  5. Strawberry Kush (fem) seeds

Strawberry Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Strawberry Kush

Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects vary by phenotype. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.