About this product

BLUE DREAM | THC The child of two beloved classics, this savory sativa strain will inspire your creative energy to vivid, new heights. Refill Includes: 1 Gram POD | BLUE DREAM How To Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking