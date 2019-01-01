 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Green Crack (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

$139.00MSRP

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.