GSC | THC Perfect for an after-dinner treat, GSC’s rich THC content and earthy aroma will turn you into a happy camper, leaving behind all the stress in the world. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy the flavor and effect of their favorite strains, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 Puff. Our supercritical C02 extractions methods create effective PHD- Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution. Starter Kit Includes: 1 Gram POD | GSC 1 PUFF vape pen Micro USB Charge Cord Lifetime Replacement Warranty How to Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking