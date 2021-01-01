 Loading…

Indica

Grimace

by 14er

14er Cannabis Flower Grimace

About this product

About this strain

Grimace

Grimace
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Grimace is a mostly indica strain that brings to mind a large, conic purple character, one of the many off-putting mascots representing a well-known fast food hamburger franchise. The connection makes sense the moment you see the bulbous purple-hued buds produced by Grimace plants. Little is known about where this mysterious phenotype came from, but indica genetics are evident in Grimace's sedating, mellow effects.

