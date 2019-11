About this product

HEAL | CBD:THC Our formula, developed through extensive research has a CBD focus with just enough THC to open up the CB1 and CB2 receptors, amplifying the effectiveness of the CBD. This perfect blend of a 6:1 ratio is an ideal solution for maximizing the best properties of CBD. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy both flavor and effect, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution. Starter Kit Includes: 1 Gram POD | HEAL 1 PUFF vape pen Micro USB Charge Cord Lifetime Replacement Warranty How to Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 second to your liking