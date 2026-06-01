After the relentless heat of Aries season, where a fistful of planets congregated in the sign of the ram, June arrives like a fresh gust of cool mountain air. There’s space to breathe, feel, and think in a way the current pace of capitalism hasn’t allowed us. Just know that slower doesn’t mean uneventful. It is 2026, after all.

We open the month with a supportive connection between the Sun in Gemini and Saturn in Aries on June 2. The universe is asking you to back your ideas with actual follow-through. That script you want to write, the trip you want to take, the workout program you’ve been eyeing: now’s the time to build a plan and start executing. But the motivation dissipates fast. On June 3, Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries, making your thinking foggy and communication murky. You might feel like you’re saying one thing while people are hearing another thing entirely. Wait a beat before sending that text.

June 9 is one of the most significant days of the month. Venus in Cancer merges with Jupiter in Cancer, creating one of the most beautiful transits of 2026. Relationships feel more generous and tender, and financial opportunities present new paths forward. That same day, Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries for the second time this month, adding a layer of seriousness to conversations. Something hard may need to be said or heard. Say it anyway, and if you’re on the receiving end of a harsh truth, you don’t have to respond right away. Go home, reflect on it, and respond the next day. We’re all enrobed in benevolent energy right now, so even the toughest discussions will eventually end in peaceful terms.

On June 14, the New Moon in Gemini sits next to Uranus, making supportive connections to both Saturn and Neptune in Aries. This lunation rewards people willing to think differently and commit to a direction they hadn’t anticipated. Then on June 19, Chiron moves into Taurus, beginning a years-long collective process of healing around the body, money, and self-worth.

June 28 through June 29 is when the month gets loud. Mars enters Gemini on June 28, moving toward a conjunction with Uranus that reaches exactness on July 4 (more on that chaos next month). Expect things to move fast and unexpectedly. Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer on June 29, meaning conversations and decisions from mid-June are coming back around. And Jupiter enters Leo that same day, a major year-long shift that will expand everything Leo touches in your chart.

Here’s what the month has in store for you, plus cannabis strain recommendations to help you glide through it with ease.

Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Your June Horoscope

Strawberry Cough Strawberry Cough is the strain for you, Aries, because it meets the month’s electric, high-frequency energy without amplifying its anxiety. Its uplifting, cerebral effects mirror the optimism of Venus conjuncting Jupiter on June 9, while its reputation for melting stress makes it a natural companion for the Mercury retrograde tension building at the month’s end. shop Strawberry Cough

How are you feeling after that pile-up of planets in your sign over the past couple of months, Aries? If you’re fried, which we imagine you are, benevolent vibes are headed your way in June. On June 2, the Sun in Gemini in your 3rd house of communication, your local community, and writing, sextiles Saturn in your 1st house, which is one of those rare days where you feel both grounded and articulate.

Take advantage of this window and get things written down about what you see going on around you. Then on June 3, Mercury in Cancer in your 4th house squares Neptune in Aries in your 1st, making something feel murky at home. A conversation gets misread or a family dynamic feels slippery. Don’t force a resolution, just stay present. Everyone’s communication styles are clashing like we’re speaking to each other underwater.

But a surge of loving energy swoops in quickly to lighten up the murky mood. June 9 is the most standout day of the month for you: Venus and Jupiter are conjunct in Cancer in your 4th house of home and family, one of the most beautiful transits of the year, landing in one of the most personal parts of your chart involving your home life, family, and ancestry. Something regarding the depths that cultivate your home feels more loving and generous than it has in a while. Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn the same day in your 4th and 1st houses, asking you to have an honest conversation about something at home that you’ve been dancing around. It’s safe to get real and say how you feel.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 3rd house and sits right next to Uranus in Gemini. This is an exciting new beginning around communication, ideas, and local connections for you. Venus enters Leo, gliding into your 5th house on June 13, making you more alive, creative, magnetic, and flirty. When the Moon in Leo joins Venus in Leo in your 5th house on June 17, they will sit opposing Pluto in your 11th house. Watch for someone in your friend group whose desire for control makes itself uncomfortably visible. You don’t have to absorb other people’s power dynamics.

Chiron moving into Taurus on June 19 begins a long journey through your 2nd house, where wounds around money and self-worth become more conscious. Clarity is the beginning of healing, not a sign that something is broken. The energy of Chiron is showing you how and where to heal. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 10th house, bringing your professional world and projects into focus. Mercury going retrograde in your 4th house the same day means whatever is surfacing in your public life and career might be directly connected to something unresolved at home. And Jupiter entering your 5th house of Leo on June 29 is huge: a year-long expansion of your romantic life, creative output, and capacity for joy.

Something in this area of your life is about to grow and become amplified because it will also be sitting across from Pluto in Aquarius. It could also mean creative pursuits with friends or groups pushed to an audience via social media could yield financial results or creative prestige. Just watch out for power dynamics.

Blackberry Kush Blackberry Kush is the June strain for Taurus because it honors the month’s invitation to slow down and feel everything without drowning in it. Its deeply relaxing body high and sweet, earthy flavor profile speaks directly to Taurus’ sensory nature, while its stress and pain-relieving qualities make it ideal for navigating the emotional intensity that builds as Mercury stations retrograde and the Full Moon in Capricorn lands on June 29. shop Blackberry Kush

On June 2, the Sun in Gemini in your 2nd house sextiles Saturn in Aries in your 12th house. There’s behind-the-scenes work occurring that’s directly connected to your financial stability. It’s pointing to the relationship between your mental health and your finances, and caring for your mental well-being right now will directly impact your ability to generate funds.

On June 3, Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries in your 3rd and 12th houses. Communication is foggy and your instincts might be off. Know that the information you have right now is incomplete.

June 9 brings levity to the murky sky. Venus conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer, lighting up your 3rd house and bringing delightful conversations or a piece of news that lifts your spirits. A connection with a sibling or neighbor might feel more loving and meaningful than usual.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 sits next to Uranus, lighting up your 2nd house of money and self-worth. Something unexpected could shift in your income or your values around money. Don’t grip too tightly to the old way of doing things. Venus moves into Leo on June 13, warming up your 4th house of home and family. When the Moon joins her on June 17, opposing Pluto in your 10th house, tensions between your private life and your career might flare up. Hold your ground.

Chiron entering your 1st house on June 19 begins years of embodied healing around your identity and sense of self. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 9th house, bringing something around your beliefs or long-term direction to culmination. Mercury stationing retrograde in your 3rd house the same day means a conversation you thought was settled is not. And Jupiter entering Leo and your 4th house on June 29 begins a year-long expansion of your home and family life. Something in your personal world is about to grow in a meaningful way.

Acapulco Gold Gemini, the best strain for you this month is Acapulco Gold because it matches the sign’s native curiosity and mental agility without sending your mind into overdrive. The strain’s focused, creative, energizing effects are perfectly suited for a month where the New Moon lands in your 1st house, asking you to think differently about yourself and start something unexpected. shop Acapulco Gold

You are the sign of the month, Gemini! The Sun in your sign sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2, activating your 1st and 11th houses. Your sense of self feels solid, your relationships with friends or colleagues feel productive, and you have the clarity to communicate what you actually want. On June 3, Mercury in Cancer in your 2nd house squares Neptune in Aries in your 11th. Something about a financial situation involving friends or a group feels unclear or a little off. Don’t sign anything, don’t lend anyone money, and don’t make any financial commitments until the fog clears.

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer on June 9 lights up your 2nd house of income, money, and self-worth (where it will meet Mercury in Cancer, which is about to go retrograde soon), and it is one of the most fortunate transits of the year. Something feels more abundant and generous, and you’ll feel like you deserve good things. And it’s because you do. Mercury in Cancer squaring Saturn in Aries the same day in your 2nd and 11th houses asks you to be honest about whether a financial situation involving a friend or group is actually as solid as it appears. Look at it clearly before you commit. Mercury then enters its pre-retrograde shadow in your 2nd house on June 12. We are flagging to you now that money and income conversations beginning now will need to be revisited.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lights up your 1st house and sits right next to Uranus. This is a reset of your identity, your presence, your sense of self. This could be the beginning of a new version of you that feels both surprising and completely right. Venus moves into Leo sparkling up your 3rd house on June 13. When the Moon in Leo joins Venus in Leo on June 17, both will oppose Pluto in your 9th house. Watch for intensity around beliefs, your worldview, authority figures, or legal matters. Neither overstating your position nor caving or fawning is necessary.

Chiron then moves into your 12th house on June 19, beginning a long, deeply interior healing process. Things that have been buried, fears, grief, secrets, old conditioning, start becoming more available. This kind of healing won’t feel comfortable or be cute. It will be quieter and slow going, but it will pay dividends if you do the work.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 8th house, bringing shared finances or emotional debt to a head. Mercury going retrograde in your 2nd house on the same day means money conversations you thought were finished are not. Your financial axis is firing on all cylinders this month. Jupiter leaping into your 3rd house on June 29 marks a year-long expansion of your communication and ideas. This is going to make you louder and more intellectually alive than you’ve been in years.

Glitter Bomb Cancer, we chose Glitter Bomb as your strain recommendation for June, because it matches the month’s emotional intensity without amplifying its anxiety. Its grounding body high and giggly, relaxed effects are ideal for when Venus and Jupiter light up your 1st house and ask you to actually receive the good things coming your way. shop Glitter Bomb

June is yours, Cancer. The Sun in Gemini sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2, activating your 12th and 10th houses in a way that rewards any behind-the-scenes work you’re doing around your career, your public reputation, or your long-term ambitions. It also signifies that the work you’re doing on your mental health could have direct results in your career.

Mercury in Cancer, sitting in your 1st house, squares Neptune in Aries in your 10th house on June 3. You might feel like you’re not being understood, and like no matter how you try to explain yourself, something isn’t landing. Know that it’s not you… but it’s also not them. Try not to draw conclusions about a professional relationship or a conversation that happens today.

June 9 is significant for you personally. Venus and Jupiter sit conjunct in Cancer in your 1st house of identity and self. This is a genuinely luminous moment where you feel more authentically yourself. Something in your life feels like it’s expanding. You might receive a compliment, an opportunity, or an expression of love that actually lands and stays with you. The Mercury-Saturn square that same day hits your 1st and 10th houses, asking you to be honest about something in your professional life that you’ve put the soft gloves on for. Be honest, but you don’t have to be cutting about it.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 12th house next to Uranus. You might experience lightning bolt revelations through meditation or solitude, and you might be urged to release something right now. Venus moves into Leo, lighting up your 2nd house of finances and self-worth on June 13. The Moon slides into the 2nd house on June 17 next to Venus, both opposing Pluto in your 8th house.

Money involving someone else requires your attention. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 7th house, bringing something in a significant relationship to culmination. Mercury stationing retrograde in your 1st house on the same day means this moment is tied to your own sense of self. Jupiter enters Leo on June 29, lighting up your 2nd house for the next year. Gratitude is the language you need to speak fluently in order to receive the abundance coming your way.

Haze We chose the strain Haze for you, Leo, because it matches the month’s expansive, socially electric energy. Its creative, energizing effects are perfectly suited for a month where the New Moon in Gemini is sparking unexpected new connections in your 11th house, and Venus is moving into your 1st house, putting you squarely in your element. shop Haze

The Sun in Gemini lights up your 11th house of friends, colleagues, and groups on June 2, sitting in a sextile to Saturn in Aries in your 9th house. The vibe is collective and expansive; it’s a great day to present big ideas to your colleagues and see how the power of multiple minds can collaborate on something that actually moves the needle societally. Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3 in your 12th and 9th houses, respectively, making your instincts about a long-term plan feel foggy and unreliable. Sit with it before hitting send on anything. Your blind spots need time to materialize.

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer falls into your 12th house on June 9. Benevolent forces are flourishing in the background of your life right now. They might not necessarily be visible in a loud or obvious way, but you might be able to see them in the building blocks that make some area of your life better. Meditation and mental health work are especially well supported right now. Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries the same day in your 12th and 9th houses, asking you to be honest about a belief or long-term plan that may not be as solid as you’ve told yourself.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 sparks up your 11th house, and it cozies up next to Uranus in Gemini. Something unexpected begins in your social world or groups of people. Venus enters Leo in your 1st house on June 13, putting you squarely in your glow-up era. When the Moon in Leo joins Venus in Leo on June 17, opposing Pluto in Aquarius in your 7th house, an intimate relationship with a business or romantic partner might get put on the spot and kick up the intensity a notch. Power dynamics, ego clashes, jealousy, or a reckoning about what the relationship actually is are all in the cards. Just try not to let your ego drive the car here.

Chiron enters Taurus and your 10th house on June 19, beginning years of healing around professional wounds (more specifically, the battle wounds of capitalism) and issues around recognition. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 6th house, bringing your daily routines or health into focus.

Mercury in Cancer stations retrograde in your 12th house on the same day, asking you to excavate the relationship between your physical and mental health. Jupiter entering Leo in your 1st house on June 29 is the moment this month has been building toward. For the next year, your body, identity, and presence expand. You deserve more, so let yourself have it!

Cherry Pie We chose Cherry Pie for you, Virgo, because its giggly, happy effects are a gentle antidote to a month that asks a lot of Virgo analytically, and its reputation for smoothing out anxiety without locking you down makes it well-suited for the financial and interpersonal reckoning building toward the Full Moon. shop Cherry Pie

The Sun in Gemini sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2 in your 10th and 8th houses. Something productive is happening between your career and your shared financial situation. A professional decision made now could have real material results… or consequences, so be deliberate! Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3 in your 11th and 8th houses, making communication around shared finances or trust feel murky. Hold off on drawing conclusions because things are not clear right now.

On June 9, the Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer happens in your 11th house, making you feel overwhelmed by warm and generous, loving vibes. Your social world feels more alive and supportive than it has in a while, and an opportunity may come through your network. This might also show up in mending friendships, sharing beautiful experiences with your community, or bonding with colleagues.

Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries the same day in your 11th and 8th houses, asking you to have a direct and honest conversation about a financial entanglement or shared resource situation within your community or network. Something involving trust or money between you and a friend or colleague needs to be addressed clearly, even if it’s uncomfortable.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 10th house conjunct Uranus, potentially redirecting your career in ways you didn’t anticipate. The more you roll with the punches, the better you will fare. Venus moves into your 12th house on June 13, pulling you inward creatively and romantically. On June 17, the moon swings into Leo and sits next to Venus in your 12th house, where both will oppose Pluto in Aquarius in your 6th house. Don’t let other people’s demands strip you of the rest you need or the greater piece you hope to cultivate.

Chiron entering Taurus and your 9th house on June 19 begins years of healing around your beliefs and what you’ve been told is possible for you. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 5th house, bringing something around creativity or self-expression to completion. Mercury stationing retrograde in your 11th house the same day means unresolved friendship or creative dynamics are coming back around, and unless you deal with them, your joy will be impacted. Jupiter enters Leo and your 12th house on June 29, beginning a year-long expansion of your inner life. Something behind the scenes or an intentional practice is about to grow significantly.

White Widow For June, we chose White Widow for you, Libra, because it matches the month’s social, talkative, career-forward energy without tipping into overwhelm. Its euphoric, uplifted effects are perfectly suited for a month where Venus and Jupiter are lighting up your 10th house and asking you to show up professionally with confidence and charm. shop White Widow

We kick off the month with the Sun in Gemini in the 9th house sextiling Saturn in Aries in your 7th house on June 2. There’s productive, serious movement in a relationship or partnership. This might show up as greater commitment, a conversation about the future, or a shared plan (maybe travel plans) that you’ve been thinking about could take a meaningful step forward today.

But when Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3 in your 10th and 7th houses respectively, your career situation and a key relationship with someone involved in your work world, such as a business partner, might feel a bit foggy. Don’t make major commitments based on information that will probably shift in the coming days when Mercury goes retrograde.

Venus conjunct Jupiter in Cancer on June 9 lands in your 10th house, one of the most favorable career transits of the year. An opportunity or recognition with real momentum presents itself. But Mercury squares Saturn the same day in your 10th and 7th houses, meaning whatever shows up professionally for you may also come with a negotiation or a hard conversation about responsibilities or how you should be communicating to the world regarding your work. Stay calm, you can handle it!

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 9th house, and it sits directly next to Uranus in Gemini. Expect disruptions and having to reorganize how you think about a long-held belief, plan, or a sense of what’s possible for you. Venus then moves into Leo and your 11th house on June 13, lighting up your sphere of community, connections, and groups. The Moon twirls into Leo in your 11th house on June 17, opposing Pluto in Aquarius in your 5th house, causing some intensity around a romantic or creative dynamic. This is a good time to set boundaries and stick with them.

Chiron, a celestial body known as the “wounded healer,” enters Taurus in your 8th house on June 19, beginning years of healing around intimacy, shared finances, and vulnerability in close relationships. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 4th house, bringing something at home or in your emotional foundation to the forefront.

Mercury in Cancer stations retrograde in your 10th house on the same day, meaning a professional situation you thought was resolved needs another look. Then Jupiter enters Leo, and your 11th house on June 29 begins a year-long expansion of your friendships, community, and vision for the future. The people around you are about to become more generative and more genuinely supportive.

Sunset Sunset is the best strain for you this June, Scorpio, because it meets the month’s emotional intensity with the one thing Scorpio rarely gives itself: deep, unapologetic rest. Its heavily physical, sedative effects are exactly what you need when Chiron enters your 7th house and starts surfacing old relational wounds, and when the Full Moon and Mercury retrograde land on the same day, asking for a reckoning. shop Sunset

The Sun in Gemini sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2, lighting up your 8th and 6th houses. Productive energy around shared finances or a resource you share with someone connects directly to your daily work, health, and routines. A financial decision made thoughtfully now could have real staying power. Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3, landing in your 9th and 6th houses, respectively. A bigger plan or direction feels blurry, and your daily work or health routine might feel similarly hard to see clearly. Don’t make decisions from that muddled place.

Venus conjunct Jupiter in Cancer on June 9 in your 9th house is expansive in the best possible way. You might be traveling or an opportunity for a trip may arise or maybe you’re going back to school or just graduated. Regardless, a beneficial learning experience, a philosophical realization, or something that broadens your world in a way that makes you feel genuinely alive is likely to occur.

If you’ve been wanting to plan a trip or commit to something (a spiritual practice, classes, or moving abroad), this is the day. Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries the same day in your 9th and 6th houses, asking you to be honest about whether a long-term plan or belief is actually compatible with the demands of your daily life and work. Something may need to be restructured.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 8th house and cozies up right next to chaotic Uranus. An unexpected new beginning around shared resources, intimacy, or what you owe and what you’re owed comes into view. Venus enters Leo in your 10th house on June 13, making you more visible and magnetic professionally. When the Moon ingresses into Leo and merges with Venus on June 17, it will oppose Pluto in your 4th house. Expect tensions between career and home life to get sharp. It might make the emotional stakes feel high. Right now would be a good day to practice breathing exercises.

Chiron, the “wounded healer,” enters Taurus and your 7th house of intimate partnerships on June 19, beginning years of healing around partnerships and the ways you’ve been wounded in love or collaboration. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 3rd house, bringing something in your communication life to a head. Mercury stationing retrograde in your 9th house on the same day complicates beliefs, big ideas, and long-distance matters. Jupiter entering Leo and your 10th house on June 29 begins a major year-long expansion of your career and public life. We are rooting for you, Scorpio!

Green Crack Green Crack is an ideal strain for you, Sagittarius, because it matches the month’s expansive, forward-moving energy without letting it scatter. Its sharp focus and invigorating mental clarity are perfectly suited for a month where Venus and Jupiter are lighting up your 8th house with unexpected good news, and Jupiter is about to move into your 9th house and expand your entire worldview for the next year. shop Green Crack

The Sun in Gemini sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2, activating your 7th and 5th houses, respectively. A partnership feels grounded and purposeful today. If there’s a creative collaboration you’ve been wanting to start or a conversation about where a relationship is going, this is a good day for it. Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3, hitting your 8th and 4th houses. Financial matters involving someone else in your community feel murky, and something at home might not be entirely as it appears. Don’t make financial agreements or major home decisions on incomplete information.

June 9 is big for you! Venus and Jupiter in Cancer are conjunct in your 8th house, marking one of the most fortunate transits of the year, and it lands in the sector governing shared resources, intimacy, and what comes to you through others. Whether it’s a financial gift, a loan, or an opportunity through a partner, something arrives through someone else that is genuinely good news. Receive it without guilt. Mercury squares Saturn in Aries the same day in your 8th and 4th houses, asking you to have an honest conversation about a financial or emotional entanglement. The avoidance is costing you more than the conversation will. The energy right now is extremely benevolent for you, so even the toughest conversations won’t be so terrible.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 7th house, which will sit next to Uranus in Gemini. Something unexpected begins in a significant relationship, or a new, serious business connection arrives with real significance. This could also show up as a relationship shake-up with someone close to you (even if it gets a little chaotic, it doesn’t have to be bad!).

Venus moves into Leo and into your 9th house on June 13, making your beliefs and sense of adventure out in the world feel more alive. When the Moon in Leo joins Venus in Leo on June 17 in your 9th house, it will oppose Pluto in Aquarius in your 3rd house. Expect an intense conversation with someone in your immediate environment to escalate. Say what you mean without saying it to win, and remember it’s important to remain on the same team.

Chiron, “the wounded healer,” enters your 6th house of Taurus on June 19, beginning years of healing around your daily routines, your body, and your work life. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 2nd house, bringing money or income to a culmination point.

Mercury stationing retrograde in your 8th house the same day means financial entanglements you thought were resolved are not. Jupiter enters Leo in your 9th house on June 29, beginning a year-long expansion of your beliefs, your travel life, and your sense of what’s possible. You’re about to get bigger in every sense of the word. The goal here is to have fun.

Pink Rozay Pink Rozay is the June strain for Capricorn because it offers the emotional ease this month demands without shutting your mind down. Its euphoric, anxiety-melting effects are perfectly suited for a month where the Full Moon lands in your 1st house, asking for a personal reckoning, Mercury retrograde is stirring up unresolved relationship dynamics, and Jupiter is opening up your 8th house of intimacy and transformation for the next year. shop Pink Rozay

The Sun in Gemini sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2, hitting your 6th and 4th houses, respectively. Practical improvements in your daily life that connect to your home feel productive and doable today. Maybe you finally deal with something around the house that’s been on the list for months.

Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3 in your 7th and 3rd houses, muddying the communication in a close relationship. Someone is saying one thing but means another. Don’t draw conclusions about this today; communication styles are not flowing well with anyone.

Venus conjunct Jupiter in Cancer on June 9 lands in your 7th house of partnership. Expect warm, abundant, relationship-expanding energy imbued into your intimate partnerships (e.g., business partners, one-on-one collaborators, romantic partners). An existing relationship feels more generous than usual, or a new connection arrives with genuine warmth and potential. If things have felt tense with a partner lately, this is the day that resets the tone. Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries the same day in your 7th and 4th houses means a conversation with a partner about something foundational, your home life, your family situation, or your shared emotional security, can’t be avoided any longer. Have it from a grounded place.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 falls in your 6th house and conjuncts Uranus in Gemini. This might bring an unexpected shift in how you work, take care of your body, or organize your daily life. Something disrupts the routine in a way that ultimately makes room for a better one, even if it’s uncomfortable at first. Venus enters Leo and sinks into your 8th house on June 13, heightening themes regarding shared finances and the emotional layers of close relationships. When the Moon in Leo joins Venus in Leo on June 17, both will oppose Pluto in your 2nd house, bringing up financial tensions or power dynamics around money, and it could get intense. Focus on remaining objective.

Chiron, “the wounded healer,” moves into your 5th house of Taurus on June 19, beginning years of healing around creativity, romance, and the part of you that knows how to be playful. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 1st house. Consider this a personal culmination or a moment of clarity about who you are and what you’re building.

Mercury in Cancer stations retrograde in your 7th house that same day, meaning a partnership that seemed settled needs more honesty before it actually is. Don’t freak out, this is supposed to be a time of reviewing and advising. Then Jupiter enters Leo, lighting up your 8th house on June 29, bringing on a whole year’s worth of expansion regarding your shared resources and capacity for transformation. Something that was closed within you begins to open.

Durban Poison Durban Poison is the June strain for Aquarius because it keeps the mind sharp and the mood elevated through a month that demands both creative breakthroughs and honest conversations. Its focused, uplifting effects are perfectly matched to the New Moon in your 5th house, sparking unexpected creative beginnings, and its reputation for keeping anxiety at bay without dulling your edge makes it a reliable companion for the direct communication this month requires in your 6th and 3rd houses. shop Durban Poison

The Sun in Gemini squares Saturn in Aries on June 2, activating your 5th and 3rd houses, generating energy around creative ideas, conversations with people you love, and expressive work that feels purposeful and grounded. This is a good day to commit to a creative project or to have a real conversation with someone you care about.

Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3, hitting your 6th and 3rd houses, respectively. Something in your daily work or health routine is harder to see clearly, and communication in your immediate environment feels slippery or misleading. Wait for more information before trying to execute or taking action on anything.

Venus in Cancer conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer on June 9 in your 6th house of work, health, and daily routines. This is a genuinely lovely transit for an area of life that doesn’t always get a lot of warmth. Your work environment might feel more supported, your body might feel better, or a health situation might improve.

Small but meaningful shifts in your daily life make things feel more manageable and even enjoyable. Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries the same day in your 6th and 3rd houses, asking you to have a direct conversation about your workload or a communication dynamic that isn’t working. Something isn’t sustainable, and you know it. Say something about it.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands in your 5th house of creativity, romance, and self-expression, and it will sit right next to Uranus in Gemini. Something you didn’t plan starts pulling at you creatively, or a connection arrives that shakes up how you think about love and pleasure.

Venus moves into Leo and your 7th house on June 13, bringing warmth and visibility to your partnerships. When the Moon in Leo joins Venus in Leo in your 7th house on June 17, both sit opposite Pluto retrograde in Aquarius in your 1st house. A relationship is holding a mirror up to your identity. Power dynamics in a close partnership, or a moment where you feel like you’re losing yourself in someone else’s needs, could come up. Look at the mirror and take notes on what it’s telling you.

Chiron, “the wounded healer,” enters your 4th house on June 19, beginning a long period of healing around your home, your family of origin, and your emotional foundations. Old wounds from childhood or family dynamics that have shaped how safe you feel in the world become more available to examine. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 12th house. Something hidden or suppressed comes to the surface. Give it space.

Mercury in Cancer goes retrograde in your 6th house the same day, meaning a work situation or health matter that seemed resolved needs revisiting. Jupiter enters Leo in your 7th house on June 29, beginning a year-long expansion of your relationships and partnerships. Something in how you connect with others becomes more abundant and more real. A serious love connection or successful business union could start over the next year.

Amnesia Haze Amnesia Haze is the June strain for Pisces because it cuts through the fog, and this month has plenty of it. With Mercury squaring Neptune in your 2nd house, muddying your sense of what things are worth, and a retrograde landing in your 5th house stirring up unresolved romantic and creative situations, Pisces needs something that brings clarity and lightness without killing the dream. shop Amnesia Haze

The Sun in Gemini sextiles Saturn in Aries on June 2, lighting up your 4th and 2nd houses. Something at home or in your family life connects productively to your finances or sense of stability right now. If you’ve been thinking about a home-related purchase or investment, this is a thoughtful moment for it. Before you make that decision, Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries on June 3, kicking up the energy in your 5th and 2nd houses; maybe a creative or romantic situation feels blurry right now, and your sense of what something is worth to you financially or emotionally might not be entirely accurate today. Don’t make moves until the fog lifts.

On June 9, the Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer lands in your 5th house of romance, creativity, and pleasure. This is truly one of the most delightful transits of the year, landing in one of the most enjoyable parts of your chart. Love will feel more possible, creative work will feel more inspired, and self-expression will be more direct. If there’s someone you’ve been wanting to make a move with, or a creative project you’ve been putting off, the energy is on your side today.

Mercury in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries on the same day in your 5th and 2nd houses, asking you to be honest about whether a creative or romantic situation is actually worth the financial or emotional expenditure.

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 falls in your 4th house, which will make it conjunct with Uranus in Gemini. This might show up as an unexpected shift at home or in your family dynamic. It might feel disruptive, but it’s making room for something better, so stay grounded through any inconveniences or chaos.

Venus enters Leo and goes into your 6th house on June 13, warming up your daily routines and making your work environment feel more enjoyable. You might also feel inspired to revamp your health routines. When the Moon in Leo comes to join Venus in Leo in your 6th house on June 17, both will oppose Pluto in Aquarius in your 12th house. Something hidden beneath the surface of your daily life pushes back. Don’t ignore what comes up.

Chiron, “the wounded healer,” enters Taurus and your 3rd house on June 19, beginning years of healing around how you communicate and the early messages you received about your intelligence and your right to be heard and seen. The Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29 lands in your 11th house, bringing up a turning point around a friendship, your community, or a long-term goal.

Mercury in Cancer goes retrograde in your 5th house that same day, meaning a romantic situation or creative project is not as resolved as it previously seemed. Jupiter then enters Leo in your 6th house on June 29, beginning a year-long expansion of your daily life, your work, your health routines, and your relationship to your body. Your routines in these parts of life are about to become more abundant and more aligned with how you actually want to live. It could also mean adopting soul pets that change your life for the better.

Check out last month’s strains