 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Amnesia Haze (autoflowering) seeds

Amnesia Haze (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze (autoflowering) seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze (autoflowering) seeds

$99.00MSRP

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.