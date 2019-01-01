About this product

SLEEP | CBN : THC A CBN dominated formula supported by both CBD and THC. Best if used when winding down the day. This formulation delivers instant impact when it is the time to shut-down. Starter Kit Includes: 1 Gram POD | HEAL 1 PUFF vape pen Micro USB Charge Cord Lifetime Replacement Warranty How to Use: The 1 PUFF POD is directional Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated Listen for the click If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking