ground is still shifting. When Venus enters Virgo in your 5th house on July 9 and meets the South Node there the next day, a romance or a creative project you’ve loved starts wrapping up. The sweetness of it all and the goodbye live in the same breath.

On July 20, Jupiter, which is newly in Leo, sits in your 4th house of home and family and makes an opposition to Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, grinding through your 10th house of career and public standing. You might experience this as a push-pull between your home life and your career or vocation: Every hour poured into your private life is an hour pulled from your public climb, and Pluto won’t let you fake the balance. You could also experience this opposition as a mirror: What is the reflection of one trying to show you about the other? The July 29 Full Moon in Aquarius, also in your 10th house, opposes Jupiter in Leo in your 4th house, forcing a reckoning over your reputation and what you’re actually building it for. Just remember that home is your root to grow from, not your bunker.

Maui Wowie We chose Maui Wowie for you, Gemini, because the month is turning you into a live wire, and this classic sativa matches that voltage instead of fighting it. Its energetic, uplifting, distinctly creative high is built for a reinvention you can only steer, not plan, channeling the restless Mars-Uranus charge in your 1st house into forward motion and fresh ideas rather than jittery spinning. shop Maui Wowie

The Mars-Uranus conjunction happens in your 1st house, directly impacting your body and your identity, which makes you the live wire this month, Gemini. You feel restless in your own skin, magnetized toward rupture, ready to cut a cord you’ve outgrown. People will register you as different by the month’s end, and you’ll feel it before they say it. Move with real physical care, because the accident-prone edge of Mars and Uranus is sharpest where it touches you, and that’s your own two feet. This is a reinvention you don’t get to plan, only steer. So keep your eyes forward, stay nimble, and don’t get distracted.

When Venus enters Virgo in your 4th house of home on July 9 and joins the South Node the next day, a family pattern or a living situation you’ve leaned on starts loosening its grip, and it’s supposed to. The Cancer Sun-Mercury retrograde cazimi in your 2nd house on July 12 cuts a clean window of financial clarity through the retrograde fog, so trust what you understand about your money that day. Then the nodes shift on July 26, moving your growth into your 9th house of travel, study, your world view, and the bigger picture, and asking you to release the safety of small, familiar talk in your 3rd house. The Full Moon in Aquarius in your 9th house on July 29 sits opposite the cluster of Leo energy in the sky — Jupiter, the South Node, and officially the Sun — in your 3rd house seals this awakening perspective. Stop narrating your life from the group chat and go live the wider, wilder version.

GG4 GG4, also known as Original Glue, is the strain for you, Cancer, because the electricity in your life this month runs underground and asks you to loosen your grip, and few strains help you let go quite like this one. Its heavy, relaxing body high is famous for melting stress and anxiety, which is exactly what you need while the Mars-Uranus conjunction stirs up buried fears in your 12th house, while the Full Moon forces a reckoning over shared money in your 8th. shop GG4

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini stirs your 12th house of the subconscious mind, secrets, and spiritual transcendence, so the disruption for you runs underground this month, Cancer. A dream wakes you, an old fear resurfaces, or something you’ve kept private breaks out into the open. Pay attention to what jumps out or becomes noticeable in solitude, because it’s information. Meanwhile, your 1st house in Cancer is crowded with the Sun and a retrograde Mercury, and the cazimi on July 12 hands you a startlingly clear read on yourself in the middle of the haze. On July 6, the Sun in Cancer, your 1st house of identity, squares Saturn in Aries in your 10th house of career, with Saturn and Neptune, which is also in Aries, both stationing retrograde there, so you might feel stuck, blocked, or unsure what you’re even building in terms of your career. The wall is real, but it’s also a detour sign. Just remember to trust the process. Whatever starts breaking down is supposed to.

The whole sky reorganizes on July 26, when the nodes move into Leo and Aquarius. Three days later, on July 29, the Full Moon in Aquarius illuminates your 8th house of shared money, debt, and intimacy, and it sits directly opposite the Sun and Jupiter, both now in Leo, in your 2nd house of income, self-worth, and possessions. The money you share with other people comes due against the money you earn on your own. A debt, a source of support, an inheritance, or the financial cord between you and a partner reaches a peak you can no longer sidestep, and because Pluto in Aquarius also sits in your 8th house right now, it becomes a question of power as much as cash. With the North Node also now in your 8th house, you’re being asked to stop white-knuckling self-sufficiency and let yourself be carried sometimes. The South Node in Leo in your 2nd house loosens your grip on doing it all alone. Receiving is its own discipline, and this month you practice it.

Tropicana Cookies Tropicana Cookies is the strain for you, Leo, because this is your radiant, expansive season, and this bright sativa matches the wattage Jupiter is bringing to your 1st house for the next year. Its focused, energetic, uplifting effects keep you glowing and engaged without tipping into ego overdrive, which matters when the Full Moon is dragging a close relationship’s power balance into the light in your 7th. shop Tropicana Cookies

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini fires through your 11th house of friends, networks, and your future aspirations, Leo, so expect your social world to reorganize itself fast. A friendship ruptures or transforms overnight, a group you’re part of fractures or pivots, and/or a stranger arrives who rewires your sense of what’s coming. The people who show up during this time frame are not random. Jupiter in Leo is now officially in your 1st house, expanding your presence, visibility, confidence, and your luck. Now and for the next year, others can feel you walking into the room before you even speak.

The trouble is that all that personal expansion keeps crashing into one specific person, someone you know intimately. On July 20, Jupiter in your 1st house opposes Pluto retrograde in your 7th house of partnerships, and the July 29 Full Moon lands in the 7th house, too, dragging the balance of power in a close relationship into the light. Someone is testing how much room you take up, and the honest answer matters. Ask yourself honestly: How much room do you want to take up, or can you take up, without being selfish or stepping on anyone? Where is that line? Because you should be able to shine your brightest without anyone trying to diminish your glow. When the nodes shift on July 26, the South Node enters Leo, your 1st house, and the North Node enters your 7th in Aquarius, which creates the arc of the whole lesson you’re supposed to learn in one swoop: Your growth no longer comes from being the sun, or the light, in everyone’s orbits. It comes from letting another person stand level with you and meeting them there. Shine by sharing the light; it will not take away from how much you radiate. The spotlight you’ve relied on, or maybe even clung to for dear life, is the thing you’re being asked to outgrow. You will be rewarded for doing so with fields of ever-growing sunflowers in the future.

Permanent Marker Permanent Marker, Leafly’s 2023 Strain of the Year, is the correct strain for July, Virgo, because your month swings between high-velocity career jolts and a body that’s begging you to finally rest, and this versatile hybrid can meet you at both ends. Its calming, relaxed, euphoric effects can support creativity when the Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini reroutes your 10th house, or settles you into genuine stillness when the Full Moon in your 6th sends the bill for all that exertion. shop Permanent Marker

Get ready, Virgo: The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini collides in your 10th house of career and public standing, one of the loudest spots in your whole chart, so July hands you a professional jolt you didn’t schedule. A sudden offer, an abrupt exit, a role that combusts, or a public moment that reroutes your path arrives at speed, and the only wrong move is clutching the plan you walked in with. Let it boot you somewhere more alive than where you thought you were headed. Then, Venus crosses into your 1st house on July 9 and cozies up to the South Node the next day. This is a tender, releasing transit happening around themes regarding your body and self-image, and you may feel ready to shed a look or aesthetic, a habit, or a version of yourself you’ve worn past its usefulness.

Then, Saturn stations retrograde in your 8th house on July 26, pulling your attention to debt, shared money, inheritances, and the parts of your life where you’ve handed over your power to someone else. When the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 fills your 6th house and opposes the Sun and Jupiter in your 12th house, your body sends the bill for everything you’ve been overriding; this is a classic burning-the-candle-at-both-ends signature. The grind and the need for genuine rest finally collide, and the routine you’ve been forcing reaches its limit. Build days you don’t have to recover from. Your health is not the thing you tend after the work is done. If you’ve been wanting to get into a yoga routine, right now is an excellent time.

Cannalope Haze Cannalope Haze is the sweetest and most motivational strain for you, Libra, because the month is cracking open your worldview and pulling your creativity toward something bigger than yourself. This bright sativa is built to expand with you. Its uplifting, creative, energetic effects mirror the Mars-Uranus conjunction, shaking loose your 9th house of belief and big-picture vision, opening your mind up to the trip, the new area of study, or the work you’ve been wanting to put out into the world. shop Cannalope Haze

Get ready, Libra! The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini lights up your 9th house of belief, travel, and big-picture perspectives, so a conviction you held as settled or fact gets knocked loose, or a sudden chance to go somewhere, study something, or publish your work appears and scrambles your plans. Your mind wants out of the box it’s been in for years; now’s the time to let it free. On July 6, the Sun in Cancer in your 10th house of career squares Saturn in Aries in your 7th house of partnership, highlighting clashing energy between your intimate partnerships and your career, vocation, or public standing. Of course, this could mean a romantic partner conflicts in some way with your public or professional life, but it could also mean relations with a business partner come to a head. Then, Saturn and Neptune (which is also in Aries) both station retrograde in your 7th house of partnership, bringing a key relationship in your life under review or initiating a reckoning. You feel the rope pulled tight between what your ambition asks and what your person or business partner asks, and you can’t keep serving both (and sacrificing yourself) by pretending there’s no conflict.

Mercury in Cancer spends the month retrograde in your 10th house, so a career conversation that stalled finally starts moving again after July 23, once Mercury goes direct. When the July 29 Full Moon peaks in your 5th house of Aquarius, sitting opposite the Sun and Jupiter in Leo in your 11th house, something you’ve poured your heart into reaches its culmination, and the pull is away from performing solo and toward making things with and for your community. Create like it belongs to more than you. The work that lasts is the work you don’t hoard.

Skywalker OG We chose Skywalker OG for you, Scorpio, because a match is thrown into the deepest, most buried corners of your chart and then asks you to come home and rebuild your foundations. Few strains ground you in your body like this one. Its potent, relaxing, euphoric effects are famous for melting stress and pain, which is exactly what you need as the Mars-Uranus conjunction yanks something hidden into view in your 8th house and the Full Moon forces a reckoning at the root of your life in your 4th. shop Skywalker OG

Buckle up, Scorpio. The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini pops off in your 8th house of shared money, debt, intimacy, and everything that’s buried, and as a naturally plutonian animal, you feel this one in the body. A secret in a joint financial situation cracks open, an inheritance or a debt shifts overnight, or the hidden machinery of a close bond gets yanked into view. It’s volatile, but it’s also a release: whatever surfaces now was already rotting under the floorboards. Let the rupture do what your politeness wouldn’t.

Jupiter, now freshly in Leo, sits in your 10th house of career while Pluto retrograde moves through your 4th house of home, and their July 20 opposition stretches you between climbing in public and tending what’s collapsing or transforming at the root of your private life. The Full Moon on July 29 also in your 4th house sits opposite Jupiter in Leo in your 10th house, bringing something at the foundation of your life to a head, and Pluto guarantees it goes deep. When the nodes shift on July 26, the North Node enters your 4th and the South Node your 10th, which screams this message loud and clear: Stop measuring yourself by status dictated by work and start rebuilding the ground you stand on. You cannot build a bigger life from an empty foundation. Go home and lay the bricks with care and intention.

Guava We chose Guava for you, Sag, because your month is all about the people across from you and the conversations you’ve been avoiding, and this talkative sativa-leaning hybrid loosens your tongue in the best way. Its talkative, focused, energetic effects are a fitting match for a month where the Mars-Uranus conjunction is rewriting the terms of a partnership in your 7th house and the Full Moon is pushing you to finally say the thing in your 3rd. shop Guava

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini lands in your 7th house of partnerships, Sagittarius, so the people closest to you (think: besties, significant others, business partners) become the headline of your month. A relationship arrives at lightning speed, an existing one reroutes without warning, or a sudden burst of honesty rewrites the terms of a bond you thought you understood. None of this will feel calm, but not all of it is bad. It’s just asking you to stay loose with the person across from you instead of gripping the version of them you’re used to or have projected onto them. What snaps now was already strained.

At the top of your chart, Venus in Virgo enters your 10th house of career on July 9 and meets the South Node the next day, warming your public image while also closing a role or an ambition you’ve outgrown, and the right response is to let it finish. When the Full Moon on July 29 peaks in your 3rd house, sitting opposite the Sun and Jupiter in Leo in your 9th house, the tension lands between the grand truths you love to chase and the ordinary conversation in front of you that you keep skipping. Something in your daily communication reaches a turning point. Say the thing to the person that you have been avoiding or simply not doing. Your philosophy is worthless until it can survive a plain talk at the kitchen table.

Bubble Gum We chose Bubble Gum for you for July, Capricorn, because this month asks you to break your grind without losing your footing, and this award-winning hybrid keeps you relaxed and grounded while still able to function. Its happy, relaxed, euphoric effects will help soften the disruption Mars-Uranus is bringing to your 6th house of health, work, and routine, easing you into a new structure instead of white-knuckling the old one. shop Bubble Gum

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini sparks up your 6th house of work, health, and daily routines, Capricorn, so the structure of your days cracks in order to be rebuilt. A job shifts, a schedule finally breaks, or your body stages a small revolt to force a habit you’ve been ignoring. Let the disruption reorganize you instead of fighting to restore the old grind. The deeper pressure belongs to Saturn, your chart ruler. On July 6, the Sun in Cancer in your 7th house of partnership squares Saturn in Aries in your 4th house of home, bringing partnerships and your home life into a clash. Saturn and Neptune (which is also in Aries) then station retrograde in your 4th house. This could be a conversation with your partner about something foundational in your life, where you live, your family, your shared security, that can no longer be postponed.

Mercury spends the month retrograde in your 7th house of partnerships, too, so the relationship talk that feels unfinished clears and moves forward after July 23. When the Full Moon in Aquarius illuminates your 2nd house on July 29, sitting opposite the Sun and Jupiter, both in Leo, in your 8th house, your own money and self-worth reach a reckoning against everything you share, owe, or receive from others. The North Node in Aquarius in your 2nd house points you toward standing on and cultivating your own resources. Stop pricing your worth by what someone else hands you. Build the thing that’s yours and stop making excuses.

Pineapple Punch We chose Pineapple Punch for you, Aquarius, because your month opens with a bolt of creative and romantic electricity, and this uplifting sativa is built to chase exactly that spark. Its energetic, creative, and even aphrodisiac effects are a fitting match for the Mars-Uranus conjunction lighting up your 5th house of pleasure, play, and desire, nudging you to make the thing or pursue the person before your overthinking can intervene. shop Pineapple Punch

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini lights up your 5th house of creativity, romance, and pleasure, so a creative breakthrough or a connection you didn’t see coming scrambles your sense of play and want. Follow the thing that startles you, because this is fertile, electric, slightly chaotic energy that wants you to make something or fall for someone before you’ve talked yourself out of it. Say yes to the spark.

But the gravity of the month is on you. The North Node enters Aquarius, your 1st house, on July 26, turning the entire collective compass toward everything you represent, and the July 29 Full Moon in your 1st house lands conjunct Pluto and that North Node, opposite the Sun and Jupiter in Leo in your 7th house of partnerships, both romantic and business. This is a full-body culmination of who you’re becoming, mirrored back at you through a significant relationship that shows you exactly where you’ve shaped yourself around another person. Jupiter opposing Pluto across your 1st and 7th axis (governing your identity and partners) on July 20 raises the same pertinent questions: Who are you? Where have you lost yourself? With the South Node moving into your 7th house, your growth runs through your own identity now, not through dissolving into someone else’s. Pluto doesn’t hand out gentle rebirths. Let the old self die on schedule. The people meant to stay will recognize whoever you become and rise to meet you.

Sour Tangie We chose Sour Tangie for you this month, Pisces, because July asks you to stay grounded through upheaval and finally face what you’ve been outrunning. This bright sativa lifts the heaviness without dulling your awareness. Its energetic, focused, uplifting effects are well-suited to the Mars-Uranus conjunction shaking your 4th house foundation, helping you stay clear and steady rather than spiraling while your roots rearrange themselves. shop Sour Tangie

The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini lands in your 4th house of home, family, and roots, sweet Pisces, so the base of your life is taking the jolt this month. A living situation shifts suddenly, a family dynamic ruptures, or something at your foundation cracks open in a way that feels destabilizing until you realize it’s clearing room for a structure or situation that actually fits. Stay grounded and guard your nervous system, because this is the kind of upheaval that rebuilds you from the floor up. When Venus enters Virgo in your 7th house of partnerships, both romantic and business, on July 9 and meets the South Node the next day, a relationship turns sweet and bittersweet at once, and an old relational pattern or a specific bond may wrap up. Let it close with grace rather than a fight.

When the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 illuminates your 12th house and opposes the Sun and Jupiter in Leo in your 6th house of routines and physical health, something you’ve buried surfaces to be felt mentally and physically. It’s time to finally set it down. The tension sits between your daily grind and the inner work you’ve been outrunning. Your body and subconscious are both asking for rest and honesty you keep deferring. Give them the room. The most productive thing you do all month may be to stop, go quiet, and exhale the thing you’ve been carrying in secret. What’s hidden only runs you while it stays hidden.

Check out last month’s strains