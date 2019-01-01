About this product

MONKEY BERRY | THC Say hello to the sweet strawberry-banana flavored Indica Oil that leaves you in a state of extreme bliss and relaxation. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy a flavorful and effective concentrate, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical C02 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates that are a pure, natural solution. Starter Kit Includes: 1 Gram POD | MONKEY BERRY 1 PUFF vape pen Micro USB Charge Cord Lifetime Replacement Warranty How to Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking