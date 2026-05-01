May usually rolls in with sparkly vibes of sunshine and flowers. Beach days hover on the horizon, and the energy of the month embodies life-giving spring. But, like everything in 2026, this May arrives the way Jack Torrance does in The Shining, when he axes a hole in the bathroom door, shoves his face into the splinters, and sneers, “Here’s Johnny!”

The month starts out hot, loud, and a little unhinged, thanks to a square between Mars in Aries and Jupiter in Cancer on May 4 that feels like emotional jet fuel. At the beginning of the month, we’re still dealing with a pileup of planets in Aries lingering from April, which has everyone heated, reactive, and moving through interactions with knee-jerking fury. Everyone wants something, and not in a cute, manifested-on-a-vision-board kind of way. The energy is primal, protective, and a little combative. If something sets you off, it will be immediate.

Then, on May 6, Pluto in Aquarius goes retrograde, prompting a deeper look at the systems running our lives. Communities, technology, groupthink, and the connective tissue of modern society all come under review. Think AI, surveillance, algorithms, and the quiet consolidation of power. Pluto has a way of dragging the underbelly into the light, and when it stations retrograde, that process gets more introspective and harder to ignore. Expect to see the creepy-crawlies.

By mid-May, the edge starts to come off. After the intensity of April and early May, the shift is noticeable. Around the New Moon in Taurus on May 16, there is an emotional reset, although it comes with a soft spot. Maybe you’re second-guessing your wins, or your ego feels a little tender. Either way, this is not a moment to force anything. Rest is productive under these lunar moon beams. Let yourself regroup.

On May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini, and it feels like the brain plugging back into wifi. Conversations pick up, ideas start ricocheting, and things feel lighter and more fluid. By May 18, both Venus and Mars switch signs. Venus moves into Cancer, while Mars moves into Taurus, and the shift is palpable. The pace slows down. Reactions become more measured. Venus softens the emotional landscape and begins building toward a conjunction with Jupiter, which brings a sense of warmth and restoration. It is not perfect, Saturn is still applying pressure, but it is the beginning of something gentler.

Still, May has a few tricks left. On May 22, the Sun meets Uranus in Gemini for the first time in this new cycle, and things get weird in a way that can actually be useful. Expect flashes of insight, unexpected ideas, and moments of clarity that feel like they came out of nowhere. This is inventive, electric energy. Pay attention to what lands.

Just as we start to settle, May reminds us it still has teeth. The month closes with a Mars-Pluto square on May 25, and it is not subtle. Power struggles, control issues, and the urge to dominate can easily take over if you are not paying attention. It is confrontational energy that exposes where ego and shadow are driving the narrative.

Thankfully, there is relief ahead. June brings some of the most beautiful astrology of the year. In the meantime, here’s what your sign can expect for the month of May and what strains will help you make it through.

*Read these horoscopes for both your Rising and Sun signs to get the most accurate insights.

Your May Horoscope

Papaya We chose this strain for you, Aries, because this month asks you to slow down without shutting down, and Papaya meets you right there. It brings a steady, grounded calm that takes the edge off reactive energy, but doesn’t knock you out or dull your focus. You can still move, think, and get things done, just without the noise. shop Papaya

You’re probably going to kick off May in full combustion mode. The Mars-Jupiter square on May 4 hits your 1st and 4th houses, which means tension between what you want and what your home life or emotional baseline can actually support (or how you’re able to contribute to them) is in conflict. You might feel like pushing forward no matter what, but if something at home or within your inner world pushes back, the lesson here is to avoid bulldozing it. Early May is not going to be subtle for you. You’re reactive, quick to defend yourself, and more likely to pick a fight just to prove a point. Then Pluto goes retrograde on May 6 in your 11th house of friends and alliances, forcing you to take a hard look at your friendships, group dynamics, and the spaces where you’re investing your energy. Not everyone deserves access to you.

Mid-month softens things. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 2nd house and asks you to reset your relationship with money, stability, and self-worth. If your confidence is feeling shaky, don’t panic. You’re recalibrating. By May 18, Mars leaves Aries and moves into Taurus, which is a relief. You don’t have to be “on” all the time anymore. Focus on building something sustainable.

The Sun-Uranus conjunction on May 22 lands in your 3rd house, which could bring sudden news, a conversation that changes your perspective, or an idea that hits out of nowhere and actually goes somewhere. Pay attention to what you hear, what you say, and what clicks mentally. It might not look like much at first, but it has legs. Mars in Taurus squares Pluto in Aquarius on May 25 is going to make the energy around you feel tense, especially around money and power dynamics with friends, or “frenemies.” Don’t let ego make your financial decisions for you.

Sherbert We chose Sherbert for you, Taurus, because this month is amplifying your 10th house of career and public life, and you need something that takes the edge off pressure without dulling your presence. Sherbert brings a full-body calm that helps you stay grounded while you’re being seen, evaluated, or pushed to step up. It softens the stress without taking you out of the game. shop Sherbert

May starts behind the scenes for you, and it’s not quiet. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, activating your 12th and 3rd houses, which can manifest as a mental overload, intrusive thoughts, or conversations that escalate fast. If you end up arguing with someone, you might realize that you’re actually arguing with yourself. Either way, slow all the way down. You don’t need to respond to everything, especially if you’re triggered. Then, Pluto stations retrograde on May 6 in your 10th house, which could bring a lot of energy to the realm of your career. Something about your public life, reputation, or long-term direction is being reevaluated — and it could be on display for people to see. Power dynamics at work could feel more obvious now, too. Pay attention to who actually holds authority and how you’re interacting with it.

However, come mid-May, you’ll get a reset. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 hits your 1st house, which is about you, your body, and your identity. You get a clean slate, but Mars in Aries conjunct Chiron in Aries in your 12th house, might make you feel more sensitive than usual. Know that you can feel vulnerable without being “weak.” If you feel insecure when you’re vulnerable, marinate in that feeling until you understand where that self-judgment comes from. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer and Mars moves into your sign, Taurus, giving you more control over your pace and actions. You’re no longer reacting; you’re employing discernment in your decisions. The Sun goes into Gemini on May 20, and two days later, on May 22, the Sun in Gemini collides with Uranus in Gemini in your 2nd house of self-worth, income, finances, and possessions. This could lead to a sudden shift in how you make money or how you think about it. An unexpected expense could pop up, or you might get a random opportunity, idea, or offer that changes the way you earn. You could also realize that something you’ve been tolerating financially just isn’t sustainable anymore. OK

Then, on May 25, Mars in Taurus squares Pluto in Aquarius, hitting your 1st and 10th houses of your identity and your public standing or career, so avoid power struggles with bosses or authority figures. It’s not worth the fallout.

Blood Orange We chose this for you, Gemini, because Blood Orange is a strain that’s not something you can easily pin down or label. This strain is ideal for moments when you want to tap into nostalgia, creative flow, and a sense of presence that feels rare and dialed in. shop Blood Orange

The month starts out loud and a little chaotic. The Mars in Aries square Jupiter in Cancer configuration on May 4 hits your 11th and 2nd houses, so there could be tension between your friendships or alliances and your finances or values. Maybe you’re spending more than you should, or feeling pressure to keep up with people. If you’re experiencing this, stop it! Don’t put yourself through that. Then, Pluto stations retrograde on May 6 in your 9th house, which starts a longer process of reevaluating your beliefs, your education, and the narratives you’ve been living by. If something you thought was true suddenly feels shaky, just know that’s the whole point. Take the time to explore any feelings of disillusionment that come up.

By mid-month, the energy turns inward. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 12th house, which offers you a window for a mellow reset. You may feel more tired or introspective, so if you have the time to meditate, go on a quick getaway, or disconnect from technology for a day, now is the time to do so. By May 17, Mercury moves into your sign, Gemini, and the speed of things picks up quickly. Your mind is sharper, your voice is louder, and people are paying attention to you, so be sure to think about what you’re saying before you say it. By May 18, Venus in Cancer softens your relationship with money and self-worth, making it easier to feel supported and a little less defensive about what you have and what you deserve. It can also bring small but meaningful opportunities through conversations, writing, or connections that remind you that your voice has value.

The Sun-Uranus conjunction on May 22 hits your 1st house in Gemini, which could bring a sudden realization or shift in how you see yourself and how others see you. Something clicks, and you’re not the same after it. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, possibly stirring up anxiety or hidden tensions about your beliefs. Don’t ignore these feelings, but don’t let them ruin you, either.

Apple Fritter We chose Apple Fritter for you, Cancer, because this month is a mix of pressure and unpredictability, and this strain is ideal for when you are trying to stay grounded without checking out. It helps take the edge off reactive energy while still keeping you present and aware enough to handle what’s in front of you. shop Apple Fritter

May opens with pressure around your career and your sense of direction. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, hitting your 10th and 1st houses, which can feel like you’re being pulled between what the world (or your career) expects of you and what you actually want. You might feel defensive or pushed into action before you’re ready. Don’t overcommit just to prove something. Then, Pluto in Aquarius stations retrograde on May 6 in your 8th house, which brings up deeper themes around shared resources, debt, intimacy, and control. If something feels off in a financial or emotional entanglement, trust that instinct.

By mid-month, the New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 11th house, giving you a chance to rethink your friendships and long-term goals. By May 18, Venus moves into your sign, Cancer, which is a glow-up, emotionally and physically. You feel softer, more open, more charming, and more like yourself. Mars moves into Taurus and helps you take more grounded action within your social circles and towards your goals. The Sun-Uranus conjunction on May 22 hits your 12th house, which could bring a sudden realization or something hidden coming to light that shifts how you see a situation. You might feel the need to pull back, cancel plans, or spend more time alone to process it. Don’t ignore what surfaces, even if it’s inconvenient. The Mars in Taurus square with Pluto in Aquarius on May 25 creates tension between friends and deeper emotional or financial obligations. Don’t get caught in the middle.

Jamaican We chose Jamaican for you, Leo, because this month is lighting up your 11th house of friendships, networks, and future goals, and you need something that keeps you social, sharp, charming, and open without dragging your energy down. The earthy, slightly coffee-tinged flavor profile keeps it grounded while your mind moves, which is exactly the vibe you need right now and for the rest of the month. shop Jamaican

May starts with a push to expand, but it’s not exactly smooth. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, hitting your 9th and 12th houses, which can feel like tension between where you want to go and what’s holding you back (it’s the limiting beliefs in your subconscious). You might be ready to make a big move, say something bold, or commit to a direction, but something behind the scenes needs your attention first. Don’t ignore it. Then, Pluto stations retrograde on May 6 in your 7th house, which will either put your relationship under a microscope or cause the untenable parts of your relationships to erupt. Power dynamics, control issues, or patterns you’ve been tolerating will become harder to brush off or ignore. This isn’t just about your partner or business partner or best friend. It’s about how you’re showing up in these close relationships, too.

Mid-month shifts the focus to your career. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 10th house, giving you a reset in your public life, career, reputation, or long-term direction. This is a chance to recalibrate what you’re building and why. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer and pulls you inward a bit. You may want more space, more privacy, or just less noise. At the same time, Mars moves into Taurus, putting more energy into your career, but in a slower, more deliberate way. The Sun-Uranus conjunction on May 22 hits your 11th house, which could bring a sudden shift in your friendships, networks, or future goals. Something changes, and it might redirect where you’re headed. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, which can trigger tensions between your daily responsibilities and your relationships. Don’t let it turn into a power struggle.

Rainbow Belts We chose Rainbow Belts for you, Virgo, because this month is putting pressure on your 10th house of career and public direction, and this is ideal for when you are coming down from a long day of overthinking, overworking, or trying to keep everything together and just need to let your body relax. shop Rainbow Belts

May opens with intensity around shared resources and emotional entanglements. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, hiting your 8th and 11th houses, which can bring tensions between financial obligations and your social life. Maybe you’re dealing with money that involves other people, such as investments or rent in a shared house, or navigating complicated dynamics within a group. Either way, it’s layered and not something you can rush through. Then Pluto stations retrograde on May 6 in your 6th house, putting your daily routines, work environment, and health under a microscope. If something isn’t working, you’re going to see the inefficiencies clearly now, whether you like it or not.

Then, by mid-month, your perspective shifts. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 9th house, giving you a reset around your beliefs, long-term goals, or the direction you’re moving in. You may realize you need a different plan or a different mindset to get where you want to go. By May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini and activates your 10th house, bringing more attention to your career and public life. Conversations matter here, so be intentional. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer and supports your 11th house, making your friendships and networks feel more aligned, while Mars in Taurus helps you take steady, grounded action toward future goals around publishing, travel, or higher education. The Sun-Uranus conjunction in Gemini on May 22 hits your 10th house, which could bring a sudden shift, opportunity, or change in your career or public direction. Stay flexible. The Mars-Pluto square on May 25 can create tension between your daily work and your long-term goals or commitments. Don’t overextend yourself just to keep everything moving.

Lavender We chose Lavender for you, Libra, because this month is running a little hot and emotionally charged, and this strain is ideal for when you are overstimulated, over it, and need to fully unplug. Lavender is a potent indica known for its deeply calming, tingly body effects that can ease you into real rest, not just zoning out. shop Lavender

May starts with relationship tension that’s hard to ignore. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, hitting your 7th and 10th houses, which can look like conflict between a partner and your career or public responsibilities. Someone may feel like you’re choosing work over them, or you may feel pressured to prioritize something you’re not fully aligned with. It can escalate quickly if you’re not paying attention. Then, Pluto in Aquarius stations retrograde on May 6 in your 5th house, which brings a microscopic look at your romantic life, creativity, and how you express yourself. If something feels controlling, performative, or just off, you’re going to see it more clearly now.

By mid-month, you’ll be pulled into deeper emotional territory. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 8th house, which is about shared resources, intimacy, and trust. This is a reset, but it might not necessarily feel refreshing, especially at first. You may need to rethink how you’re sharing time, energy, or money with others. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer and activates your 10th house, which can bring visibility or support in your career, while Mars moves into Taurus and pushes you to take action around finances, debts, or shared commitments. The Sun-Uranus conjunction in Gemini on May 22 hits your 9th house, which could bring a sudden shift in your beliefs, plans, or life direction. Something clicks, and it changes how you see the bigger picture and how you fit into it. Mars in Taurus then squares Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, which may trigger power struggles around money, control, or expectations in relationships. Stay grounded and don’t react just to prove a point.

Supernatural We chose Supernatural for you, Scorpio, because this May is demanding clarity, quick thinking, and the ability to pivot without getting overwhelmed. This strain is ideal for when you need to stay mentally sharp and actually follow through on what’s in front of you. Supernatural is a potent sativa known for its focused, energetic, and creative effects, making it easier to lock in, move fast, and keep your thoughts organized when everything around you is shifting. shop Supernatural

May opens with pressure in your daily life. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, lighting up your 6th and 9th houses, which can look like tensions between your routines, workload, or health and your bigger goals or long-term plans. You might feel stretched between what needs to get done right now and where you’re trying to go. Don’t overcommit just to keep things moving. Then, Pluto in Aquarius stations retrograde on May 6 in your 4th house, bringing focus to your home, family, and emotional foundations. Something here is being reevaluated at the deepest level, and it may not feel comfortable. It is Necessary, however.

Mid-month shifts the focus onto your relationships. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 7th house, offering a reset in partnerships and how you show up in your close interpersonal dynamics. This is a chance to recalibrate expectations and boundaries. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer and supports your 9th house, which can bring a sense of emotional expansion, travel, or a shift in perspective, while Mars moves into Taurus and puts more energy into your relationships in a slower, more deliberate way. The Sun-Uranus conjunction in Gemini on May 22 hits your 8th house, which could bring a sudden shift around shared finances, intimacy, or trust. Something becomes clear quickly. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, creating tension between your relationships and your home life. A partner or close dynamic could push up against something deeper going on at home or within your emotional foundation. This can escalate quickly if control or power becomes the focus. Stay grounded and don’t turn it into a standoff just to prove a point.

Pink Lemonade We decided Pink Lemonade was perfect for you, Sag, because this month is asking you to stay sharp, flexible, and mentally engaged as things shift quickly, which is ideal when you need to focus without feeling overwhelmed. It is a hybrid with energizing, clear-headed effects and a subtle body calm, making it easier to stay on task, think creatively, and move through stress without getting stuck. shop Pink Lemonade

May starts with creative tension that can spill into heavier territory. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, lighting up your 5th and 8th houses, which can bring intensity around romance, creativity, pleasure, shared resources, intimacy, or money involving other people. You might feel pulled between what you want and what you owe, or between having fun and dealing with something more emotionally complicated. Then, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 6 in your 3rd house, shifting your attention to your communication style, your mindset, siblings, neighbors, or your immediate environment. Conversations can get deeper, sharper, or more charged than usual, so fight the urge to say something just to win an argument.

By mid-month, the focus shifts to your daily life. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 6th house, giving you a reset around routines, work habits, health, and the systems that keep your life from turning into a junk drawer. By May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini and activates your 7th house, bringing more conversations, negotiations, and movement into your close partnerships. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer in your 8th house, which can bring support around shared resources, emotional intimacy, or financial help from others, while Mars moves into Taurus in your 6th house and pushes you to take practical action in your daily life. The Sun in Gemini conjunct Uranus in Gemini on May 22, hits your 7th house, which could bring a sudden shift, realization, or unexpected development in a relationship. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, creating tensions between your daily responsibilities and your mental bandwidth. Don’t rush decisions just because everything feels urgent. Take a beat and feel through what you want and what needs to happen.

Purple Punch Purple Punch is perfect for you this month, Capricorn, because this May is pulling you in multiple directions between responsibility, relationships, and the need to actually enjoy your life, and this strain is ideal for when you are done pushing, done negotiating, and need to fully power down. shop Purple Punch

May opens with tension at home that spills into your relationships. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, lighting up your 4th and 7th houses, which can bring conflict between your home life and your partnerships. You might feel pulled between your own needs and someone else’s expectations, or like you’re being pushed to respond before you’ve had time to process. It can escalate quickly if you’re not grounded. Then, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 6 in your 2nd house, which puts your finances, resources, and sense of security under review. This is a longer recalibration, but you may start to notice where your money, time, or energy is being drained, how it’s affecting your self-worth and values, and where you need to take back control.

By the middle of the month, you’ll be shifting focus to your creativity and what actually brings you some relief. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 5th house, giving you a reset around pleasure, dating, creativity, or anything that feels like an outlet. By May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini and activates your 6th house, bringing more movement and conversations into your daily routines, work, and health. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer in your 7th house, softening your relationships and making connections feel more supportive, while Mars moves into Taurus in your 5th house and pushes you to take more grounded action around creativity, romance, or self-expression. The Sun in Gemini conjunct Uranus in Gemini on May 22 hits your 6th house, which could bring a sudden shift in your work, schedule, or daily habits. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, creating tension between your desire for enjoyment or creative freedom and your need for control around money and stability. Don’t clamp down so hard that you lose the point of what you’re doing. Not every hobby or creative endeavor needs to be monetized.

Watermelon Z We chose Watermelon Z for you, Aquarius, because this month is pulling a lot out of you mentally and emotionally. This strain is ideal for when you are overstimulated, done thinking, and need to actually come back down into your body. Watermelon Z is an indica-leaning strain known for its deeply relaxing, slightly euphoric effects that can hit quickly and help you unwind after a long day. shop Watermelon Z

This month might kick off with some mental and logistical overwhelm that feels very real but is also manageable if you slow down (and puff on an herbal refreshment). Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4 hits your 3rd and 6th houses, which can look like too many conversations, too many tasks, and not enough time to actually think or keep the flow / download of information organized. You might feel like everything is urgent or like you have to respond to everything immediately. Just know that’s a capitalism scam, and you actually don’t need to respond at the speed of light. Then, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 6 in your 1st house, which is a major moment for you. This is about your identity, your direction, and how you’re evolving personally and as a human in the world. You’re being asked to look at yourself honestly, even if it’s uncomfortable, and to start adjusting from the inside out.

By the middle of May, the focus shifts to your home and emotional baseline. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 4th house, offering a reset around your living situation, family dynamics, or sense of security. By May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini and activates your 5th house, bringing more movement, conversations, and ideas into your creative life, dating, or self-expression. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer in your 6th house, helping smooth out your daily routines and making work or health matters feel more manageable, while Mars moves into Taurus in your 4th house and puts more energy into your home and personal space. Have a drawer you need to organize or a cleaning overhaul that needs to be done? Now’s the time! The Sun in Gemini conjunct Uranus in Gemini on May 22, hits your 5th house, which could bring a sudden creative breakthrough, unexpected romantic development, or a shift in how you express yourself. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, creating tensions between your home life and your sense of identity. Watch feelings around needing to be in absolute control; the best this you can do for yourself is to do the exact opposite — relinquish control — and exhale.

Lemon Haze We know Lemon Haze is the best for you, sweet Pices, because this month is throwing changes and realizations at you fast. This strain is best for when you need to move with the changes in tides instead of resisting them. Lemon Haze brings an energetic, uplifting, and clear-headed high that helps you stay open, positive, and genuinely excited about what’s shifting, rather than getting stuck in a loop of fear over it. shop Lemon Haze

May opens with financial and emotional tension will have you deeply in your feels unless you stay grounded. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on May 4, shaking up your 2nd and 5th houses, which can look like overspending, impulsive decisions, or feeling pulled between stability and pleasure. You might want to indulge, say yes, or chase something that feels good in the moment, but there’s a cost attached. Maybe you have to pay rent or a parking ticket or you have to get your mom a Mother’s Day gift. Be mindful of your financial responsibilities, especially if your bank account is tight. Then Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 6 in your 12th house, which brings deeper psychological material to the surface. Old patterns, fears, or subconscious habits may start to reveal themselves. Pay attention to what comes up instead of pushing it aside.

By the middle of the month, the focus shifts to communications, community, and your immediate environment. The New Moon in Taurus on May 16 lands in your 3rd house, giving you a reset in how you think, speak, and process information. By May 17, Mercury moves into Gemini and activates your 4th house, bringing more conversations and movement into your home and family life. You might realize you need to move, or a family member who hasn’t been talking to you much hits you up out of nowhere and wants to talk. By May 18, Venus moves into Cancer in your 5th house, bringing more ease, creativity, and enjoyment into your life, while Mars moves into Taurus in your 3rd house and pushes you to take practical action in your day-to-day life. The Sun in Gemini conjunct Uranus in Gemini on May 22 hits your 4th house, which could bring a sudden shift at home — maybe roommates are moving in or out — or a realization about what you need to feel secure. The month ends with Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius on May 25, creating tension between your daily interactions with neighbors and your community and what’s happening beneath the surface. Don’t ignore it, but don’t let it take over either.

Check out last month’s horoscopes