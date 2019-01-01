CBD Vape Kit | CBD Oil Vape Kit | CBD Vape Pen | CBD Vape Cartridge
About this product
The 101 CBD Vape Kit comes with its own case, a quality vape pen complete with a charger and cartridge filled with the best CBD juice in the market. This CBD vape pen will give you that quick, effective solution you're looking for without all of the junk your body doesn't need. From the hills of Spain, our hemp is grown without herbicides and pesticides. Through our one-of-a-kind super-critical extraction process, the resulting CBD is higher concentrate and clean from solvents and debris, leaving our oil a beautiful, clean light amber color and strong as hell. This is 100% CBD so there are no psychoactive properties (i.e. it won't get you "high"). Without THC, our CBD Vape Oil addresses a vast list of health benefits. From anti-anxiety to mood enhancers, anti-inflammatory to sleep aids, pain relief to anti-seizure, CBD is quickly being recognized as one of the most effective, natural ways to heal many of the common ailments humans face each day. Give our 101 CBD Vape Oil a try. With virtually no side effects, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain! Pricing: Complete Vape Kit - $39 Vape Cartridge with CBD juice - $29
