 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mandarin Cookies Live Resin 0.5g
Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies Live Resin 0.5g

by 00 Seeds

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

About this brand

00 Seeds Logo
Seeds are the best