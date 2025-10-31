It’s officially November, Stargazers. Scorpio season is in full swing, and it’s bringing the usual intensity with a few extra cosmic twists. This is the time of year when everything feels a little deeper, darker, and more real. Emotions hit harder, intuition sharpens, and secrets tend to surface. It’s also the perfect season to light one up and go inward. Scorpio’s vibe is all about self-reflection, transformation, and letting go of what no longer serves you. Expect cravings for solitude, truth, and stronger-than-usual weed.

On November 7th, Uranus retrograde slides into earthy Taurus, adding some surprise shakeups in your material world, money, comfort, and routines. This energy can feel destabilizing, but it’s really pushing you to break free from stale habits.

Just two days later, Mercury goes retrograde (again), so communication gets foggy and tech glitches spike. Go easy on the texts and double-check your plans. The highlight comes on November 20th, when Uranus forms a rare sextile to Neptune, an opening for creative breakthroughs, spiritual highs, and mind-expanding insights. If you’ve been wanting to merge your dreams with your reality, this is the sweet spot.

Saturn goes direct on November 27th, closing out the month with some much-needed grounding. Lessons that felt stalled since the summer start to click. You’ll feel a stronger sense of direction and commitment, ideal for setting goals or rebuilding what’s been shaky. November’s astrology asks you to stay open, stay flexible, and stay high enough to see the bigger picture.

Island Sweet Skunk You're ready to blaze your own trail, and the bold, vibrant energy of the Island Sweet Skunk is the perfect match: it hits you with sweet tropical citrus and a skunky punch, then sparks a lively rush of creativity and drive.

November brings a shift in pace for Aries, starting with Uranus retrograde moving into Taurus on November 7th. This stirs up changes in your finances or how you handle your resources. It’s a good month to slow down and look at what’s really working for you long term. Mercury retrograde kicks in on November 9th, so try not to rush decisions or let frustration get the best of you, especially in conversations. Misunderstandings are more likely, so take your time and think things through.

On November 20th, Uranus forms a supportive sextile with Neptune, giving you a clearer sense of what’s possible if you trust your instincts and stay open to new ideas. This is a great moment for creative problem-solving or reconnecting with something that inspires you. Saturn goes direct on November 27th, helping you feel steadier in your goals. Things that felt stalled or unclear earlier in the year begin to move forward. Take it as a cue to ease up on pressure and keep steady progress in sight.

Grape Cream Cake You're craving comfort and a touch of indulgence, and the vibes of the strain Grape Cream Cake have your name all over them: rich grape‑vanilla flavor that drifts you into a cozy, relaxed zone. When you're done hustling and want to lean into softness, this one brings that mellow body hum while your mind unwinds.

November brings some personal shifts, Taurus. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde moves back into your sign, which may stir up changes in how you see yourself or how others see you. It’s a good time to check in with your habits, identity, and the kind of life you’re building. Mercury goes retrograde on November 9th, so give yourself space to rethink plans without rushing. It’s okay to pause and reflect instead of trying to force answers right away.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th opens the door for new connections or fresh ways of thinking. You might feel more hopeful about the future or inspired to try something different with your time or energy. Then, Saturn goes direct on November 27, bringing some stability to your social life or long-term goals. If you’ve felt uncertain about your direction or place in a group, that fog starts to clear. Keep things steady, and trust that the pieces are coming together.

Donny Burger You're in the full swing of ideas and social vibes, and Donny Burger is your perfect companion: think bold garlic‑cheese funk meets sharp citrus and pine, lifting you up and then mellowing you out.

November encourages Gemini to slow down and recharge. When Uranus retrograde moves into Taurus on November 7th, your inner world gets stirred up. This is a good time to check in with yourself, rest more, and notice what habits or thoughts need to shift. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on November 9th, which can make daily tasks feel a little off. Miscommunication is more likely now, so take things one step at a time and don’t overcommit.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th can bring a creative or intuitive boost, especially around work or future plans. Pay attention to any ideas that come up, they might lead somewhere interesting down the line. By November 27th, Saturn moves direct, helping clear up delays in your career or big-picture goals. Things might not be moving fast, but they are moving. Trust the process and give yourself space to make thoughtful decisions.

Mango Haze When you need to tune out the noise and tune into your inner world, Mango Haze brings creative sparkle and a comfy body hum.

November brings some reflection and realignment, Cancer. When Uranus retrograde moves into Taurus on November 7th, you may feel a shift in your social circles or long-term goals. Some friendships might feel less steady, or you might question where you truly belong. Mercury goes retrograde on November 9th, which could bring some mix-ups in communication, especially with coworkers or around daily tasks. Try to stay flexible and double-check plans when you can.

On November 20th, the Uranus-Neptune sextile offers a helpful boost for perspective. You may feel more connected to your beliefs or inspired by something outside your usual routine. It’s a good time to let go of rigid thinking and stay open to learning. Saturn goes direct on November 27th, helping you regain clarity around boundaries, commitments, and deeper emotional work. You’ll likely start to feel more grounded and ready to move forward with more confidence in what you’re building.

Green Crack When you're chasing bold ideas or gearing up for a big moment, let Green Crack fuel your fire and keep you moving.

November invites Leo to get serious about balance. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde enters Taurus, shaking things up in your career or public image. You might feel uncertain about your direction or crave more freedom in your work. Mercury retrograde starts on November 9th, bringing some hiccups in home or family matters. It’s a good time to listen more, speak less, and avoid jumping to conclusions.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th offers a subtle but supportive shift, helping you see deeper meaning in your choices, especially around finances or shared resources. Trust your instincts and be open to new solutions. Then, when Saturn goes direct on November 27th, you may feel more grounded in a relationship or financial commitment. What felt like a waiting game earlier in the year starts to gain traction. Take it slow, but know you’re heading in the right direction.

Brownie Scout You've got that "get‑it‑done and then melt into comfort" energy, and the vibes of Brownie Scout match it perfectly. Think rich chocolate and earthy spice lifting you up, then a deep‑body relax that lets you finally unwind.

November may feel a bit unpredictable, Virgo, but it also brings helpful perspective. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde re-enters Taurus, stirring up changes in your beliefs or long-term plans. You could start questioning paths you’ve taken or feel pulled toward something unfamiliar. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on November 9th, which may slow communication and day-to-day routines. Be patient, and try not to overanalyze small hiccups.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th encourages open-minded thinking, especially in relationships. A surprising conversation or shift in perspective could help you better understand where someone else is coming from. Then on November 27th, Saturn goes direct, bringing more clarity and forward movement in partnerships or agreements. If something’s been stuck or uncertain in that area, you’ll likely feel things start to click into place again.

Cheese Cheese is just the right mood‑setter: think a smooth, skunky‑cheesy flavor with a gentle lift that leaves your mind flowing and your body relaxed.

November encourages Libra to get practical about deeper matters. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde moves back into Taurus, which can stir up shifts in shared resources, debts, or emotional ties. You might find yourself rethinking what you share with others, whether that’s money, energy, or trust. Mercury goes retrograde on November 9th, which can slow down communication or bring delays in financial or planning conversations. Take your time, and try not to rush decisions.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th brings a quiet but helpful moment to adjust your habits. A new routine or shift in mindset could help you feel more balanced. Saturn goes direct on November 27th, which helps you feel more grounded in your health, work, or daily responsibilities. If things have felt uncertain or hard to manage, you’ll likely notice some steady improvement. Keep things simple and stick with what’s working.

Garlic You're diving deep, and the bold, punchy vibes of the strain Garlic are totally your match: rich, pungent garlic‑and‑earth flavor that commands attention and puts you firmly in your power zone.

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! With the Sun in your sign, you’re in the spotlight, but it may not feel like smooth sailing. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde moves back into Taurus, which can stir up surprises in relationships. People close to you might act in unexpected ways, or you may start seeing a partnership from a new angle. Mercury goes retrograde on November 9th, which can bring mix-ups in communication, especially in one-on-one conversations. Be clear, but don’t push too hard for answers.

On November 20th, Uranus forms a sextile with Neptune, giving you a chance to reconnect with something that brings you joy or creative inspiration. It’s a helpful moment for softening tension and going with the flow. Then on November 27th, Saturn goes direct, bringing more structure to your home life or emotional foundations. If something’s been uncertain on the home front or weighing on your mood, this shift can help you feel more settled. Trust that you’re moving toward more clarity, even if it’s been a slow process.

Black Mamba You're chasing big horizons this November, and the bold pulse of Black Mamba is just the ride you've been waiting for: think deep grape‑berry flavor and powerful body‑stone that still leaves your mind free to roam.

November nudges Sagittarius to slow down and take care of the basics. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde re-enters Taurus, which may shake up your daily routine, work habits, or how you handle stress. Flexibility will help more than trying to force things back into a set rhythm. Mercury goes retrograde on November 9th, and since it’s happening in your sign, it may bring extra forgetfulness or second-guessing. Give yourself space to reflect before making any big decisions or statements.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th could open a door to healing or help you see a personal situation in a new light. If you’ve been stuck on something, this can offer fresh insight, especially around home or emotional matters. Saturn goes direct on November 27th, bringing some steady energy back to your communication and mental focus. If the past few months have felt scattered, this helps you feel more in control of your time and thoughts. Keep it simple, and stay grounded.

Passion Fruit As you power through your list of things‑to‑do, let this strain bring in a wave of creative focus. It's your moment to achieve and unwind, you've earned it, now let Passion Fruit help you savor it.

November brings some shifts that help Capricorn rethink what brings real value. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde moves back into fellow earth sign Taurus, which may stir up changes in how you express yourself or what you find fun or fulfilling. You might feel the urge to break from routine or try something new creatively. Mercury goes retrograde on November 9th, so social plans or group conversations could get a bit mixed up. Try not to overthink small missteps.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th opens a subtle but meaningful window for new ideas, especially around communication or learning. Something small, a conversation, a post, a memory, might shift your perspective in a good way. Then on November 27th, Saturn, your ruling planet, goes direct. If your finances or sense of stability have felt off, this can help things feel more solid again. It’s a good time to return to your goals with fresh focus and patience.

November encourages Aquarius to make space for change on the home front. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde moves back into Taurus, which could stir up restlessness in your living situation or family dynamics. You might feel pulled to change your environment or rethink how you handle comfort and stability. Mercury retrograde begins November 9th, which could bring some confusion in your career or public image. If people seem unclear or plans get delayed, give it time and don’t take it personally.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th offers a useful moment to check in on your values, money habits, or sense of self-worth. A new idea or opportunity could help you feel more aligned with what matters. Saturn goes direct on November 27th, helping you feel more grounded in your personal finances or confidence. If you’ve felt pressure or uncertainty building over the past few months, this shift brings a bit more clarity and calm. Keep moving forward one step at a time.

Blue Zushi Let your intuitive soul drift into the vibes of Blue Zushi: it's smooth like mellow waves, tickling your mind first with that crisp berry‑mint sparkle before easing your body into cozy calm. With its uplifting yet grounding effects, it's perfect for tapping into your emotional depth without getting too heavy.

November brings a shift in how Pisces connects and communicates. On November 7th, Uranus retrograde moves into Taurus, which may stir up unexpected conversations or changes in your daily flow. You might feel more distracted than usual or pulled toward new topics or people. Mercury retrograde begins on November 9th, so travel plans, tech, or important messages may hit some snags. Try not to rush decisions or assume others are on the same page, clarity will come with time.

The Uranus-Neptune sextile on November 20th is especially supportive for you. It’s a quiet opening that can help you see new possibilities or creative solutions, especially when you’re willing to trust your instincts. Saturn goes direct in your sign on November 27th, which helps bring a sense of direction and stability after months of internal work. You’re not done building, but you’ll likely feel clearer about what you’re working toward and how to take the next step.

