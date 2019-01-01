About this product

MELLOW | CBD:THC A high, but evenly split, CBD + THC formula that targets the best characteristics of CBD along with the most effective properties of THC. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy both flavor and effect, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution. Starter Kit Includes: 1 Gram POD | HEAL 1 PUFF vape pen Micro USB Charge Cord Lifetime Replacement Warranty How to Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking