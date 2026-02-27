If you thought February was hectic… Welcome to March! This month holds the same energy as sending a carefully worded email, but then autocorrect betrays you. You try to send an attachment, but it gets lost in the ether between your inbox and the receiver’s.

Then, someone screenshots your autocorrected, out-of-context email and blasts you on their IG stories, all while you’re standing in your kitchen at 9:47 p.m. reheating pasta for the third time, but now it caught on fire and your smoke alarm is going off because both your IG and (now) Slack notifications are popping off and you forgot you had food on the stove. Ahh, who doesn’t love complete and utter chaos?!

We open with a South Node lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3, which is checking all of us on our tendencies of perfectionism, micromanagement, and the delusion that if you control every detail, nothing can hurt you or go wrong. But here’s the twist: Mercury — the planetary ruler of this eclipse — is retrograde in Pisces for basically the entire month.

It will be opposing the lunar eclipse, so we can expect this time to be foggy, slippery, and feel like we’re moving backwards. Mars enters Pisces on March 2, too, which will also sit opposite the lunar eclipse in Virgo and add combativeness to the eclipse.

Astrologers are calling this a peak “watch-your-ass” Mercury retrograde. Misunderstandings aren’t just likely, they’re to be expected. Expect your messages to get misread and tech snafus to occur at the worst time. People will hear what they want to hear. Think: verbal combat, keyboard wars, and (low-grade) social chaos…

But because the universe loves a plot twist, there’s protection built into this watery mess. Jupiter stations direct in Cancer mid-month — hallelujah! — and it’s basically the cosmic equivalent of a rescue helicopter. Jupiter is our deus ex machina, if you will.

By March 18, Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer. We will have an opportunity to release some of the pressure that has been building. This is a moment to reconnect with pleasure, laughter, and the people who help you feel lighter. Not as avoidance, but as a way to balance the humors. On March 22, the Sun meets Neptune in Aries, bringing a mix of vision and vagueness. You may feel inspired, restless, or called toward something new, but the details could be hazy. Take note of what captures your imagination, but give it time before making it concrete. Some ideas need to breathe before they’re built.

Then, on March 25, the Sun meets Saturn, which clarifies commitments and boundaries. Conversations become more serious. Promises solidify. This is a good time to define what you are and are not responsible for. Finally, on March 28, Saturn forms a sextile to Pluto, offering a steadier, more constructive tone to the month. Whatever you are working on, expect to pursue it diligently. Challenges that have lingered since 2020 may feel more manageable now. You’re not the same person you were then, and this alignment will help you see that growth.

*Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Your March Horoscopes

Blue Cheese Blue Cheese’s heavy, calming body effects will help keep your nervous system from going into overdrive and will support actual physical decompression. You don’t need more stimulation in March. With anything you consume, you need it to remind you to drop your shoulders. This pairing should keep burnout from sneaking up on you. shop Blue Cheese

The goal for you this month, Aries, is to remember to channel your inner woosah before things escalate. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo is going to emphasize work, routines, habits, and health, and it is not going to be subtle about what is no longer sustainable in your life. If you have been over-scheduling yourself, tolerating inefficient work systems (or health habits!), or carrying a workload that someone else should be doing, that strain will become visible now, and you will not be able to move forward with the way things have been.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces will activate your 12th House, possibly causing a pattern of poor sleep, your patience might be on thin ice, and you may feel like small irritations are harder to shake. Miscommunications at work are likely to stem from assumptions rather than outright conflict. Double-check instructions and timelines. Take notes and record your meetings!

Relief begins to build mid-month when Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 4th House of home, ancestry, and your inner world. Living situations, family dynamics, or swirling emotional currents begin to calm and stabilize. If you have been waiting for something in your domestic life to move forward, you may experience some traction with that at this time.

Then, on March 18, Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, creating a useful pressure release valve energy. Make time for something genuinely enjoyable, even if your schedule is tight, because now is the time to experience FUN as an act of meaningful resistance.

By March 25, when the Sun meets Saturn in Aries in your 1st House of self, your personal bandwidth will come sharply into focus. You will experience in real time what you have the energy to sustain and what is simply too much. By March 28, progress that has felt slow since 2020 begins to show concrete movement. Stay methodical and focused. It is working.

Apples and Bananas March brings social static and creative pressure for Taurus, so a balanced hybrid is ideal for you. Apples and Bananas is perfect because it delivers a clear mood lift without pushing you into jittery territory, which is exactly what your 11th-house Mercury/Mars in Pisces chaos requires. It keeps you pleasant, balanced, and flexible when group dynamics get weird. shop Apples and Bananas

March brings a necessary reality check around pleasure, creativity, and where your energy is actually going. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 5th House of creativity, romance, children, and self-expression. And it’s going to expose any place where enjoyment has deflated, turned into pressure, or become otherwise souless. If a hobby, romantic situation, or creative effort has started to feel performative or draining, the imbalance will be impossible to ignore.

At the same time, Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are stirring your 11th House of friendships, alliances, and group dynamics. This is classic crossed-wires territory. Plans may change last minute. Messages may be misunderstood. Someone in your wider circle may be more reactive than usual. We recommend resisting the urge to over-explain yourself in the moment. Clear communication is possible, but it requires patience, so take a beat before accidentally smothering someone in an attempt to squash a misunderstanding.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 3rd House, and the mental fog that’s been slowing things down begins to noticeably clear. Conversations that stalled will start to flow normally again, and people will be easier to reach and understand. If you’ve been waiting on paperwork, approvals, or a response that seemed to be floating in limbo, this is when you’re likey to see movement. The pace picks up in practical, measurable ways, making day-to-day logistics feel less frustrating to manage.

On March 18, Venus in Aries will square Jupiter in Cancer, offering you a social reset. Spend time with people who actually relax your nervous system. It will do more for you than pushing through another obligation. By March 25, the Sun’s conjunction with Saturn in your 12th house makes it clear where you are running on empty and where your energy needs stronger protection.

Then, on March 28, Saturn in Aries will favorably aspect Pluto in Aquarius, helping you address a long-standing goal with more confidence than you had a few years ago. The difference is, now you have experience. Use it! ASAP!

Trainwreck With career pressure high and domestic matters shifting, Gemini needs mental clarity that cuts through noise. Trainwreck’s fast-acting cerebral lift matches the high-activity 10th-House energy you’re navigating. Used intentionally, it will help you stay sharp without completely frying your nerves. The key this month is focused momentum, not scatter. shop Trainwreck

March pulls focus toward home, family, and the foundations you rely on when work gets loud. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 4th House, and it may coincide with a shift in your living situation, family responsibilities, or your emotional baseline. Something domestic reaches a turning point, and avoidance will no longer be a useful strategy.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are moving through your 10th House of career and public reputation. This is where precision matters. Emails, presentations, and public-facing work require extra review, extra communication, and a third edit before smashing the send button. Any misunderstandings with supervisors, clients, or the public this month are more likely to stem from timing or tone, not the quality of your work. Slow down, cross your T’s and dot your I’s, and document everything important.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 2nd House, and this shift should feel noticeably helpful on the financial front. Matters that have felt stalled, whether related to income, payments, or budgeting, begin to move forward again. You may see money start to flow more consistently, gain clearer visibility into your spending, or feel more confident about your material stability overall. It’s not an overnight windfall, but it offers a steady, tangible improvement you can actually work with.

When Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on March 18, resist the urge to isolate under pressure. Accept an invitation, make plans with someone you enjoy, or schedule something low-stakes that gets you out of your head. Blowing off a little steam will help reset your perspective, clarify your sense of self-worth, and could even open the door to a financially helpful opportunity.

By March 25, the Sun meeting Saturn in Aries clarifies which friendships and professional alliances are actually sustainable, and which ones are draining the life out of you. You may decide to step back from a group obligation that no longer makes sense. Then, on March 28, Saturn sextiles Pluto, which supports serious long-term planning, particularly around your future goals and the bigger path you’re committing your life to. Your thinking is more strategic and reality-based than it was in 2020, and you’re better positioned now to make plans that actually stick.

Granddaddy Purple You’re carrying a heavy cognitive load early in the month, and your body feels it. Granddaddy Purple’s famously relaxing effects support the kind of heavy rest your system is asking for. With Jupiter stationing in your sign, recovery becomes especially productive now. This is strategic restoration, not checking out! shop Granddaddy Purple

March is mentally busy for you, and the key will be managing your bandwidth carefully. That means don’t overextend yourself! The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 3rd House of communication, scheduling, and daily logistics. Expect a noticeable shift in how you manage your time and information. Something about your current workflow or communication pattern needs simplification or a sustainability check. Late-night phone calls getting in the way of your sleep or leading to other bad habits? Yep, all of that will be up for review.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are also activating in your 9th House, which can create confusion around travel plans, academic work, publishing matters, or anything pertaining to the legal sphere. Slow all the way down to read the fine print. Confirm your travel dates and expect travel delays! If something feels rushed, it probably is. Instead of pushing through that pressure, opt out where you can and reset the pace. Build extra breathing room into important decisions, travel plans, and anywhere you’re expected to show up so you’re not forced to move faster than the moment actually supports.

Your major support arrives mid-month when Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 1st House. This is your personal momentum returning. Energy levels will feel refreshed, and your confidence will strengthen in ways that are both internal and visible to others. Situations that have felt slow to move — especially those that depend on your initiative, presence, or follow-through — begin to respond more readily to your efforts. The shift may be subtle at first, but you’ll notice that doors open with less resistance and your timing starts to land more cleanly.

On March 18, when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, treat it as a cue to deliberately step away from mounting pressure and reconnect with something that genuinely restores you. Choose low-stakes pleasure, like a long meal with someone you trust, spend time near water, or an evening that lets your body fully relax. Avoid overstimulation! The goal isn’t escape; it’s a nervous-system reset. When you slow the pace on purpose, your mood and clarity rebound much faster.

By March 25, the Sun meets Saturn in Aries, bringing clarity around career expectations and long-term responsibilities. You may need to formalize a commitment or set a firm professional boundary with someone you work with. Just remember to remain professional about it. Then, on March 28, Saturn in Aries makes a favorable connection to Pluto in Aquarius, which may help you address a financial or emotional entanglement that has been complicated since around 2020. You are better equipped now to handle it cleanly.

Black Ice March amps up the financial and emotional intensity for Leos, and Black Ice brings the kind of deep physical calm that prevents reactive decisions. Its strong indica profile helps slow the impulse to push when you’re actually overstimulated. This month rewards measured moves, not dramatic ones. Think cool head, steady body. shop Black Ice

March flashes a spotlight on money, resources, and the quiet stress that builds when the numbers do not line up. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 2nd House, and it may bring a financial adjustment or a clearer picture of where your energy has been overextended. This is less about crisis and more about recalibration.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are moving through your 8th House of shared finances, debt, and emotional entanglements. This is not the month to make handshake agreements or gloss over details in financial arrangements. Clarify expectations and put everything in writing. Emotional reactions around money may run hotter than usual.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 12th House, acting as psycho-spiritual protection. If something in your life starts to wobble, support appears behind the scenes, deus ex machina style. Rest and retreat are especially restorative now, even if your schedule is full.

On March 18, Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, offering a much-needed creative mood boost. Give yourself permission to step away from the numbers and the constant sense of responsibility, even if only for a few hours. Do something that reminds you life isn’t just about obligations and logistics. A little well-timed enjoyment will go further than pushing yourself through one more task today.

By March 25, the Sun sits next to Saturn in Aries, bringing clarity to travel plans, educational goals, or a long-range vision you have been shaping for a while. Something around all of this becomes considerably more concrete. The March 28 Saturn–Pluto sextile strengthens a key partnership dynamic that has been evolving since 2020. The difference now is maturity… on both sides.

Mac 1 This is a highly activated personal month for you, and Mac 1’s balanced hybrid profile fits the need for both clarity and emotional regulation. You’re navigating relationship static while undergoing your own eclipse reset. Mac 1 keeps you mentally present without tipping into over-analysis. It supports function with just enough softness. shop Mac 1

This is a highly personal month for you, Virgo. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo lands in your 1st House, and it is essentially holding up a mirror to your identity. Something about your current pace, identity, or physical bandwidth needs adjustment. If you have been running on pure competence and caffeine, your body will be the first to let you know it is unsustainable, and now you need to chill the f*ck out.

Across your chart, Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are active in your 7th House of close partnerships. This is where misunderstandings are most likely to surface. Conversations may feel slightly off in tone or timing with lovers, spouses, best friends, or business partners. Before popping off on them, ask them a couple of cool, calm, and collected questions to make sure you actually understand what the other person is trying to convey. Most friction this month comes from crossed signals rather than true opposition.

Jupiter stations direct mid-month in Cancer in your 11th House, bringing relief to the realm of friendships, alliances, and long-term goals. Friends, collaborators, and supportive networks begin to show up more clearly. If you have been feeling like you are carrying too much alone, that will start shifting now.

On March 18, when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, you have a supportive window to reconnect with someone who reliably lifts your mood and brings you back to yourself. Keep the plans simple and low-pressure; this isn’t about overdoing it, just about letting your nervous system soften a bit. Even a short, easy hang could shift your outlook more than you expect.

By March 25, when the Sun meets Saturn in Aries, conversations around shared money, debts, or emotional give-and-take become much more concrete. Agreements that have been loose or implied will likely need to be spelled out in practical terms. It may feel serious in the moment, but the clarity ultimately makes things easier to manage.

The March 28 Saturn–Pluto sextile helps you make steady, practical progress in your work systems and health routines, especially ones you’ve been trying to stabilize since around 2020. Adjustments you’ve been slowly implementing — better scheduling, clearer workflows, more sustainable habits — begin to show real payoff. The improvements may be incremental, but they’re durable and built to last.

Berry Gelato March will make you realize how your bandwidth is being drained, so you need something that smooths the nervous system without making you immobile. Berry Gelato’s balanced high will help you be socially functional while still taking the edge off background stress. It’s especially useful while logistics at work ramp up in chaos. Think of this strain as a gentle mood correction. shop Berry Gelato

March asks you to pay attention to what is happening beneath the surface, especially in terms of rest, and your mental and emotional bandwidth. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 12th House; it’s possible that the way you’ve been pushing yourself is accumulating fatigue you’ve shoved into the closet outside of your conscious awareness. Now it’s going to become impossible to ignore. If your sleep, stress levels, or emotional processing have been on overdrive, your body will make it obvious that you need to slow down and give it some love.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are gliding through your 6th House of work, routines, physical health, and daily responsibilities. They will be sitting opposite the lunar eclipse, bringing focus to your mental and physical health. You can also probably expect small but persistent workflow disruptions, like missed emails, shifting priorities, or tech frustrations. None of it is catastrophic, but it does require patience and better, more flexible pacing.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 10th House, bringing forward movement in career and public reputation matters. Recognition, support from leadership, or a clearer professional path begins to emerge. If you have been waiting for a decision from higher up, this is where the tone improves.

Then, on March 18, when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, make time to reconnect with someone close to you — whether that’s a laid-back dinner, a scenic toke-and-stroll, or an easy catch-up. A little shared laughter will take the edge off this month’s chaotic energy more effectively than trying to power through the stress on your own.

By March 25, the Sun will conjunct Saturn in Aries, and bring you necessary clarity in a close partnership. Expectations become more explicit, which ultimately helps both sides. Just remember: Boundaries give beneficial structure and fuel to relationships. Finally, on March 28, Saturn will make a favorable aspect to Pluto that will support steady creative or romantic developments that have been slowly evolving since 2020. Progress may not be loud, but it is happening.

RS11 With creative and romantic waters running hot this month, RS11’s euphoric hybrid profile will give you an emotional lift without taking your feet off the ground. It supports openness while keeping your focus intact. March asks you to stay engaged but not overexposed. This strain helps you walk that line effortlessly. shop RS11

March highlights your social ecosystem and long-term goals in a practical way. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 11th House, bringing shifting energy to a friendship, professional network, or collaborative effort you’re involved in. You may also realize that a group dynamic has run its course.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are heating up your 5th House, and the temperature around dating, sex, and creative work can spike fast. Expect wires to get crossed: A text that lands wrong, a vibe that gets misread, a collaboration that turns tense over something nobody clearly said out loud. Don’t fill in the blanks with suspicion, assumptions, or anxieties. Slow it down, ask the direct question, and get the facts before your nervous system writes a whole (mostly inaccurate) story.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 9th House, acting as a meaningful stabilizer after a hectic start to the month. Plans around travel, education, publishing, or legal matters that have felt delayed or stuck should begin to move forward again with ease. You may also notice your perspective widening in a practical way, making recent stress easier to contextualize and less personally consuming. What felt tangled starts to make more coherent sense, giving you firmer ground to plan your next steps into the future.

But the month isn’t over. On March 18, Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, giving you a helpful reminder to step out of problem-solving mode and do something that genuinely restores you. In other words, lean all the way into self-care. It nourishes you in ways that go beyond a simple massage or yoga and meditation sesh. March 18 is an ideal day to get stoned and connect with your body.

By March 25, the Sun waltzes with Saturn in Aries, bringing needed clarity to expectations around your workload, daily responsibilities, and health routines. This is an excellent time to firm up the systems that keep your days running, especially anything in your schedule or workflow that has become too loose or inconsistent. Lastly, Saturn in Aries makes a sextile to Pluto in Aquarius, helping you make tangible progress in home or family matters that have been shifting since 2020. You are operating with far more emotional leverage now. Be sure to use it wisely.

Sour Jack Career visibility is high, but home stress is real, meaning you need clean, functional energy. Sour Jack’s sativa lift supports productivity and forward momentum without a heavy crash. It’s especially helpful while you’re juggling public demands and private logistics. Use it to stay mobile, not manic. This is the perfect strain to keep on hand should plans go awry. Enjoy the scenery and know that Sour Jack’s got your back. shop Sour Jack

March brings visible movement to your career landscape, Sagittarius, but it requires careful handling. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 10th House, and something in your professional life reaches a clear turning point. This could look like a project culmination, a shift in responsibilities, or increased visibility that requires more precision from you.

At the same time, Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are stirring your 4th House of home and family. Domestic logistics may feel more chaotic than usual. Appliances malfunction. Schedules oscillate. Emotions at home run slightly hotter than usual. Build extra buffer time into your plans because things are likely not going to flow as expected.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 8th House, bringing meaningful support through shared resources. Financial assistance, collaborative funding of a project, or emotional backing from a trusted partner may begin to flow more easily. This could also manifest as deepened intimacy around your spirituality and mystical arts.

Then, on March 18, Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, making it an excellent opportunity to decompress by doing something creative or physically enjoyable. You will be able to think more clearly afterward. By March 25, the Sun will sit next to Saturn in Aries, clarifying a romantic or creative commitment. You may decide to take something more seriously, or step back if the structure is not there.

On March 28, Saturn sextiles Pluto, giving you real traction on a communication, paperwork, or scheduling issue that has been quietly frustrating you since around 2020. Conversations that once went in circles can now be handled more directly, and the systems you use to manage your time, messages, or daily logistics are finally working in your favor. You’re thinking more clearly and executing with better precision than before. Use that sharper edge to clean up what’s been lingering.

White Durban March requires mental precision and steady follow-through, and White Durban delivers exactly that. Its clear-headed sativa effects support the communication and planning demands hitting your chart right now. You don’t need sedation; you need sharp focus. This pairing keeps you sharp where it counts. shop White Durban

March encourages you to zoom out and reassess the bigger picture you have been operating within. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 9th House, and it may coincide with a shift in travel plans, academic goals, legal matters, or long-range strategy. Something about your current trajectory becomes clearer, including what no longer serves you.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are active in your 3rd House, which can create minor but persistent communication friction. Expect rescheduled meetings, crossed wires in emails, or short-distance travel delays. None of this is unmanageable, but you will be rewarded for double-checking your emails.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 7th House, breathing new life into your relationship dynamics. Support from a partner — whether romantic, business, or otherwise — becomes more tangible and easier to rely on. If negotiations or conversations about how to best support each other have been slow or stalled, this is where they begin to pick up real forward momentum.

Then, on March 18, when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, tension between relationship demands and your need for downtime becomes more obvious. But don’t freak out! Instead of pushing through, retreat to familiar, comfortable territory for a reset. Grounding yourself first will make every interaction that follows go more smoothly. And solutions will come to you like inspired ideas.

By March 25, the Sun connects with Saturn in Aries, helping to bring clarity to a home or family responsibility. You may formalize a decision about living arrangements or long-term domestic plans. Finally, on March 28, Saturn in Aries sextiles Pluto in Aquarius, bringing favorable energy to steady financial progress on an issue that has been evolving since 2020. You are managing resources far more strategically now. Give yourself a hug (and a quick toke) in honor of the work you’ve done.

Orange Creamsicle You’re in the middle of financial and emotional recalibration this month, Aquarius, and Orange Creamsicle adds just enough lift to keep the process from feeling like a slog. The vibe here is steady and clear-headed enough to handle practical matters, but soft enough that you don’t lock your shoulders around every decision. March runs smoother when you stay warm and flexible instead of braced for impact. This is the perfect strain to enjoy on March 18. shop Orange Creamsicle

March brings attention to shared responsibilities — both financial and emotional — and asks for practical clarity. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 8th House, bringing focus to financial recalibration, tax matters, or a deeper conversation about trust and mutual obligations. You must avoid vague agreements right now.

Mercury retrograde and Mars in Pisces are moving through your 2nd House of income and spending. Watch impulse purchases and double-check all of your billing details. Money leaks this month tend to come from small oversights rather than major errors. But with Mercury and Mars sitting opposite this lunar eclipse, the theme of money will be highlighted every which way you turn.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 6th House, allowing the day-to-day mechanics of your life to run more smoothly. Projects that have felt bogged down by delays, miscommunication, or uneven pacing start to regain forward motion again, especially once you return to a consistent routine. Your health habits also respond positively to structure right now, particularly around sleep timing, meal regularity, and anything that supports digestion and nervous system regulation. Small, repeatable adjustments will go further than big overhauls.

Then on March 18, when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, your nervous system will benefit from a deliberate change of scenery. Step away from your usual grind, even a short errand run, a long meal, or a low-pressure hang with someone easy to be around can help take the edge off the stress buildup. The goal here is simple: embodied pleasure that gets you out of your head and back into your body. You’ll think more clearly afterward than if you try to push straight through the stress.

By March 25, the Sun meets Saturn in Aries, sharpening your communication. A conversation you have been circling finally becomes direct and productive. The March 28 Saturn–Pluto sextile is especially supportive for you on an identity level. Something about your confidence or long-term direction feels more solid now than ever. The progress is measurable now.

Cotton Candy With Mercury retrograde and Mars moving through your 1st House, your nervous system is on high alert, whether you realize it or not. Cotton Candy Kush’s soothing hybrid profile helps take the edge off reactivity and emotional overload. This month isn’t about pushing harder; it’s about regulating your pace. This pairing helps you stay soft without drifting. shop Cotton Candy

March puts your relationship dynamics front and center in a very tangible way. The March 3 lunar eclipse in Virgo activates your 7th House, causing partnership matters to reach a visible turning point. This could be a renegotiation, a decision point, or simply a clearer understanding of where both people stand.

Mercury retrograde and Mars moving through Pisces in your 1st House can make you more reactive, both physically and emotionally. You may notice yourself responding emotionally faster than usual — jumping in, speaking quickly, and moving on instinct, but not always with full clarity in the moment. Give yourself a moment to take a beat before important conversations or knee-jerk decisions, especially when a conversation feels charged.

Mid-month, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer in your 5th House, imbuing beautiful energy on your creative and romantic worlds. Ideas flow more easily, your access to motivation is more fluid, and anything that once felt forced regains its natural spark. Romantic dynamics also soften, making connection feel warmer and more receptive than it has in recent weeks. What’s been feeling heavy begins to feel genuinely enjoyable again, and you’ll notice the difference in both your mood and your output.

Then, on March 18, Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, creating an ideal moment to do something purely for pleasure. It’s the perfect day to puff a joint and walk on the beach or make pottery or paint or dance. It might spark inspiration that breathes life into your confidence around art. By March 25, the Sun sashays into Aries, where it will meet Saturn, bringing clarity around financial priorities and personal limits. You may become more selective about where your energy goes. The March 28 Saturn in Aries–Pluto in Aquarius sextile helps you resolve a long-standing internal pressure that has been building since 2020. You are a lot steadier now, even if the shift is subtle.

Check out last month’s horoscopes