How enormous edibles are cutting costs & reshaping the cannabis industry.

Be honest, how many gummies does it take to get you high? Two? Three? Even more? With 100mg gummies appearing on dispensary shelves, the answer is about to be the same for everybody—not even one.

While availability can be limited due to state-level regulations, the 100mg gummy trend shows no signs of slowing down. A slew of industry-leading edible brands have all recently launched their own giants, bringing the product into key markets and the hands of curious consumers all over the country.

Gummies with 10mg of THC per piece have had a long and undisputed reign as the industry standard, but the new 10x size option has some real benefits that may provide a credible challenge to 10mg dominance.

Crescent Canna Max THC gummy Recommended product Looking to try one of these heavyweights for yourself? Get a 100mg gummy delivered straight to your door with Crescent Canna’s Max THC gummy. Packed with 100mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, this gummy will certainly clue you in on what the 100mg buzz is all about. $20 at Crescent Canna →

The next big thing

The Mega Pearls from Gron.

Gummies are far and away one of the most popular formats with casual and committed cannabis consumers alike, and the field has seen an impressive amount of innovation in just a few years. Widespread use of nanoemulsification has slashed the time it takes for an edible to start working to just a fraction of what it used to be, and any experienced gummy fan can tell you that the flavor of the average gummy has improved leaps and bounds in a short amount of time.

100mg high-dose edibles are poised to be the next shake-up in the gummy game and may impact the field just as much as nanoemulsification technology. Several top edible brands already have a giga-gummy of their own on dispensary shelves, including:

OGEEZ!: Launched at the end of 2023, the Big OGEEZ! is the aptly-named RSO-infused offering from the Arizona-based brand.

Grön: After a limited release in Missouri, Grön’s sugar-coated Mega Pearls have grown in popularity and are now widely available.

Lost Farm: The Fatso gummy from Lost Farm is the corpulent cousin of their popular live rosin chews.

Why gummies are growing

100mg gummies are more than a gimmick—they’ve got concrete advantages that consumers and producers love. These improvements on the 10mg size could foretell these larger gummies having even more availability in the future, with more and more brands rushing to offer their own variations on the super-sized edibles.

More gummy, less plastic

Lost Farm’s Fatso.

A standard pack of 10 gummies with 10mg THC per piece is a plastic-heavy product to produce. Each gummy requires its own thick individual wrapping to avoid becoming a sticky mess before reaching the consumer. This means that cannabis gummy packaging expenses form a significant percentage of the cost that brands must bear, not to mention the increased amount of waste. In the cannabis industry, where razor-thin margins are commonplace, optimizing the amount of packaging can make all the difference for a brand.

A single 100mg gummy needs only a fraction of the packaging of their smaller counterparts, while not requiring much extra investment to produce. This leads to reduced production costs for single gummy packs, while not compromising product quality or the amount of THC offered. Brands can then pass the savings from this streamlined process on to their customers—many single 100mg gummies are available for less than comparable packs of 10mg edibles, all the while reducing the amount of plastic destined for the landfill.

DIY dosing

THC inflation has been going on ever since legalization first began, and it’s undeniable that the collective tolerance of the cannabis consuming public is a whole lot higher than it used to be. The fact is that a 10mg gummy simply doesn’t do it for a significant percentage of consumers, who may need two or more gummies to get to their preferred level of intoxication. Conversely, some consumers with lower tolerances are feeling left behind by the THC arms race and are looking for more control over their experience.

100mg gummies put dosing into the hands of the consumer. Most of these gummies tend to be divisible into either four or ten equal parts, but can be easily segmented into whatever dose is desired at the current moment. Consumers can merely slice or bite off the amount they want, with no need to tediously unwrap multiple small gummies or worry about storing the sticky remains of a 10mg bite.

Hemp world responds

Some brands that operate on the hemp side of the industry are also taking advantage of this trend, offering single gummies with 100mg of hemp-derived THC that can be shipped directly to consumers. Tastemaker brands like Crescent Canna have made their move first with their delta-9 Max gummies, but it remains to be seen if the rest of the hemp industry will follow suit.

While the 100mg gummy is as big as the cannabis field can go in a single gummy, the hemp industry is not bound to the same regulations. Larger, more potent gummies already exist in the hemp space, and even more may be on the horizon from forward-thinking brands.

Final thoughts

With clear advantages in packaging costs and consumer control, 100mg gummies seem to be poised to grow to greater heights, with more and more brands offering XL edibles. Keep an eye out for them behind the counter at your local dispensary—given their size, they shouldn’t be too hard to spot. Make sure to snag one as soon as they’re available and decide for yourself if bigger really is better.