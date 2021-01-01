 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Conspiracy Kush
Indica

Conspiracy Kush

by 14er

Write a review
14er Cannabis Flower Conspiracy Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

14er Logo

About this strain

Conspiracy Kush

Conspiracy Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review