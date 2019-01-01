Lowryder is a hybrid strain that was inbred for nine generations by Joint Doctor Seeds to give it a dwarfed size. Growing no more than 16 inches tall, it's the cannabis equivalent of a bonsai for the discrete grower’s windowsill or balcony. Lowryder’s small size comes from a species of cannabis ruderalis crossed with Northern Lights #2 and then William’s Wonder. Consumers, be patient with this strain: its medicinal and cerebrally stimulating effects have a slow but powerful onset. A mild earthy aroma radiates from the small, conic buds which autoflower in a short 40 to 45 days. Lowryder is a stalwart plant that can survive in harsh, colder climates, making it a popular strain in northern regions like Finland and Canada.