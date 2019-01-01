About this product
The 101 CBD Organic CBD Brownies are the most delicious, most effective Organic CBD brownies on the market. Indulge in this chocolate deliciousness while relieving your aches, pains, bad mood, inflammation, and more! At 101 CBD, we only use the highest quality ingredients and all of our Edibles are made to order so you know they are fresh. With 20mg CBD, this brownie is mouth-watering and definitely packs a CBD punch. Eat half of the brownie for one serving or eat the whole thing for that extra kick. This brownie contains a blend of non-psychoactive cannabinoids including CBD, CBDV, CBDA, CBG & CBN and it contains less than .03% THC in accordance with governing laws. This means it won't get you "high" and won't make you fail your workplace drug tests. Interested in a vegan and gluten free option? We have those, too! Ingredients: Organic CBD Organic butter Organic pure cane sugar Organic unsweetened cocoa powder Sea salt Baking powder Organic eggs Organic vanilla extract Organic whole wheat flour *All online CBD Brownie orders have a minimum order of 3 brownies, so for one order you will get 3 brownies (6 Servings). For in-store pick-up, please call ahead to order.
