Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects vary by phenotype. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.