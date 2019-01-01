About this product

GSC | THC Perfect for an after-dinner treat, GSC’s rich THC content and earthy aroma will turn you into a happy camper leaving behind all the stress in the world. Refill Includes: 1 Gram POD | GSC How To Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking